28 companies have earned the right to be called a Dividend King. The Dividend King's list is comprised of companies that have not just paid but increased their dividend payment to shareholders for at least 50 consecutive years. Companies that pay dividends to their shareholders are normally more established companies that have predictable profits and cash flows. While many investors like the idea of getting paid a portion of a company's profits through a dividend, a company's dividend usually indicates stable cash flow and the ability to consistently generate profits. Implementing a concrete dividend program requires financial discipline from a company's management team as that portion of Free Cash Flow (FCF) is being paid to shareholders and not being reinvested into the business.

When you think of companies that have stood the test of time, 3M (NYSE:MMM) has to be at the top of the list. MMM was founded in 1902, and more than a century later, MMM has corporate operations in 70 countries, and its products can be found in 200 countries. MMM has operated throughout the largest global events from World War 1 & 2 and the Great Depression to the financial crisis, the pandemic, and everything in between. MMM's dividend can be traced back more than 100 years without interruption and increased for 63 consecutive years. Today MMM's dividend is $5.92 per share, a forward yield of 3.34%. When you look at which companies can pay reliable dividends to shareholders with annual increases, MMM is at the top of a very shortlist. After looking through MMM's fundamentals and financials, this Dividend King looks undervalued.

3M is on sale and a tremendous value play

The market hasn't been impressed with MMM over the years, while many tech names have flourished. Shares of MMM have been relatively flat over the past 5-years as they are down -0.78%. Shares of MMM closed at a high of $258.63 on 1/26/18 and since then have declined by $81.53 (31.52%) despite their financial metrics improving. MMM is viewed as a boring industrial company as disruptive technology has overtaken the spotlight. It wasn't luck that has kept MMM in business for over a century, and their financials are certainly exciting for value investors.

MMM has lost roughly 1/3rd of its value since its highs in 2018. So why do I think MMM is a value play today? MMM has a current P/E and a 5-year average P/E under 20. Over the past five years, MMM has increased its revenue by $5.22 billion (17.33%), its net income by $880 million (17.43%), and its FCF by $1.25 billion (23.9%). MMM trades at a price to FCF multiple of 15.71x and has a P/S ratio of 2.95. MMM is also rewarding shareholders by buying back shares and has decreased the number of shares outstanding by 19.95 million (-3.35%). It seems like some investors today ignore financials and fundamentals, but contrary to what some believe, they absolutely matter.

When I look for value, I like to see a P/E under 20, a P/S under 4, and a price to free cash flow multiple under 18x from a valuation standpoint. I also want to see that the company's revenue, net income, and FCF have grown in the past five years. After these metrics, I like to see a gross profit margin above 40% and a profit margin that exceeds 15%. A major bonus is when a company is decreasing its outstanding shares. MMM checks off all of the boxes from my criteria and indicates shares are currently undervalued.

Comparing 3M to one of its peers and showing that it's not just 3M's financials that indicate it's a value play

Honeywell (HON) is one of the largest industrial conglomerates today, with a market cap of $144.85 billion. MMM's market cap is $102.05 billion and is also an industrial conglomerate. HON is 41.94% ($42.8 billion) larger than MMM by market cap, yet MMM generates more revenue, net income, FCF than HON and has stronger fundamentals.

From a valuation standpoint, MMM trades at a 2.95 P/S compared to 4.21 for HON. MMM has a P/E of 17.4 while HON's is at 27. MMM generates $6.5 billion in FCF, and its market cap trades at a 15.71x multiple to FCF. HON trades at an FCF multiple of 27.58x and generates $5.25 billion in FCF. From a valuation standpoint, MMM generates more revenue per share, more EPS per share, and more FCF, yet HON is given a larger valuation in each metric. That really doesn't make much sense unless HON is growing at a much quicker rate than MMM.

Price to Sales Ticker Market Value Per Share Revenue Per Share P/S Ratio MMM $177.10 $60.01 2.95 HON $209.81 $49.78 4.21 Price to Earnings Ticker Market Value Per Share Earnings Per Share P/E Ratio MMM $177.10 $10.18 17.40 HON $209.81 $7.77 27.00 Price to Free Cash Flow Ticker Market Cap Total Free Cash Flow Price to Free Cash Flow Multiple MMM $102,054,338,977.00 $6,495,000,000.00 15.71275427 HON $144,852,717,409.00 $5,252,000,000.00 27.58048694

(Source: Steven Fiorillo) (Data Source: Seeking Alpha) (Data Source: Google Finance)

After looking at the valuations, the only aspect that would support HON's larger valuation than MMM is growing quicker. MMM generates more revenue, net income, and FCF than HON and has grown each metric at a quicker pace. In the TTM, MMM has generated $35.33 billion in revenue, which has grown by 17.33% in the last five years. HON generated $34.64 billion in revenue with a growth rate of -11.87% over the past five years, as in the 2016 fiscal year, HON produced $39.3 billion in revenue. In the TTM, MMM has generated $6.6 billion in FCF, which has grown 23.9% in the last five years, while HON's FCF has grown by 19.28% to $5.25 billion. MMM also generates more in net income as in the TTM they have delivered $5.93 billion, an increase of 17.43% over the last five years, while HON's net income has grown by 13.74% to $5.47 billion. HON isn't growing quicker than MMM, their revenue is declining, and they don't generate as much revenue, FCF, or profit as MMM does, yet their valuation is 40%+ more.

