The holidays are known as a time for bargain hunting, and the same is true on Wall Street.

Sure, the market is, by some metrics, the most overvalued it's ever been.

And yes, Goldman and Moody's are expecting a potential lost decade for stocks.

Moody's agrees in its base-case long-term forecast.

But that doesn't mean that there aren't incredible bargains to be found, hiding in plain sight.

Let me show you the three reasons why Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) is one of the best anti-bubble blue-chip bargains that prudent long-term income investors can buy with the market near record highs.

Reason One: Solid Quality Retirees Can Trust

The Dividend King's overall quality scores are based on a 222 point model that includes:

Dividend safety

Balance sheet strength

Credit ratings

Credit default swap medium-term bankruptcy risk data

Short and long-term bankruptcy risk

Accounting and corporate fraud risk

Profitability and business model

Growth consensus estimates

Cost of capital

Long-term risk-management scores from MSCI, Morningstar, FactSet, S&P, Reuters/Refinitiv and Just Capital

Management quality

Dividend friendly corporate culture/income dependability

Long-term total returns (a Ben Graham sign of quality)

Analyst consensus long-term return potential

It actually includes over 1,000 metrics if you count everything factored in by 12 rating agencies we use to assess fundamental risk.

Credit and risk management ratings make up 38% of the DK safety and quality model

Dividend/balance sheet/risk ratings make up 79% of the DK safety and quality model

How do we know that our safety and quality model works well?

During the two worst recessions in 75 years, our safety model predicted 87% of blue-chip dividend cuts during the ultimate baptism by fire for any dividend safety model.

How does RGA score on one of the world's most comprehensive and accurate safety models?

Dividend Safety

Rating Dividend Kings Safety Score (135 Point Safety Model) Approximate Dividend Cut Risk (Average Recession) Approximate Dividend Cut Risk In Pandemic Level Recession 1 - unsafe 0% to 20% over 4% 16+% 2- below average 21% to 40% over 2% 8% to 16% 3 - average 41% to 60% 2% 4% to 8% 4 - safe 61% to 80% 1% 2% to 4% 5- very safe 81% to 100% 0.5% 1% to 2% RGA 87% 0.50% 1.70%

Long-Term Dependability

Company DK Long-Term Dependability Score Interpretation Points Non-Dependable Companies 18% or below Poor Dependability 1 Low Dependability Companies 19% to 57% Below-Average Dependability 2 S&P 500/Industry Average 58% (58% to 67% range) Average Dependability 3 Above-Average 68% to 77% Very Dependable 4 Very Good 78% or higher Exceptional Dependability 5 RGA 72% Very Dependable 4

Overall Quality

RGA Final Score Rating Safety 87% 5/5 very safe Business Model 60% 2/3 above-average Dependability 72% 4/5 very dependable Total 80% 11/13 SWAN

RGA: 199th Highest Quality Master List Company (Out of 508) = 61st Percentile

(Source: DK Safety & Quality Tool) updated daily, sorted by overall quality

The DK 500 Master List includes the world's highest quality companies including:

All dividend champions

All dividend aristocrats

All dividend kings

All global aristocrats (such as BTI, ENB, and NVS)

All 13/13 Ultra Swans (as close to perfect quality as exists on Wall Street)

42 of the world's best growth stocks (on its way to 50)

RGA's 80% quality score means it's similar in quality to such blue-chips as

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD)

Smith & Nephew PLC (SNN) - recent recommendation

Amazon (AMZN)

Eli Lilly (LLY)

Cisco (CSCO)

Pentair (PNR) - dividend aristocrat

Genuine Parts Company (GPC) - dividend king

Being above-average on the Master List means being one of the world's highest quality companies.

Why is RGA a company retirees can trust with their hard-earned savings?

RGA was founded in 1973 in Chesterfield, MO and over almost 50 years has proven to be one of the world's best reinsurance companies.

“Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (RGA), a Fortune 500 company, is among the leading global providers of life reinsurance and financial solutions, with approximately $3.5 trillion of life reinsurance in force and assets of $91.4 billion as of September 30, 2021. Founded in 1973, RGA is recognized for its deep technical expertise in risk and capital management, innovative solutions, and commitment to serving its clients. With headquarters in St. Louis, Missouri, and operations around the world, RGA delivers expert solutions in individual life reinsurance, individual living benefits reinsurance, group reinsurance, health reinsurance, facultative underwriting, product development, and financial solutions." -investor relations

85% of RGA's business is traditional reinsurance - acting as an insurance company for other insurance companies.

63% of its business is in the Western Hemisphere, with strong exposure to every part of the world.

(Source: earnings report)

Basically, insurance and reinsurance work like this:

Sell $100 in coverage and take in those premiums today

Expected payout $95

$5 in profits

Reinvest the $100 today (prudently and safely)

Profit from both sound underwriting and insurance float portfolios

RGA is earning 5% on its float and 3.5% on new cash. Very impressive in today's low rate environment.

(Source: earnings report)

RGA historically grows EPS at 8% CAGR and book value per share at 10% CAGR.

(Source: earnings report)

The $81 billion float portfolio is 94% invested in fixed-rate bonds, 60% of which are A-rated.

RGA Credit Ratings

Rating Agency Credit Rating 30-Year Default/Bankruptcy Risk Chance of Losing 100% Of Your Investment 1 In S&P A stable 0.66% 151.5 Fitch BBB+ stable 5.00% 20.0 Moody's Baa1 (BBB+ equivalent) stable 5.00% 20.0 AM Best A- stable 2.50% 40.0 Consensus A- stable 3.29% 30.4

(Source: S&P, Fitch, Moody's, AMBest)

Rating agencies estimate the chances that you'll lose all your money investing in RGA today at 1 in 30.

(Source: Investor relations)

All of its subsidiaries are very well capitalized and conservatively run.

(Source: earnings report)

Rating agencies like to see debt/capital ratios of less than 20%. RGA's remained at safe levels even during the worst of the pandemic.

RGA Bond Profile

(Source: FactSet Research Terminal)

RGA's well-staggered debt shouldn't be an issue to refinance.

The more complex capital structure of this industry as well as the long-tail risks involved with reinsurance over the next 20 years, is why bond investors are requiring 5.8% interest rates for RGA's 21-year unsecured bonds.

RGA Credit Default SWAPs

(Source: FactSet Research Terminal)

Credit default swaps are insurance against bond defaults, and thus represent a real-time bond market estimate of a company's short and medium-term bankruptcy risk.

Note how the price has crashed in recent months. Yet the bond market's real-time estimate of fundamental risk has been rock steady.

As long as fundamental risk is not rising, a crashing stock price is not a concern for prudent long-term income investors. Analysts, rating agencies, and the bond market all agree the thesis remains intact.

RGA Profitability: Wall Street's Favorite Proxy For Quality

(Source: GuruFocus Premium)

“The COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 and the response thereto caused increases in mortality, morbidity, and other insurance risks, as well as a global slowdown of economic activity including worldwide travel restrictions, prohibitions of non-essential work activities, disruption and shutdown of businesses, and greater uncertainty in global financial markets, all of which impacted the Company’s financial performance in 2020." - 2020 annual report

(Source: Earnings presentation)

2020 was when most insurance companies paid out claims on the pandemic.

2021 is the year when most reinsurers are having to pay out claims.

There is a natural lag between disasters and when reinsurers face short-term growth headwinds.

(Source: Earnings presentation)

Excess deaths remain elevated today but are expected to decline over time due to the large number of 65+-year-olds vaccinated.

(Source: NYT)

Trailing 12-Month Profitability Vs. Peers

Metric Industry Percentile Major Insurance Companies More Profitable Than RGA (Out Of 502) Net Margin 30.92 347 Return On Equity 17.16 416 Return On Assets 30.08 351 Average 26.05 371

(Source: GuruFocus Premium)

The pandemic has badly hurt profitability, but over the long term, profitability is relatively stable.

RGA Margin Consensus Forecast

Year FCF Margin EBIT (Operating) Margin Net Margin 2020 NA 4.5% 3.4% 2021 0.7% 2.5% 2.1% 2022 0.7% 6.8% 5.7% 2023 0.0% 7.4% 5.8% Annualized Growth 0.26% 13.48% 14.52%

(Source: FactSet Research Terminal)

RGA's margins are expected to recover at a very impressive rate once the negative effects of the pandemic are behind it.

