JHVEPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Teva Pharmaceutical (NYSE:NYSE:TEVA) is one of the leading pharmaceutical companies in the world, producing not only generic versions of medicines but also patent medicines used to treat migraines and multiple sclerosis.

Thanks to the effective management of the company, Teva's cash flow continues to grow from quarter to quarter, increasing by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter of 2021 compared to the previous quarter and by 57.1% compared to the 3rd quarter of 2020. Since joining the CEO Kåre Schultz, Teva has consistently repayed the shares of liabilities, so in Q3 2021, the company paid off 2.2% senior bonds of $1.475 billion and net debt decreased by 35.2% from the peak and by 9.2% relative to the end of 2020, which proves the ability of the company's management to pursue effective financial policies, despite the continuing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and an increase in R&D spending.

Despite declining sales of generic drugs, the company's patented drugs such as AJOVY and AUSTEDO continue to generate hundreds of millions of dollars in sales. Thus, AJOVY sales amounted to $108 million in Q3 2021, an increase of 71.4% compared to the previous quarter and by 83.1% relative to Q3 2020, and AUSTEDO sales amounted to $201 million in Q3 2021, an increase of 15.6% compared to the previous quarter. The continuing decline in the Net Debt / EBITDA ratio from year to year, the potential expansion of the company's portfolio in the next 3 years, make Teva Pharmaceutical an excellent candidate for long-term investors.

Company's Financial Position. Revenue Growth Opportunities

Despite the persistence of the difficult situation caused by COVID-19 in early 2020, which still affects the financial position of many companies in the pharmaceutical industry, including TEVA, and increased competition among generic companies, the company's business continues to develop in a positive direction. Under the leadership of Kåre Schultz, the company's revenues remain stable, bringing in about $3.9 billion per quarter.

Source: Author's elaboration, based on quarterly securities reports

At the same time, revenue continues to grow from quarter to quarter in Europe and other international markets, namely,

Source: Author's elaboration, based on quarterly securities reports

The company has one of the highest gross margins among pharmaceutical companies developing and commercializing generic versions of drugs and biosimilars. This shows that Teva's management continues to effectively manage the business, despite the challenges that this article will discuss.

Source: Author's elaboration, based on Seeking Alpha

Even despite the continued impact of COVID-19 on the industry, increased competition among manufacturers of generic versions of drugs, but sales of patent drugs and biosimilars continue to grow, which contributes to maintaining Teva's gross margin in the range of 46-47%, namely

Source: Author's elaboration, based on Seeking Alpha

Also, I expect that this trend in terms of gross profit of the company will continue in the coming years, gradually improving due to the start of commercialization of the biosimulation Humira, Lucentis, and other drugs. In addition, the company's management at a press conference confirmed that it expects an improvement in the situation with an operating margin in the future, namely, the CEO of the company said the following,

As you know, we have a long-term target for our operating margin of 28%. And during our restructuring with the loss of COPAXONE, of course, we saw operating margin decline and then we turned around in 2019 and now we're growing the margin, and I'm happy to report that we're growing the margin in line with our expectations. You can see here, year-to-date Q3, it's 26.8. And if you take the midpoint of our guidance it's 27.5 and we're still committed to the target at the end of 2023 of 28%.

In my opinion, the increase in the operating margin will help improve Teva's cash flow, which will allow for more flexible debt repayment policies. In addition, it will reduce the threats from the potential negative consequences of court decisions related to the opioid crisis, if they occur in the future, which will be discussed in this article. Over the past quarters, one can observe significant progress in improving the company's cash flow, namely, in Q3 it amounted to $795 million, which is 57.1% more than a year earlier and 27.2% more compared to Q2 2021.

