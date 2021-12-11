Maksim Safaniuk/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

There is much to like with Deere & Company (NYSE:DE), it is a well-run business with decent margins, and attractive returns on equity. The company is investing in innovation and it is even working on exciting developments like self-driving equipment. However, investors seem to have forgotten that the company has historically been very cyclical, going through boom and bust cycles. This boom cycle has lasted longer than usual and that has probably contributed to investors treating the company as if it is a stable business, but we believe that they should ask for a bigger margin of error in case there is a bust cycle around the corner.

Source: Deere & Co. Investor Relations

Looking at the price chart it is easy to see how it has gone parabolic in the last year and a half. We believe this strong price increase is the result of a combination of strong results from the company and investors believing that the company is no longer susceptible to the boom-bust cycles of the past.

Data by YCharts

At times in the past the company has had a very high correlation with commodity prices, but that relationship has been broken recently, with the last 6 months approximately the company actually displaying a negative correlation to commodities.

Data by YCharts

The cyclicality of the company is reflected in its gross margins, where we can see that recent down cycles were around 2016 and another one around 2019. Right now the company is experiencing a massive up-cycle with gross margins reaching a multi-year high of 31.6%, much higher than the ~27% the company was posting around 2019-2020.

Data by YCharts

The combination of higher revenue and higher gross profit margins has increased gross profit by nearly 40% compared to 2020, going from around $10 billion in gross profit to close to $14 billion. We can see the cyclicality of the company also in the revenue graph.

Data by YCharts

Valuation

Compared to its 10 year median price/sales, shares are trading much higher than previously in its history. Some of it can be justified by better profitability margins, but even after accounting for that we still think 2.5x is too much to pay for the shares.

Data by YCharts

Thanks to the higher profitability margins, EV/EBITDA does not look as stretched, and might even appear reasonable, but we should not forget that there is a considerable risk current earnings could be close to the peak of the cycle.

Data by YCharts

Similarly, the trailing twelve months price/earnings ratio, and the forward p/e ratio both look reasonable, but as we mentioned with the EV/EBITDA, this valuation ratios are probably based on close to peak profitability for the cycle.

Data by YCharts

Financials

One can see why commodity prices and in general the performance of the farm sector is so important for Deere & Co. About two thirds of its sales go to the agriculture sector, and about a third to construction & forestry. A small amount of its sales are related to financial service and other products.

Source: Deere & Co. Investor Relations

In terms of markets, by far the most important one is the North American market, with small contributions from Western Europe, Central Europe, Latin America, and the rest of the world.

Source: Deere & Co. Investor Relations

The company has been reinvesting a significant part of revenues in R&D initiatives, with an average of ~5% of sales reinvested in the research and development of new products and technologies.

Source: Deere & Co. Investor Relations

The company has been managed to generate significant operating cash flow, and what is interesting is that there one can see the cycles as well. For instance, it is clear that 2017 was a difficult year with only about half the operating cash flow when compared to a peak year like 2013.

Source: Deere & Co. Investor Relations

Historically Deere & Co has treated shareholders very well, with significant cash returned in the form of dividends and share buybacks. The slide below shows how the company utilized cash from operations cumulatively between the years 2004 to 2020.

Source: Deere & Co. Investor Relations

Conclusion

Deere & Co operates an attractive business that has been growing at a healthy pace, and delivers good profits. While at first glance shares do not appear overly expensive, the company has historically gone through boom and bust periods, where the health of the farming sector has a significant impact on its own results. We believe the company remains cyclical, and we would therefore caution investors that shares are probably a lot more expensive than they appear. While the good times might continue for a bit longer we caution investors that we do not see any good reason to believe the company has stopped being a cyclical company, and that current valuation ratios are probably based on close to peak earnings.