RGA Dividend Growth Consensus Forecast

Year Dividend Consensus EPS/share Consensus Payout Ratio Retained (Post-Dividend) Earnings Buyback Potential 2021 $2.85 $3.14 90.8% $20 0.29% 2022 $3.02 $12.44 24.3% $641 9.46% 2023 $3.22 $14.89 21.6% $794 11.72% Total 2021 Through 2023 $9.09 $30.47 29.8% $1,453.84 21.47% Annualized Rate 6.29% 117.76% -51.19% 534.36% 534.36%

(Source: FactSet Research Terminal)

50% or less is the safety guideline rating agencies like to see for insurance companies.

The pandemic effects have caused RGA's payout ratio to approach 100% but this is one of the few insurance companies that avoided cutting its dividend during the Great Recession.

Its strong balance sheet allows it to avoid dividend cuts (27 years without a cut) and its historical payout ratio is about 20% to 25%, giving it a massive safety cushion for lean years.

Buyback potential is expected to be about 21% over the next few years, as much as 12% in 2023 at current valuations.

2021 through 2023 buyback consensus: $599 million

8.9% of existing shares at current valuations = 4.6% CAGR

But high quality and safety are just table stakes for me to recommend or buy a company for my portfolio. I also need to see a sound plan for robust growth that can deliver decades of double-digit total returns.

Which RGA has.

Reason Two: A Long Growth Runway That Could Power Steady Dividend Increases For Decades

Many investors are worried about low interest rates hurting RGA's ability to grow.

In the 2010s, 10-year Treasury yield averaged 2.4%.

In the 2020s, the economist consensus is for 2.5% long-term yields.

Excluding the pandemic, RGA's earnings grew at 8.2% CAGR during the lowest interest rates in history.

(Source: FAST Graphs, FactSet Research)

Dividends grew over 22% CAGR and RGA delivered market-beating total returns of almost 14% annually, and let's not forget that in the next few years, RGA's post-dividend retained earnings could buy back 21% of shares at current valuations.

Up to 11% earnings growth potential from buybacks.

RGA Medium-Term Growth Consensus Forecast

Year Sales Free Cash Flow EBIT (Operating Income) Net Income 2020 $14,596 NA $650 $496 2021 $15,909 $118 $403 $333 2022 $16,136 $120 $1,105 $914 2023 $16,765 NA $1,238 $980 Annualized Growth 3.52% 1.69% 17.48% 18.56%

(Source: FactSet Research Terminal)

Steady top-line growth and hyper-growth in the bottom line? Yes, please, I'll have some of that.

Metric 2020 Growth 2021 Growth Consensus 2022 Growth Consensus 2023 Growth Consensus Sales -1% 5% 1% 3% Dividend 17% 4% 6% 7% EPS -44% -55% 281% 13% Book Value 27% -9% 7% 14%

(Source: FAST Graphs, FactSet Research)

RGA has never cut its dividend, and even kept growing it in the darkest days of the pandemic.

RGA Long-Term Growth Outlook

9% CAGR long-term return potential

Smoothing for outliers, historical analyst margins of error are 10% to the downside and 10% to the upside. Actually very impressive for reinsurance companies. 8% to 10% CAGR margin-of-error adjusted growth consensus range.

RGA's 20-year growth rate is 8.0% CAGR, meaning that analysts expect historical growth rates to continue.

Reasons Three: One Of The Best Anti-Bubble Blue-Chip Bargains On Wall Street

(Source: FAST Graphs, FactSet Research)

In the modern regulatory and low rate era, RGA has traded between 10.5 and 12.5X earnings.

This means a 90% statistical probability that about 11.5X earnings represent intrinsic value.

