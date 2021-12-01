Reinsurance Group Of America Is One Of The Best Anti-Bubble Blue-Chip Bargains On Wall Street

Summary

  • Reinsurance Group of America is a leader in the global life and health reinsurance industry.
  • RGA's core products and services include life reinsurance, living benefits reinsurance, group reinsurance, health reinsurance, financial solutions, facultative underwriting, and product development.
  • Today, RGA is trading at just 8.2X earnings, and a 30% historical discount.
Closeup of poker chips on red felt card table surface

jasastyle/iStock via Getty Images

This article was co-produced with Dividend Sensei.

The holidays are known as a time for bargain hunting, and the same is true on Wall Street.

MSCI USA index

Sure, the market is, by some metrics, the most overvalued it's ever been.

And yes, Goldman and Moody's are expecting a potential lost decade for stocks.

Correlation between cyclically adjusted PE and forward returns

Moody's agrees in its base-case long-term forecast.

S&P 500 overvalued

But that doesn't mean that there aren't incredible bargains to be found, hiding in plain sight.

Let me show you the three reasons why Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) is one of the best anti-bubble blue-chip bargains that prudent long-term income investors can buy with the market near record highs.

Reason One: Solid Quality Retirees Can Trust

The Dividend King's overall quality scores are based on a 222 point model that includes:

  • Dividend safety

  • Balance sheet strength

  • Credit ratings

  • Credit default swap medium-term bankruptcy risk data

  • Short and long-term bankruptcy risk

  • Accounting and corporate fraud risk

  • Profitability and business model

  • Growth consensus estimates

  • Cost of capital

  • Long-term risk-management scores from MSCI, Morningstar, FactSet, S&P, Reuters/Refinitiv and Just Capital

  • Management quality

  • Dividend friendly corporate culture/income dependability

  • Long-term total returns (a Ben Graham sign of quality)

  • Analyst consensus long-term return potential

It actually includes over 1,000 metrics if you count everything factored in by 12 rating agencies we use to assess fundamental risk.

  • Credit and risk management ratings make up 38% of the DK safety and quality model

  • Dividend/balance sheet/risk ratings make up 79% of the DK safety and quality model

How do we know that our safety and quality model works well?

During the two worst recessions in 75 years, our safety model predicted 87% of blue-chip dividend cuts during the ultimate baptism by fire for any dividend safety model.

How does RGA score on one of the world's most comprehensive and accurate safety models?

Dividend Safety

Rating

Dividend Kings Safety Score (135 Point Safety Model)

Approximate Dividend Cut Risk (Average Recession)

Approximate Dividend Cut Risk In Pandemic Level Recession

1 - unsafe

0% to 20%

over 4%

16+%

2- below average

21% to 40%

over 2%

8% to 16%

3 - average

41% to 60%

2%

4% to 8%

4 - safe

61% to 80%

1%

2% to 4%

5- very safe

81% to 100%

0.5%

1% to 2%

RGA

87%

0.50%

1.70%

Long-Term Dependability

Company

DK Long-Term Dependability Score

Interpretation

Points

Non-Dependable Companies

18% or below

Poor Dependability

1

Low Dependability Companies

19% to 57%

Below-Average Dependability

2

S&P 500/Industry Average

58% (58% to 67% range)

Average Dependability

3

Above-Average

68% to 77%

Very Dependable

4

Very Good

78% or higher

Exceptional Dependability

5

RGA

72%

Very Dependable

4

Overall Quality

RGA

Final Score

Rating

Safety

87%

5/5 very safe

Business Model

60%

2/3 above-average

Dependability

72%

4/5 very dependable

Total

80%

11/13 SWAN

RGA: 199th Highest Quality Master List Company (Out of 508) = 61st Percentile

RGA stock quality score(Source: DK Safety & Quality Tool) updated daily, sorted by overall quality

The DK 500 Master List includes the world's highest quality companies including:

  • All dividend champions

  • All dividend aristocrats

  • All dividend kings

  • All global aristocrats (such as BTI, ENB, and NVS)