(Source: Steven Fiorillo) (Data Source: Seeking Alpha)

MMM also has better margins. MMM has a gross profit margin of 48.02%, while HON's is 32.34%. MMM has a profit margin of 16.79%, while HON's is 15.8%. MMM's gross profit has grown by 13.17% in the last five years, while HON's has decreased by -3.65%. MMM is growing in every metric quicker than HON, generating more revenue, FCF, and net income while having better margins. Not only does MMM look like a value play when looking at its financials independently, when you compare it to one of its peers, it looks extremely undervalued.

Looking at MMM's future and determining if the past can carry over into the future

Looking at the past can provide a treasure trove of information but looking at the forecasts is also important. In Q3 2021, MMM grew its revenue by 7.1% YoY to $8.9 billion as all business groups and geographic areas experienced additional revenue generation. MMM generated $1.5 billion in FCF and returned $1.4 billion to shareholders, with $856 million being allocated to dividends and $527 million to buybacks. Revenue and earnings forecasts have changed to reflect global supply chain issues, and while revenue is projected at around a 10% increase in the fiscal year 2021, EPS has decreased to between $9.70 - $9.90 from $9.70 to $10.10. The consensus number the street is looking for is $9.80 on EPS which is the mid-range of the current projection. Even if MMM was to miss and come in at $9.70 in EPS for the year, does it really matter? They are growing across every major metric, have great margins, and are buying back shares.

MMM isn't out of the woods yet with supply chain issues. Their ocean freight costs have more than doubled over the last year, while the number of containers on the water has increased 70% due to port congestion. This is a serious obstacle as MMM has manufacturing sites in 35 countries and exports $5 billion worth of products from the U.S to its global customers. MMM's revenue and net income increases YoY are a testament to their management team's ability to maintain strong internal and external relationships throughout the supply chain and come up with solutions to complex problems.

2020 and 2021 have been difficult years for many businesses. MMM has had to deal with all of the normal obstacles of the pandemic, but as a global enterprise that exports $5 billion of product from the U.S and billions more globally from its overseas manufacturing plants, they have been dealing with every supply chain impediment. MMM is succeeding in the face of adversity and is solving difficult problems to meet its customer demand. One of the exciting things that MMM has going for them is that when the supply chain issues finally subside, regardless if it's 2022 or 2023, they will have become a stronger and more efficient company. I am interested in seeing MMM's margins in the future as they should improve as the cost for raw materials decreases and the supply chain restraints decrease.

Income Investors should love this Dividend King, and value investors should love getting a Dividend King on sale

MMM is an iconic dividend company and could be the top Dividend King. The dividend goes back a century, and investors have enjoyed 63 years of consecutive increases. Only a handful of companies can compete with those stats, such as The Coca-Cola Company (KO). On top of the period of time that MMM's dividend covers, its yield exceeds 3%. Today MMM's dividend yield is 3.34%, as it pays a $5.92 per share dividend. MMM has a 5.92% 5-year average growth rate, and its payout ratio is 60.01%. Eventually, a new category will be needed as it seems like MMM can certainly reach 100 consecutive years of dividend increases.

If you're an income investor, there is nothing to dislike. You're getting an incredibly stable company with growing revenue, FCF, and net income that supports the dividend growth and creates a low payout ratio. If you're a value investor, you're getting a company that checks off the boxes with a 3.34% yield. Going into the holidays, MMM should be on every income and value investor's shopping list.

Conclusion

MMM may not be an exciting company as it's an industrial conglomerate, but its stable and predictable revenues and cash flows. This century club company was founded in 1902, has a dividend that can be traced back 100 years, and has provided 63 consecutive years of dividend increases to its shareholders. MMM has increased its revenue, FCF, and net income over the past five years while having a gross margin that exceeds 40% and a profit margin that exceeds 15%. HON, one of MMM's peers, has been valued at 40% larger than MMM, yet it generates less revenue, FCF, and net income, has lower margins, and has lower growth rates. Shares of MMM are on sale for the holidays. I plan to add this Dividend King to my portfolio as its fall from grace is overdone, and I will feast on the 3.34% dividend with annual increases while I wait for shares to rebound.