Metric Historical Fair Value Multiples (13-Years) 2020 2021 2022 2023 12-Month Forward Fair Value 13-Year Average P/S 0.58 $129.42 $136.23 NA $141.70 5-Year Average Yield 1.69% $312.43 NA NA $190.53 Earnings 11.32 $85.35 NA $147.72 $167.58 13-Year Median Book Value 0.86 $147.71 $134.68 $143.95 $164.32 Average $135.99 $135.45 $145.81 $164.21 $145.21 Current Price $102.76 Discount To Fair Value 24.44% 24.14% 29.52% 37.42% 29.23% Upside To Fair Value (NOT Including Dividends) 32.34% 31.81% 41.89% 59.80% 41.31% (44% including dividends) 2021 EPS 2022 EPS 2021 Weighted EPS 2022 Weighted EPS 12-Month Forward EPS 12-Month Average Fair Value Forward PE Current Forward PE $3.42 $13.05 $0.20 $12.30 $12.49 11.6 8.2

At 8.2X forward earnings, RGA is priced as if it were expected to grow at -0.6% CAGR forever according to the Graham/Dodd fair value formula.

In fact, analysts expect 8% to 10% growth.

And I'm hardly the only one bullish on RGA.

Analyst Median 12-Month Price Target Morningstar Fair Value Estimate $125.33 (9.6 PE) $129.63 (quant model, 10.4 PE) Discount To Price Target (Not A Fair Value Estimate) Discount To Fair Value 17.89% 20.61% Upside To Price Target (Not Including Dividend) Upside To Fair Value (Not Including Dividend) 21.79% 25.96% 12-Month Median Total Return Price (Including Dividend) Fair Value + 12-Month Dividend $128.25 $132.55 Discount To Total Price Target (Not A Fair Value Estimate) Discount To Fair Value + 12-Month Dividend 19.76% 22.36% Upside To Price Target ( Including Dividend) Upside To Fair Value + Dividend 24.62% 28.80%

Analysts expect RGA to soar 25% in just the next year alone, more than double the returns they expect from the S&P 500.

12-Month Forward S&P Bottom-Up Consensus 5203.39 Forward PE Forecast (12 Months From Now) Forward Overvaluation Forecast (12 Months From Now) 12-Month Consensus Market Return Potential 11.7% 21.68 29.0%

(Source: DK S&P 500 Valuation & Total Return Tool)

We don't actually care about 12-month price targets, which never have any basis in our recommendations.

Time Frame (Years) Total Returns Explained By Fundamentals/Valuations 1 Day 0.02% 1 month 0.4% 3 month 1.25% 6 months 2.5% 1 5% 2 16% 3 25% 4 33% 5 41% 6 49% 7 57% 8 66% 9 74% 10 82% 11+ 90% to 91%

(Sources: DK S&P 500 Valuation And Total Return Potential Tool, JPMorgan, Bank of America, Princeton, RIA)

Over 12 months, luck is 20X as powerful as fundamentals, but over 11+ years, fundamentals are 11X as powerful as luck.

Rating Margin Of Safety For 11/13 SWAN Quality Companies 2021 Price 2022 Price 12-Month Forward Fair Value Potentially Reasonable Buy 0% $135.45 $145.81 $145.01 Potentially Good Buy 15% $115.13 $123.94 $123.26 Potentially Strong Buy 25% $101.59 $109.36 $108.76 Potentially Very Strong Buy 35% $74.84 $94.78 $94.26 Potentially Ultra-Value Buy 45% $74.50 $80.19 $79.76 Currently $102.88 26.04% 31.29% 29.23% Upside To Fair Value (Not Including Dividends) 35.21% 45.55% 41.41%

For anyone comfortable with its risk profile, RGA is a potentially strong buy and here's why.

RGA Consensus Total Return Potential

For context, here's the return potential of the 26% overvalued S&P 500.

S&P 500 2023 Consensus Total Return Potential

(Source: FAST Graphs, FactSet Research)

Analysts expect the S&P 500 to deliver about -11% total returns over the next three years.

Year Upside Potential By End of That Year Consensus CAGR Return Potential By End of That Year Probability-Weighted Return (Annualized) Inflation And Risk-Adjusted Expected Returns 2021 -23.60% -95.81% -71.86% -74.56% 2022 -15.71% -16.28% -12.21% -14.91% 2023 -6.15% -3.00% -2.25% -4.95%

(Source: DK S&P 500 Valuation And Total Return Tool) updated weekly

Adjusted for inflation, the risk-expected returns of the S&P 500 are near zero for the next five years.