  • All 13/13 Ultra Swans (as close to perfect quality as exists on Wall Street)

  • 42 of the world's best growth stocks (on its way to 50)

RGA's 80% quality score means it's similar in quality to such blue-chips as

  • Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD)

  • Smith & Nephew PLC (SNN) - recent recommendation

  • Amazon (AMZN)

  • Eli Lilly (LLY)

  • Cisco (CSCO)

  • Pentair (PNR) - dividend aristocrat

  • Genuine Parts Company (GPC) - dividend king

Being above-average on the Master List means being one of the world's highest quality companies.

Why is RGA a company retirees can trust with their hard-earned savings?

RGA was founded in 1973 in Chesterfield, MO and over almost 50 years has proven to be one of the world's best reinsurance companies.

“Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (RGA), a Fortune 500 company, is among the leading global providers of life reinsurance and financial solutions, with approximately $3.5 trillion of life reinsurance in force and assets of $91.4 billion as of September 30, 2021.

Founded in 1973, RGA is recognized for its deep technical expertise in risk and capital management, innovative solutions, and commitment to serving its clients. With headquarters in St. Louis, Missouri, and operations around the world, RGA delivers expert solutions in individual life reinsurance, individual living benefits reinsurance, group reinsurance, health reinsurance, facultative underwriting, product development, and financial solutions." -investor relations

85% of RGA's business is traditional reinsurance - acting as an insurance company for other insurance companies.

63% of its business is in the Western Hemisphere, with strong exposure to every part of the world.

RGA non-spread investment results

(Source: earnings report)

Basically, insurance and reinsurance work like this:

  • Sell $100 in coverage and take in those premiums today

  • Expected payout $95

  • $5 in profits

  • Reinvest the $100 today (prudently and safely)

  • Profit from both sound underwriting and insurance float portfolios

RGA is earning 5% on its float and 3.5% on new cash. Very impressive in today's low rate environment.

RGA book value per share

(Source: earnings report)

RGA historically grows EPS at 8% CAGR and book value per share at 10% CAGR.

RGA portfolio

(Source: earnings report)

The $81 billion float portfolio is 94% invested in fixed-rate bonds, 60% of which are A-rated.

RGA Credit Ratings

Rating Agency

Credit Rating

30-Year Default/Bankruptcy Risk

Chance of Losing 100% Of Your Investment 1 In

S&P

A stable

0.66%

151.5

Fitch

BBB+ stable

5.00%

20.0

Moody's

Baa1 (BBB+ equivalent) stable

5.00%

20.0

AM Best

A- stable

2.50%

40.0

Consensus

A- stable

3.29%

30.4

(Source: S&P, Fitch, Moody's, AMBest)

Rating agencies estimate the chances that you'll lose all your money investing in RGA today at 1 in 30.

RGA financial strength ratings

RGA financial strength

(Source: Investor relations)

All of its subsidiaries are very well capitalized and conservatively run.

RGA capital and liquidity

(Source: earnings report)

Rating agencies like to see debt/capital ratios of less than 20%. RGA's remained at safe levels even during the worst of the pandemic.

RGA Bond Profile

RGA bond profile

(Source: FactSet Research Terminal)

RGA's well-staggered debt shouldn't be an issue to refinance.

The more complex capital structure of this industry as well as the long-tail risks involved with reinsurance over the next 20 years, is why bond investors are requiring 5.8% interest rates for RGA's 21-year unsecured bonds.

RGA Credit Default SWAPs

RGA Credit Default SWAPs

(Source: FactSet Research Terminal)

Credit default swaps are insurance against bond defaults, and thus represent a real-time bond market estimate of a company's short and medium-term bankruptcy risk.

Note how the price has crashed in recent months. Yet the bond market's real-time estimate of fundamental risk has been rock steady.

As long as fundamental risk is not rising, a crashing stock price is not a concern for prudent long-term income investors. Analysts, rating agencies, and the bond market all agree the thesis remains intact.