Source: Author's elaboration, based on Q3 2021 Earnings Call Presentation

In my opinion, the trend of increasing cash flow will continue in the coming years, as the bond is redeemed, the launch of biosimilars, and the expansion of the use of already approved patent drugs that have high margins. As a result, the improvement in the company's financial position will allow the company's management to begin considering the issue of restoring dividend payments by 2025, which will also increase the company's investment attractiveness for large investment companies and pension funds. Let's take a closer look at the progress in drug commercialization that has been made since my last article on Teva and also the most promising therapeutic area in which the company continues to strive to gain large market shares, which helps to improve the quality of life of millions of people and the company's financial position.

Teva Pharmaceutical Medicines

Teva has an extensive portfolio in neurology, oncology, with many drugs, and the bestselling of them are AJOVY, AUSTEDO, COPAXONE, BENDEKA, TREANDA providing some of the best therapies, allowing to improve the quality of life of patients around the world. In addition, the company continues to develop and commercialize generic versions of drugs and biosimilars, with sales exceeding hundreds of millions of dollars.

Neuroscience Portfolio

Neurology is one of the most challenging areas in drug development for various reasons, namely the limitations associated with preclinical research. In addition, there are no clear criteria from the clinical research development regulatory authorities required to apply for drug approval and a host of other facts. Despite all these complexities, Teva has an extensive portfolio in this therapeutic area, improving the quality of life of people suffering from multiple sclerosis, tardive dyskinesia, Huntington's chorea, migraine, etc. Let's take a closer look at one of the company's most promising drugs, namely AJOVY, whose sales are growing at the highest rates and the reasons why this trend will continue in the coming years, and also the negative aspects associated with the blockbuster company, namely COPAXONE, whose sales continue to decline. AJOVY is a drug that has been approved for the prophylactic treatment of migraine in adults in the United States and Europe. According to the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME), about 18.2% of Americans have been diagnosed with migraine, which creates a huge precondition for continued growth in the company's cash flow in the coming years. In addition, from 2005 to 2019, the number of people diagnosed with this disease has grown by 2.5% and in my opinion, this trend will continue.

As the population ages, the population grows and the negative impact of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic on the psychological health of the population, the number of patients suffering from migraine is increasing, which creates a huge demand for effective and safe treatment of this disease. Thus, I expect the following possible trends, depending on the projected birth rate in the United States, namely

Source: Author's elaboration, based on UN DESA

Ajovy's sales were $108 million in Q3 2021, up 71.4% QoQ and 83.1% Q3 2020.

Source: Author's elaboration, based on quarterly financial reports

Despite COVID-19, Ajovy generated $134 million in sales for the full year of 2020, up to $41 million from a year earlier. The management of the company expects Ajovy's sales to be about $300 million in 2021, which is 123.9% more than in 2020 and according to my estimates, this trend will continue until at least 2024.

Source: Author's elaboration, based on Q3 2021 Earnings Call Presentation

In addition to the information that was published in my previous article about Teva, it is necessary to note the following progress made by the management of the company and Teva's partners in expanding the use of Ajovy in other countries. So, on August 30, 2021, Teva's Otsuka partner announced the launch of Ajovy sales in Japan. Under this partnership, Otsuka has exclusive rights to sell the drug and will pay royalties to Teva on the proceeds. Cumulatively, according to the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME), about 11% of Japanese people were diagnosed with migraine in 2019. Thus, this significantly increases the potential number of patients who will be able to use this drug, thereby creating the preconditions for continued growth in Teva's revenue in the coming years, which may also help accelerate the maturity of senior bonds, which will contribute to a decrease in the Total Debt/EBITDA ratio.

While maintaining the percentage of diagnosed migraine patients at about 11%, by 2035, I expect the following possible trends, depending on the forecast for the birth rate in Japan.

Source: Author's elaboration, based on UN DESA

Let's move on to discussing the situation with the company's blockbuster, Copaxone, which is used to treat multiple sclerosis and brought about $1 billion to the company in 2020. Copaxone sales have grown year after year since FDA approval in 1996, however, after some of the patents were invalidated, many pharmaceutical companies began to commercialize generic versions of Copaxone. So one of the first companies to receive approval for this was Sandoz in 2015, which led to a decrease in sales of this drug not only from year to year, but this trend continues to this day.