Aristocrats are expected to deliver about 2.4% yield + 8.9% growth - 6.7% valuation drag = 4.6% CAGR returns over the next two years = 0.5% CAGR inflation and risk-adjusted expected return.

And here's what investors buying RGA today can reasonably expect:

5-year consensus return potential range: 16% to 22% CAGR

RGA 2023 Consensus Total Return Potential

(Source: FAST Graphs, FactSet Research)

RGA 2026 Consensus Total Return Potential

(Source: FAST Graphs, FactSet Research)

RGA Total Returns Since 2009

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer)

RGA VS S&P 500 Vs. Aristocrats Inflation-Adjusted Long-Term Return Forecast: $1,000 Investment

The bond market is pricing in 2.4% inflation for the next 30 years and 2.7% for the next 5 years.

Time Frame (Years) 7.5% CAGR Inflation-Adjusted S&P Consensus 8.8% Inflation-Adjusted Aristocrat Consensus 9.5% CAGR RGA consensus Difference Between RGA And S&P 5 $1,435.63 $1,524.56 $1,681.27 $245.64 10 $2,061.03 $2,324.28 $2,826.66 $765.63 15 $2,958.88 $3,543.51 $4,752.36 $1,793.49 20 $4,247.85 $5,402.29 $7,989.99 $3,742.14 25 $6,098.34 $8,236.11 $13,433.30 $7,334.96 30 $8,754.96 $12,556.45 $22,584.95 $13,830.00 35 $12,568.87 $19,143.06 $37,971.32 $25,402.45 40 $18,044.24 $29,184.74 $63,839.91 $45,795.67 45 $25,904.84 $44,493.88 $107,331.89 $81,427.06 50 $37,189.75 $67,833.58 $180,453.51 $143,263.76

Time Frame (Years) Ratio Aristocrats/S&P Ratio RGA Vs S&P 500 5 1.06 1.17 10 1.13 1.37 15 1.20 1.61 20 1.27 1.88 25 1.35 2.20 30 1.43 2.58 35 1.52 3.02 40 1.62 3.54 45 1.72 4.14 50 1.82 4.85

Combining with hyper-growth Super SWANs like Amazon (AMZN) can deliver safe income today, and a rich retirement tomorrow.

RGA + AMZN offers a very safe 1.5% yield, 16.1% overall growth, 17.6% consensus return potential, and 11.9% risk-adjusted expected returns.

Investment Strategy Yield LT Consensus Growth LT Consensus Total Return Potential Long-Term Risk-Adjusted Expected Return Long-Term Inflation And Risk-Adjusted Expected Returns RGA + AMZN 1.5% 16.1% 17.6% 12.3% 9.9% Chinese Tech 0.3% 14.0% 14.3% 10.0% 7.7% Value 2.1% 12.1% 14.2% 10.0% 7.6% High-Yield 2.7% 11.0% 13.7% 9.6% 7.2% High-Yield + Growth 1.7% 11.0% 12.7% 8.9% 6.5% Safe Midstream 6.0% 6.2% 12.2% 8.5% 6.2% Safe Midstream + Growth 3.3% 8.5% 11.8% 8.3% 5.9% Nasdaq (Growth) 0.7% 11.0% 11.7% 8.2% 5.8% Dividend Aristocrats 2.4% 8.9% 11.3% 7.9% 5.6% REITs + Growth 1.8% 8.9% 10.6% 7.4% 5.1% REITs 3.0% 7.0% 9.9% 6.9% 4.6% S&P 500 1.4% 8.5% 9.9% 6.9% 4.6% 60/40 Retirement Portfolio 1.9% 5.1% 7.0% 4.9% 2.6% 10-Year US Treasury 1.38% 0.0% 1.4% 1.4% -1.0%

(Sources: Morningstar, FactSet Research)

Faster growth than the Nasdaq? That's what analysts think.

Twice the yield of the Nasdaq? Yup.

Better risk-adjusted returns than virtually any other investment strategy on Wall Street? You bet.