RGA Profitability: Wall Street's Favorite Proxy For Quality

RGA Profitability:

(Source: GuruFocus Premium)

“The COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 and the response thereto caused increases in mortality, morbidity, and other insurance risks, as well as a global slowdown of economic activity including worldwide travel restrictions, prohibitions of non-essential work activities, disruption and shutdown of businesses, and greater uncertainty in global financial markets, all of which impacted the Company’s financial performance in 2020." - 2020 annual report

RGA Operating income

(Source: Earnings presentation)

2020 was when most insurance companies paid out claims on the pandemic.

2021 is the year when most reinsurers are having to pay out claims.

There is a natural lag between disasters and when reinsurers face short-term growth headwinds.

US general population mortality

(Source: Earnings presentation)

Excess deaths remain elevated today but are expected to decline over time due to the large number of 65+-year-olds vaccinated.

Covid Vaccination in US

(Source: NYT)

Trailing 12-Month Profitability Vs. Peers

Metric

Industry Percentile

Major Insurance Companies More Profitable Than RGA (Out Of 502)

Net Margin

30.92

347

Return On Equity

17.16

416

Return On Assets

30.08

351

Average

26.05

371

(Source: GuruFocus Premium)

The pandemic has badly hurt profitability, but over the long term, profitability is relatively stable.

RGA metrics

RGA Margin Consensus Forecast

Year

FCF Margin

EBIT (Operating) Margin

Net Margin

2020

NA

4.5%

3.4%

2021

0.7%

2.5%

2.1%

2022

0.7%

6.8%

5.7%

2023

0.0%

7.4%

5.8%

Annualized Growth

0.26%

13.48%

14.52%

(Source: FactSet Research Terminal)

RGA's margins are expected to recover at a very impressive rate once the negative effects of the pandemic are behind it.

RGA Dividend Growth Consensus Forecast

Year

Dividend Consensus

EPS/share Consensus

Payout Ratio

Retained (Post-Dividend) Earnings

Buyback Potential

2021

$2.85

$3.14

90.8%

$20

0.29%

2022

$3.02

$12.44

24.3%

$641

9.46%

2023

$3.22

$14.89

21.6%

$794

11.72%

Total 2021 Through 2023

$9.09

$30.47

29.8%

$1,453.84

21.47%

Annualized Rate

6.29%

117.76%

-51.19%

534.36%

534.36%

(Source: FactSet Research Terminal)

50% or less is the safety guideline rating agencies like to see for insurance companies.

The pandemic effects have caused RGA's payout ratio to approach 100% but this is one of the few insurance companies that avoided cutting its dividend during the Great Recession.

Its strong balance sheet allows it to avoid dividend cuts (27 years without a cut) and its historical payout ratio is about 20% to 25%, giving it a massive safety cushion for lean years.

Buyback potential is expected to be about 21% over the next few years, as much as 12% in 2023 at current valuations.

  • 2021 through 2023 buyback consensus: $599 million

  • 8.9% of existing shares at current valuations = 4.6% CAGR

RGA stock

But high quality and safety are just table stakes for me to recommend or buy a company for my portfolio. I also need to see a sound plan for robust growth that can deliver decades of double-digit total returns.

Which RGA has.

Reason Two: A Long Growth Runway That Could Power Steady Dividend Increases For Decades

Many investors are worried about low interest rates hurting RGA's ability to grow.

  • In the 2010s, 10-year Treasury yield averaged 2.4%.

  • In the 2020s, the economist consensus is for 2.5% long-term yields.

  • Excluding the pandemic, RGA's earnings grew at 8.2% CAGR during the lowest interest rates in history.

RGA performance chart

(Source: FAST Graphs, FactSet Research)

Dividends grew over 22% CAGR and RGA delivered market-beating total returns of almost 14% annually, and let's not forget that in the next few years, RGA's post-dividend retained earnings could buy back 21% of shares at current valuations.

Up to 11% earnings growth potential from buybacks.