Source: Author's elaboration, based on 10-Q reports

In addition, over the past few years, more and more drugs have been approved by the FDA and EMA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis, thereby increasing competition in this therapeutic area and contributing to the decline in Copaxone sales. Thus, sales of medicines by Roche Holding, Novartis, Bristol Myers Squibb, etc. grow thanks to innovative mechanisms of drug action. Let's take a look at some of them in the table below, namely,

Source: Created by author

I believe Copaxone sales will continue to decline for the reasons outlined above and in the coming quarters. At the same time, according to my calculations, the sales of this drug in 2021-2023 will be as follows, namely,

Source: Created by author

Product Pipeline

As a leader in numerous areas of biopharmaceuticals, Teva not only commercializes generic versions of drugs, but also patented medicines and biosimilars aimed at treating diseases in therapeutic areas such as oncology, neurology, gastroenterology, and others. The company continues to develop best-in-class drugs that, if approved by regulators, could increase the company's revenue by tens of millions of dollars over the coming years.

Source: Q3 2021 Earnings Call Presentation

Let's take a closer look at the most interesting development from the Teva pipeline, in addition to those analyzed in my previous article about the company and which, if approved by the regulators, could bring the company tens of millions of dollars by 2026.

Biosimilar to Xolair

Xolair is used for asthma, nasal polyps, and urticaria in adults. This drug was developed by two companies, namely Genentech and Novartis AG, and the first FDA approval was obtained back in 2003. According to the quarterly report for the third quarter of 2020, Xolair brought Novartis about $365 million in revenue, which is 14% more than Q3 2020.

Source: Author's elaboration, based on quarterly securities report

The company is currently conducting a Phase 3 clinical trial to demonstrate similar efficacy and safety of TEV-45779 to Xolair (Omalizumab). According to my estimate, initial data is expected in the first half of 2024. If Teva's product candidate turns out to be effective and safe, then it is highly likely that the company will submit applications to the regulatory authorities at the end of 2024. In addition, the latest patents for Xolair expire in 2025, which will give Teva the right to begin commercializing the biosimilar in the same year, thereby contributing to increased cash flow that can be used to continue the expansion of the company's pipeline.

Source: Author's elaboration, based on the Novartis annual report 2020

Risks

It is necessary to note two main risks that can lead not only to a deterioration in the company's financial position but also become triggers for a short-term decline in the company's share prices.

Opioid crisis

Although one of the main risks to the company's financial condition is the opioid crisis, which brought huge uncertainties associated with multibillion-dollar fines against Teva, this issue has continued to improve in recent quarters. For example, in the second half of 2021, the company achieved some success in resolving state claims related to opioids. So, for example, on September 28, 2021, Teva reached certain agreements with the Attorney General of Louisiana, namely,

Source: Author's elaboration, based on 10-Q report

In addition, at the last conference, the CEO of the company gave us important information about the ongoing litigation, namely,

And a trial can always be a trigger for a settlement, but of course, you never know the New York trial could be the trigger for a settlement once we get close to the actual verdict. We are very positive toward reaching a settlement. We are in constant dialogue with the state AGs and with the plaintiffs. So we are optimistic that we can reach a nationwide settlement.

Thus, in my opinion, and despite all the difficulties associated with the legal and financial issues of the settlement, one should not expect significant expenditures that will be required to resolve the opioid crisis.

Macroeconomic risks

The continuing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic is negatively affecting the economic situation of many countries. To improve the financial health of companies from different sectors, the US government continues to take many steps. However, this has become one of the main reasons for the rise in inflation, which is currently at its highest value in the last 40 years and may threaten the financial stability of the United States.

Source: United States Inflation Rate

At the meeting of the Federal Reserve System, which took place on September 21-22, its participants discussed many financial issues, one of which was the discussion of raising interest rates. Some of the Federal Reserve officials are considering raising interest rates as early as 2022, according to a document released on September 22.