This is the Zen Phoenix strategy in action:

Zen Phoenix: always buy growth with yield and yield with growth

Always at fair value or better

And always focus on safety and quality first and sound risk management

Balance in all things that matter (safety, quality, risk management, yield, growth, and value)

The only six fundamentals you need to retire rich and stay rich in retirement.

Want proof of how powerful combining RGA with AMZN really is?

RGA + AMZN Since 2009 (Annual Rebalancing)

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer Premium)

Thanks to the pandemic bear market, RGA has only doubled investor money, adjusted for inflation, in the last 12 years.

But anyone who combined it with Amazon has seen their money grow almost 15X, tripling the market's returns.

Amazon is a great hedge against pretty much anything bad that could happen to a dividend stock, including disruption from Amazon.

But to see the true benefit of combining yield and growth, just take a look at how RGA + AMZN did when it comes to income growth.

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer Premium)

Portfolio 2009 Income Per $1,000 Investment 2021 Income Per $1,000 Investment Annual Income Growth Starting Yield 2021 Yield On Cost RGA $8 $81 21.28% 0.8% 8.1% Amazon $0 $0 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% RGA + AMZN $8 $248 33.13% 0.8% 24.8%

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer Premium)

RGA's dividend growth has been exceptional over the last decade. But it can't hold a candle to what investors combining it with Amazon were able to achieve.

Portfolio Total Income Over A 30 Year Retirement Per $1,000 Investment More Income Per $1,000 Investment RGA $534 Amazon $0 RGA + AMZN $1,536 $1,002

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer Premium)

RGA and AMZN together can potentially double your retirement income. Now, of course, AMZN isn't expected to grow at 30+% and 33% annual income growth isn't realistic.

Analyst Consensus Income Growth Forecast Risk-Adjusted Expected Income Growth Inflation And Risk-Adjusted Expected Income Growth Risk, Inflation, And Tax Adjusted Income Growth Consensus 22.73% 15.91% 13.51% 11.48%

(Source: DK Research Terminal)

But analysts do expect impressive 23% annual income growth in the future from this combination. And even adjusting for the risk of either company not growing as expected, inflation, and taxes, retirees could still expect about 11.5% annual growth.

For context, the S&P 500's inflation-adjusted historical returns are 7%.

(Source: Ben Carlson)

In other words, buying RGA + AMZN today delivers about 1.5% very safe yield.

Equal to the almost 30% overvalued S&P 500 which could be facing a lost decade.

But over the very long term, accounting for risk, inflation, and taxes, you're looking at likely 13% real returns, which is 2X the market's historical norm.

But before you get too excited, remember that all companies have risk and you need to understand what those are before buying them.

Risk Profile: Why Reinsurance Group Isn't Right For Everyone

There are no risk-free companies and no company is right for everyone. You have to be comfortable with the fundamental risk profile.

RGA's Risk Profile Includes

Pandemic risk (increased mortality)

Regulatory/capital requirement risk

Investment cyclicality risk

Interest rate sensitivity risk

Counterparty risk

Underwriting risk (how well RGA prices its risks, based on long-term fundamental risk assessments)

Disruption risk (501 major peers, block-chain and smart contracts could potentially disrupt the insurance industry)

M&A execution risk (potentially overpaying for companies and executing poorly on integrating the acquisition)

Talent retention risk (tightest job market in over 50 years)

Data security risk: hackers and ransomware

Climate change risk (resulting in larger than expected losses)

Global Expansion Execution Risk (when entering new markets)

Currency risk

27 total risk factors listed in their annual report risk discussion section

(Source: 2020 annual report)

(Source: 2020 annual report)

RGA manages its rate risk so well that no matter what direction rates move management estimates its book value should remain relatively stable.

How do we quantify, monitor, and track such a complex risk profile? By doing what big institutions do.

Material Financial ESG Risk Analysis: How Large Institutions Measure Total Risk

Here is a special report that outlines the most important aspects of understanding long-term ESG financial risks for your investments.

ESG is NOT "political or personal ethics based investing"

It's total long-term risk management analysis:

ESG is just normal risk by another name." Simon MacMahon, head of ESG and corporate governance research, Sustainalytics" - Morningstar ESG factors are taken into consideration, alongside all other credit factors, when we consider they are relevant to and have or may have a material influence on creditworthiness." - S&P

ESG is a measure of risk, not of ethics, political correctness, or personal opinion.