RGA Medium-Term Growth Consensus Forecast

Year

Sales

Free Cash Flow

EBIT (Operating Income)

Net Income

2020

$14,596

NA

$650

$496

2021

$15,909

$118

$403

$333

2022

$16,136

$120

$1,105

$914

2023

$16,765

NA

$1,238

$980

Annualized Growth

3.52%

1.69%

17.48%

18.56%

(Source: FactSet Research Terminal)

Steady top-line growth and hyper-growth in the bottom line? Yes, please, I'll have some of that.

Metric

2020 Growth

2021 Growth Consensus

2022 Growth Consensus

2023 Growth Consensus

Sales

-1%

5%

1%

3%

Dividend

17%

4%

6%

7%

EPS

-44%

-55%

281%

13%

Book Value

27%

-9%

7%

14%

(Source: FAST Graphs, FactSet Research)

RGA has never cut its dividend, and even kept growing it in the darkest days of the pandemic.

RGA Long-Term Growth Outlook

  • 9% CAGR long-term return potential

RGA Long-Term Growth Outlook

RGA stock analyst scorecard

Smoothing for outliers, historical analyst margins of error are 10% to the downside and 10% to the upside. Actually very impressive for reinsurance companies. 8% to 10% CAGR margin-of-error adjusted growth consensus range.

RGA's 20-year growth rate is 8.0% CAGR, meaning that analysts expect historical growth rates to continue.

Reasons Three: One Of The Best Anti-Bubble Blue-Chip Bargains On Wall Street

RGA - Anti-Bubble Blue-Chip Bargains

(Source: FAST Graphs, FactSet Research)

In the modern regulatory and low rate era, RGA has traded between 10.5 and 12.5X earnings.

This means a 90% statistical probability that about 11.5X earnings represent intrinsic value.

Metric

Historical Fair Value Multiples (13-Years)

2020

2021

2022

2023

12-Month Forward Fair Value

13-Year Average P/S

0.58

$129.42

$136.23

NA

$141.70

5-Year Average Yield

1.69%

$312.43

NA

NA

$190.53

Earnings

11.32

$85.35

NA

$147.72

$167.58

13-Year Median Book Value

0.86

$147.71

$134.68

$143.95

$164.32

Average

$135.99

$135.45

$145.81

$164.21

$145.21

Current Price

$102.76

Discount To Fair Value

24.44%

24.14%

29.52%

37.42%

29.23%

Upside To Fair Value (NOT Including Dividends)

32.34%

31.81%

41.89%

59.80%

41.31% (44% including dividends)

2021 EPS

2022 EPS

2021 Weighted EPS

2022 Weighted EPS

12-Month Forward EPS

12-Month Average Fair Value Forward PE

Current Forward PE

$3.42

$13.05

$0.20

$12.30

$12.49

11.6

8.2

At 8.2X forward earnings, RGA is priced as if it were expected to grow at -0.6% CAGR forever according to the Graham/Dodd fair value formula.

In fact, analysts expect 8% to 10% growth.

And I'm hardly the only one bullish on RGA.

Analyst Median 12-Month Price Target

Morningstar Fair Value Estimate

$125.33 (9.6 PE)

$129.63 (quant model, 10.4 PE)

Discount To Price Target (Not A Fair Value Estimate)

Discount To Fair Value

17.89%

20.61%

Upside To Price Target (Not Including Dividend)

Upside To Fair Value (Not Including Dividend)

21.79%

25.96%

12-Month Median Total Return Price (Including Dividend)

Fair Value + 12-Month Dividend

$128.25

$132.55

Discount To Total Price Target (Not A Fair Value Estimate)

Discount To Fair Value + 12-Month Dividend

19.76%

22.36%

Upside To Price Target ( Including Dividend)

Upside To Fair Value + Dividend

24.62%

28.80%

Analysts expect RGA to soar 25% in just the next year alone, more than double the returns they expect from the S&P 500.