Source: Federal Reserve Board

In addition, issues related to GDP growth were discussed, namely,

Source: Federal Reserve Board

In the aggregate of the above factors, in particular, the sharp increase in inflation in recent months will become one of the main prerequisites for a faster rate hike than previously planned. The increase in interest rates will have a negative impact not only on Teva, but also on the stock market as a whole, as there will be an increase in debt service costs and, as a result, will contribute to a decrease in net profit. However, thanks to the effective policy of Teva's management, the company's long-term debt continues to decline, which allows for a more flexible fiscal policy, and, as a result, I do not expect a strong impact of the FRS policy change on Teva's financial position. However, it should be noted that the Fed's rate hike may lead to a short-term decline in the company's EPS and, as a consequence, the value of Teva shares.

Teva Forecast and Price Target

To determine Teva's target price, I used a discounted cash flow model using Enterprise Value / Revenue to estimate the company's value. I have revised some of the financial indicators in relation to my last article and made the following assumptions based on historical data, management forecasts for 2021, and also my assessment of Teva products and developments for the next 5 years.

Source: Created by author

When determining the target price of the company, several criteria were taken into account, namely, an EV/Revenue ratio of 4x calculated based on data from the largest pharmaceutical companies. It should be noted that this ratio for the company is significantly lower than the average value for the selected companies, which is one of the signals that Wall Street underestimates the company.

Source: Author's elaboration, based on Yahoo Finance

In the period from 2021 to 2022, I believe that Teva's revenue will slightly decline by 1-1.2%, this is consistent with the forecast of the company's management, which plans to receive $16-16.4 billion in 2021, which is 1.8% less than 2020 This decline in revenue, as discussed in this article, is a consequence of lower Copaxone sales and increased competition among generic companies. According to my estimate, the company's revenue will gradually grow to start from 2023, thanks to the start of the commercialization of new medicines and also an increase in the market share of already approved products. In addition, the EBITDA Margin will remain stable from 2021 to 2023 at 28%, gradually increasing as drugs are approved and the impact of COVID-19 on the pharmaceutical industry decreases and will reach 32% by 2025.It should be noted that thanks to the efficient management of the company, the company's net debt has been reduced by 35.2% from its peak and continues to decline from year to year, namely,

Source: Author's elaboration, based on Seeking Alpha

In developing the DCF Model, I predicted that the company would continue to repay bonds according to maturity, namely,

Source: Author's elaboration, based on 10-Q report

Thus, my forecast for the key financial indicators of the company, taking into account the above assumptions, is as follows,

Source: Created by author

As a consequence, based on the DCF Model and my assumptions that the company will redeem the senior notes at maturity, drug development will be successful, and also considering the risks associated with the company's business and the macroeconomic situation in the United States, my target price is $25 per share by 2025.

Source: Created by author

Conclusion

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries is one of the largest pharmaceutical companies in the world, producing not only generic versions of medicines but also patent medicines used to treat migraines and multiple sclerosis. Thanks to effective business management, Teva's cash flow continues to grow from quarter to quarter, increasing by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter of 2021 compared to the previous quarter and by 57.1% compared to the 3rd quarter of 2021. In addition, net debt decreased by 35.2% from its peak and by 9.2% relative to the end of 2020, which proves the company's management's ability to pursue effective financial policies, despite the continuing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and an increase in R&D spending. Despite declining sales of generic versions of drugs, the company's patented drugs such as AJOVY and AUSTEDO continue to generate hundreds of millions of dollars in sales. Thus, AJOVY sales amounted to $108 million in Q3 2021, an increase of 71.4% compared to the previous quarter and by 83.1% compared to Q3 2020. In the coming years, the company plans to obtain approval of 5 drugs, which will contribute not only to a significant increase in cash flow, but also a possible acceleration of payments on senior notes, which will allow the company's management to invest more actively in drug development. Taking into account the risks described in the article, in my opinion, a correction of the company's shares will take place in the short term. I plan to buy shares of the company in the range of $6.75-7.35 per share. And I set a target price for Teva at $25 per share.