S&P, Fitch, Moody's, DBRS (Canadian rating agency), AM Best (insurance rating agency), R&I Credit Rating (Japanese rating agency), and the Japan Credit Rating Agency have been using ESG models in their credit ratings for decades.

Credit and risk management ratings make up 38% of the DK safety and quality model

Dividend/balance sheet/risk ratings make up 79% of the DK safety and quality model

Dividend Aristocrats: 67th Industry Percentile On Risk Management (Above-Average, Medium Risk)

(Source: Morningstar)

RGA Long-Term Risk Management Consensus

Rating Agency Industry Percentile Rating Agency Classification Morningstar/Sustainalytics 20 Metric Model 70.0% 22.3/100 Medium-Risk Reuters/Refinitiv 500+ Metric Model 67.3% Good S&P 1,000+ Metric Model 36.0% Average (Positive Trend) Just Capital 19 Metric Model 75.00% Good Consensus 62.1% Above-Average

(Sources: Morningstar, Reuters', S&P, Just Capital)

Scary headlines about regulations or lawsuits? ESG risk scores already measure it.

(Source: Morningstar) - 20 metric model

70th industry percentile

70th percentile among almost 15,000 globally rated companies

(Source: Reuters/Refinitiv) - over 500 metric model

Reuters considers RGA's risk management to be in the 67th industry percentile with an 18/100 general risk management (CSR strategy) which is poor.

(Source: S&P)

S&P's risk management model, which is included in all its credit ratings, uses publicly available data for over 1,000 fundamental metrics, ranging from talent retention/employee skill investments to supply chain management to occupational health and safety.

Just Capital's rating is based on a survey of 110,000 Americans about which of 19 risk factors they consider most important for companies. Then using publicly available data, they rank 928 of America's largest companies. 75 total sub metrics are used to calculate these scores.

(Source: Just Capital)

75th industry percentile

68th percentile among all large US companies

RGA's Long-Term Risk Management Is The 258th Best In The Master List (46th Percentile)

(Source: DK Master List) - 8 non-rated companies mean RGA is in 258th place

RGA's risk-management consensus is about average among the world's highest quality companies and similar to that of such other companies as

Procter & Gamble (PG) - dividend king

Genuine Parts Company (GPC) - dividend king

Apple (AAPL)

Pentair (PNR) - dividend aristocrat

BlackRock (BLK)

Realty Income (O) - dividend aristocrat

The bottom line is that all companies have risks, and RGA is above-average at managing theirs.

How We Monitor RGA's Risk Profile

10 analysts,

4 credit rating agencies,

6 total risk rating agencies,

16 experts who collectively know this business better than anyone other than management,

and the bond market, the "smart money" on Wall Street.

“When the facts change, I change my mind. What do you do sir?" - John Maynard Keynes

There are no sacred cows at iREIT or Dividend Kings. Wherever the fundamentals lead we always follow. That's the essence of disciplined financial science, the math to retiring rich and staying rich in retirement.

Bottom Line: Reinsurance Group Is One Of The Best Anti-Bubble Blue-Chip Bargains You Can Safely Buy With The Market Near Record Highs

Even in March 2000, when the S&P hit a 50% historical premium, the most expensive bubble in US history, you could still find incredible anti-bubble bargains.

O was trading at 7X cash flow

EPD 6X cash flow

MMP 5X cash flow

BRK at a 50% historical discount

Those anti-bubble bargains went on to deliver between 1800% and 2500% returns in the next 15 years.

Today RGA is trading at just 8.2X earnings, and a 30% historical discount.

It's priced for negative growth, yet analysts, rating agencies, and the bond market expect 8% to 10% long-term growth.

Buybacks alone could deliver 11% growth by 2023, and this reinsurance giant has proven itself a dependable source of dividends through even the Great Recession when most insurance companies slashed dividends and RGA did not.

That's because RGA is a very conservatively run and built to survive just about anything the world can throw at it.

In a highly overvalued market, in a troubled world, Reinsurance Group of America could be just what your diversified and prudently risk-managed portfolio needs to help you sleep well at night and have a very merry Christmas.