12-Month Forward S&P Bottom-Up Consensus

5203.39

Forward PE Forecast (12 Months From Now)

Forward Overvaluation Forecast (12 Months From Now)

12-Month Consensus Market Return Potential

11.7%

21.68

29.0%

(Source: DK S&P 500 Valuation & Total Return Tool)

We don't actually care about 12-month price targets, which never have any basis in our recommendations.

Time Frame (Years)

Total Returns Explained By Fundamentals/Valuations

1 Day

0.02%

1 month

0.4%

3 month

1.25%

6 months

2.5%

1

5%

2

16%

3

25%

4

33%

5

41%

6

49%

7

57%

8

66%

9

74%

10

82%

11+

90% to 91%

(Sources: DK S&P 500 Valuation And Total Return Potential Tool, JPMorgan, Bank of America, Princeton, RIA)

Over 12 months, luck is 20X as powerful as fundamentals, but over 11+ years, fundamentals are 11X as powerful as luck.

Rating

Margin Of Safety For 11/13 SWAN Quality Companies

2021 Price

2022 Price

12-Month Forward Fair Value

Potentially Reasonable Buy

0%

$135.45

$145.81

$145.01

Potentially Good Buy

15%

$115.13

$123.94

$123.26

Potentially Strong Buy

25%

$101.59

$109.36

$108.76

Potentially Very Strong Buy

35%

$74.84

$94.78

$94.26

Potentially Ultra-Value Buy

45%

$74.50

$80.19

$79.76

Currently

$102.88

26.04%

31.29%

29.23%

Upside To Fair Value (Not Including Dividends)

35.21%

45.55%

41.41%

For anyone comfortable with its risk profile, RGA is a potentially strong buy and here's why.

RGA Consensus Total Return Potential

For context, here's the return potential of the 26% overvalued S&P 500.

S&P 500 2023 Consensus Total Return Potential

S&P 500 2023 Consensus Total Return Potential(Source: FAST Graphs, FactSet Research)

Analysts expect the S&P 500 to deliver about -11% total returns over the next three years.

Year

Upside Potential By End of That Year

Consensus CAGR Return Potential By End of That Year

Probability-Weighted Return (Annualized)

Inflation And Risk-Adjusted Expected Returns

2021

-23.60%

-95.81%

-71.86%

-74.56%

2022

-15.71%

-16.28%

-12.21%

-14.91%

2023

-6.15%

-3.00%

-2.25%

-4.95%

(Source: DK S&P 500 Valuation And Total Return Tool) updated weekly

Adjusted for inflation, the risk-expected returns of the S&P 500 are near zero for the next five years.

Aristocrats are expected to deliver about 2.4% yield + 8.9% growth - 6.7% valuation drag = 4.6% CAGR returns over the next two years = 0.5% CAGR inflation and risk-adjusted expected return.

And here's what investors buying RGA today can reasonably expect:

  • 5-year consensus return potential range: 16% to 22% CAGR

RGA 2023 Consensus Total Return Potential

(Source: FAST Graphs, FactSet Research)

RGA 2026 Consensus Total Return Potential

RGA 2026 Consensus Total Return Potential(Source: FAST Graphs, FactSet Research)

RGA Total Returns Since 2009

RGA Total ReturnsRGA Total Returns Since 2009RGA Total Returns Since 2009(Source: Portfolio Visualizer)

RGA VS S&P 500 Vs. Aristocrats Inflation-Adjusted Long-Term Return Forecast: $1,000 Investment

The bond market is pricing in 2.4% inflation for the next 30 years and 2.7% for the next 5 years.

Time Frame (Years)

7.5% CAGR Inflation-Adjusted S&P Consensus

8.8% Inflation-Adjusted Aristocrat Consensus

9.5% CAGR RGA consensus

Difference Between RGA And S&P

5

$1,435.63

$1,524.56

$1,681.27

$245.64

10

$2,061.03

$2,324.28

$2,826.66

$765.63

15

$2,958.88

$3,543.51

$4,752.36

$1,793.49

20

$4,247.85

$5,402.29

$7,989.99

$3,742.14

25

$6,098.34

$8,236.11

$13,433.30

$7,334.96

30

$8,754.96

$12,556.45

$22,584.95

$13,830.00

35

$12,568.87

$19,143.06

$37,971.32

$25,402.45

40

$18,044.24

$29,184.74

$63,839.91

$45,795.67

45

$25,904.84

$44,493.88

$107,331.89

$81,427.06

50

$37,189.75

$67,833.58

$180,453.51

$143,263.76

Time Frame (Years)

Ratio Aristocrats/S&P

Ratio RGA Vs S&P 500

5

1.06

1.17

10

1.13

1.37

15

1.20

1.61

20

1.27

1.88

25

1.35

2.20

30

1.43

2.58

35

1.52

3.02

40

1.62

3.54

45

1.72

4.14

50

1.82

4.85

Combining with hyper-growth Super SWANs like Amazon (AMZN) can deliver safe income today, and a rich retirement tomorrow.

RGA + AMZN offers a very safe 1.5% yield, 16.1% overall growth, 17.6% consensus return potential, and 11.9% risk-adjusted expected returns.

Investment Strategy

Yield

LT Consensus Growth

LT Consensus Total Return Potential

Long-Term Risk-Adjusted Expected Return

Long-Term Inflation And Risk-Adjusted Expected Returns

RGA + AMZN

1.5%

16.1%

17.6%

12.3%

9.9%

Chinese Tech

0.3%

14.0%

14.3%

10.0%

7.7%

Value

2.1%

12.1%

14.2%

10.0%

7.6%

High-Yield

2.7%

11.0%

13.7%

9.6%

7.2%

High-Yield + Growth

1.7%

11.0%

12.7%

8.9%

6.5%

Safe Midstream

6.0%

6.2%

12.2%

8.5%

6.2%

Safe Midstream + Growth

3.3%

8.5%

11.8%

8.3%

5.9%

Nasdaq (Growth)

0.7%

11.0%

11.7%

8.2%

5.8%

Dividend Aristocrats

2.4%

8.9%

11.3%

7.9%

5.6%

REITs + Growth

1.8%

8.9%

10.6%

7.4%

5.1%

REITs

3.0%

7.0%

9.9%

6.9%

4.6%

S&P 500

1.4%

8.5%

9.9%

6.9%

4.6%

60/40 Retirement Portfolio

1.9%

5.1%

7.0%

4.9%

2.6%

10-Year US Treasury

1.38%

0.0%

1.4%

1.4%

-1.0%

(Sources: Morningstar, FactSet Research)

Faster growth than the Nasdaq? That's what analysts think.

Twice the yield of the Nasdaq? Yup.

Better risk-adjusted returns than virtually any other investment strategy on Wall Street? You bet.

This is the Zen Phoenix strategy in action:

  • Zen Phoenix: always buy growth with yield and yield with growth

  • Always at fair value or better

  • And always focus on safety and quality first and sound risk management

  • Balance in all things that matter (safety, quality, risk management, yield, growth, and value)

  • The only six fundamentals you need to retire rich and stay rich in retirement.

Want proof of how powerful combining RGA with AMZN really is?

RGA + AMZN Since 2009 (Annual Rebalancing)

RGA + AMZN Since 2009

RGA portfolio analysis

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer Premium)

Thanks to the pandemic bear market, RGA has only doubled investor money, adjusted for inflation, in the last 12 years.

But anyone who combined it with Amazon has seen their money grow almost 15X, tripling the market's returns.

Amazon is a great hedge against pretty much anything bad that could happen to a dividend stock, including disruption from Amazon.

But to see the true benefit of combining yield and growth, just take a look at how RGA + AMZN did when it comes to income growth.

RGA portfolio income

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer Premium)

Portfolio

2009 Income Per $1,000 Investment

2021 Income Per $1,000 Investment

Annual Income Growth

Starting Yield

2021 Yield On Cost

RGA

$8

$81

21.28%

0.8%

8.1%

Amazon

$0

$0

0.0%

0.0%

0.0%

RGA + AMZN

$8

$248

33.13%

0.8%

24.8%

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer Premium)

RGA's dividend growth has been exceptional over the last decade. But it can't hold a candle to what investors combining it with Amazon were able to achieve.

Portfolio

Total Income Over A 30 Year Retirement Per $1,000 Investment

More Income Per $1,000 Investment

RGA

$534

Amazon

$0

RGA + AMZN

$1,536

$1,002

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer Premium)

RGA and AMZN together can potentially double your retirement income. Now, of course, AMZN isn't expected to grow at 30+% and 33% annual income growth isn't realistic.

Analyst Consensus Income Growth Forecast

Risk-Adjusted Expected Income Growth

Inflation And Risk-Adjusted Expected Income Growth

Risk, Inflation, And Tax Adjusted Income Growth Consensus

22.73%

15.91%

13.51%

11.48%

(Source: DK Research Terminal)

But analysts do expect impressive 23% annual income growth in the future from this combination. And even adjusting for the risk of either company not growing as expected, inflation, and taxes, retirees could still expect about 11.5% annual growth.

For context, the S&P 500's inflation-adjusted historical returns are 7%.

S&P 500 inflation-adjusted historical returns(Source: Ben Carlson)

In other words, buying RGA + AMZN today delivers about 1.5% very safe yield.

Equal to the almost 30% overvalued S&P 500 which could be facing a lost decade.

But over the very long term, accounting for risk, inflation, and taxes, you're looking at likely 13% real returns, which is 2X the market's historical norm.

But before you get too excited, remember that all companies have risk and you need to understand what those are before buying them.

Risk Profile: Why Reinsurance Group Isn't Right For Everyone

There are no risk-free companies and no company is right for everyone. You have to be comfortable with the fundamental risk profile.

RGA's Risk Profile Includes

  • Pandemic risk (increased mortality)

  • Regulatory/capital requirement risk

  • Investment cyclicality risk

  • Interest rate sensitivity risk

  • Counterparty risk

  • Underwriting risk (how well RGA prices its risks, based on long-term fundamental risk assessments)

  • Disruption risk (501 major peers, block-chain and smart contracts could potentially disrupt the insurance industry)

  • M&A execution risk (potentially overpaying for companies and executing poorly on integrating the acquisition)

  • Talent retention risk (tightest job market in over 50 years)

  • Data security risk: hackers and ransomware

  • Climate change risk (resulting in larger than expected losses)

  • Global Expansion Execution Risk (when entering new markets)

  • Currency risk

  • 27 total risk factors listed in their annual report risk discussion section

(Source: 2020 annual report)

RGA interest rate analysis

(Source: 2020 annual report)

RGA manages its rate risk so well that no matter what direction rates move management estimates its book value should remain relatively stable.

How do we quantify, monitor, and track such a complex risk profile? By doing what big institutions do.

Material Financial ESG Risk Analysis: How Large Institutions Measure Total Risk

Here is a special report that outlines the most important aspects of understanding long-term ESG financial risks for your investments.

  • ESG is NOT "political or personal ethics based investing"

  • It's total long-term risk management analysis:

ESG is just normal risk by another name." Simon MacMahon, head of ESG and corporate governance research, Sustainalytics" - Morningstar

ESG factors are taken into consideration, alongside all other credit factors, when we consider they are relevant to and have or may have a material influence on creditworthiness." - S&P

ESG is a measure of risk, not of ethics, political correctness, or personal opinion.

S&P, Fitch, Moody's, DBRS (Canadian rating agency), AM Best (insurance rating agency), R&I Credit Rating (Japanese rating agency), and the Japan Credit Rating Agency have been using ESG models in their credit ratings for decades.

  • Credit and risk management ratings make up 38% of the DK safety and quality model

  • Dividend/balance sheet/risk ratings make up 79% of the DK safety and quality model

Dividend Aristocrats: 67th Industry Percentile On Risk Management (Above-Average, Medium Risk)

RGA ESG score

(Source: Morningstar)

RGA Long-Term Risk Management Consensus

Rating Agency

Industry Percentile

Rating Agency Classification

Morningstar/Sustainalytics 20 Metric Model

70.0%

22.3/100 Medium-Risk

Reuters/Refinitiv 500+ Metric Model

67.3%

Good

S&P 1,000+ Metric Model

36.0%

Average (Positive Trend)

Just Capital 19 Metric Model

75.00%

Good

Consensus

62.1%

Above-Average

(Sources: Morningstar, Reuters', S&P, Just Capital)

RGA ESG risk rating

RGA vs peers

ESG risk apporach

Top material ESG issues for RGA

Scary headlines about regulations or lawsuits? ESG risk scores already measure it.

(Source: Morningstar) - 20 metric model

  • 70th industry percentile

  • 70th percentile among almost 15,000 globally rated companies

RGA ESG score

(Source: Reuters/Refinitiv) - over 500 metric model

Reuters considers RGA's risk management to be in the 67th industry percentile with an 18/100 general risk management (CSR strategy) which is poor.

RGA ESG score

RGA dimension score

RGA stock

(Source: S&P)

S&P's risk management model, which is included in all its credit ratings, uses publicly available data for over 1,000 fundamental metrics, ranging from talent retention/employee skill investments to supply chain management to occupational health and safety.

Just Capital's rating is based on a survey of 110,000 Americans about which of 19 risk factors they consider most important for companies. Then using publicly available data, they rank 928 of America's largest companies. 75 total sub metrics are used to calculate these scores.

RGA overall score

RGA workers

RGA livable wage

(Source: Just Capital)

  • 75th industry percentile

  • 68th percentile among all large US companies

RGA's Long-Term Risk Management Is The 258th Best In The Master List (46th Percentile)

RGA Long-Term Risk Management(Source: DK Master List) - 8 non-rated companies mean RGA is in 258th place

RGA's risk-management consensus is about average among the world's highest quality companies and similar to that of such other companies as

  • Procter & Gamble (PG) - dividend king

  • Genuine Parts Company (GPC) - dividend king

  • Apple (AAPL)

  • Pentair (PNR) - dividend aristocrat

  • BlackRock (BLK)

  • Realty Income (O) - dividend aristocrat

The bottom line is that all companies have risks, and RGA is above-average at managing theirs.

How We Monitor RGA's Risk Profile

  • 10 analysts,

  • 4 credit rating agencies,

  • 6 total risk rating agencies,

  • 16 experts who collectively know this business better than anyone other than management,

  • and the bond market, the "smart money" on Wall Street.

“When the facts change, I change my mind. What do you do sir?" - John Maynard Keynes

There are no sacred cows at iREIT or Dividend Kings. Wherever the fundamentals lead we always follow. That's the essence of disciplined financial science, the math to retiring rich and staying rich in retirement.

Bottom Line: Reinsurance Group Is One Of The Best Anti-Bubble Blue-Chip Bargains You Can Safely Buy With The Market Near Record Highs

Even in March 2000, when the S&P hit a 50% historical premium, the most expensive bubble in US history, you could still find incredible anti-bubble bargains.

  • O was trading at 7X cash flow

  • EPD 6X cash flow

  • MMP 5X cash flow

  • BRK at a 50% historical discount

Those anti-bubble bargains went on to deliver between 1800% and 2500% returns in the next 15 years.

Today RGA is trading at just 8.2X earnings, and a 30% historical discount.

It's priced for negative growth, yet analysts, rating agencies, and the bond market expect 8% to 10% long-term growth.

Buybacks alone could deliver 11% growth by 2023, and this reinsurance giant has proven itself a dependable source of dividends through even the Great Recession when most insurance companies slashed dividends and RGA did not.

That's because RGA is a very conservatively run and built to survive just about anything the world can throw at it.

In a highly overvalued market, in a troubled world, Reinsurance Group of America could be just what your diversified and prudently risk-managed portfolio needs to help you sleep well at night and have a very merry Christmas.

