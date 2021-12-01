Sebastian Frank/iStock via Getty Images

Avista Corporation (NYSE:AVA) is a regulated electric and natural gas utility operating in three states in the Pacific Northwest. Utilities as a rule tend to be very popular among retirees and other fairly conservative investors because they typically enjoy stable cash flows and usually boast reasonably high dividend yields, at least when compared to many other things in the market. Avista Corporation is no exception to this as the stock yields 4.19% at the current price. The company recently reported reasonably solid earnings but this had little impact on the stock price. There are some reasons to believe that the company could still be a good investment today as it boasts reasonably strong forward growth prospects, which carries with it the potential for dividend increases. This prospect of dividend growth could be quite appealing in today's environment given the onset of inflation as dividend growth will help keep the purchasing power of your income steady.

About Avista Corporation

As mentioned in the introduction, Avista Corporation is a regulated electric and natural gas utility operating in three states in America's Pacific Northwest. These three states are Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. The company also has some operations in Alaska. These are not exactly the most populated regions of the country but the company still has approximately 760,000 customers:

Source: Avista Corporation

One thing that we notice here is that there is an almost even split between electric and natural gas customers. This is something that may prove to be beneficial for revenue stability. This is because both electric and natural gas demand is at least partially seasonal. After all, natural gas demand tends to be higher in the winter than in the summer because people need to use t for heating. Conversely, electric demand is higher in the summer due to the use of air conditioning for cooling homes and businesses. As revenues are a result of the consumption of the particular product, this relatively even split between the two should help improve revenue stability across the seasons. With that said though, utilities in general tend to be reasonably stable because people usually prioritize paying their utility bills over other things.

As already stated, Avista Corporation reported reasonably solid third quarter 2021 earnings. The company's net income beat the expectations of analysts and both net income and revenues showed growth compared to 2020:

Q3 2021 Q3 2020 Revenues $296.0 $272.6 Net Income $14.4 $4.9

(all figures in millions)

Unfortunately, operating cash flow did decline somewhat, going from $48.5 million a year ago to $38.9 million in the most recent quarter. The company's free cash flow did not decline as much though despite the higher capital expenditures. The cause of these fluctuations was mostly due to higher spending on inventories, a decrease in accounts payable, and other various accounting figures such as the time of when it paid certain bills. Overall, there is no reason to be concerned about them. The company's earnings were better as a whole.

There are some reasons to believe that the company will be able to continue this growth. This is due to the fact that Avista is growing its rate base. The rate base is the value of the company's assets upon which regulators allow the utility to earn a specified rate of return. Thus, if the company increases the value of the assets that comprise its rate base, it should be able to increase the prices that it charges its customers for utility services. The easiest way to accomplish this is by investing in its electric and natural gas infrastructure. Avista Corporation is doing exactly this as the company plans to spend approximately $450 million annually over the 2021-2023 period on improving its infrastructure:

Source: Avista Corporation

These investments should grow the company's rate base at a 5% compound annual growth rate over the period. We can naturally expect this to boost the company's revenues because of higher prices charged to customers. This should result in net income growth over the same period. This is indeed the case as management has indeed guided for this:

Source: Avista Corporation

Admittedly, we can see a slight decrease in the company's earnings guidance for 2022 but this corrects itself in 2023. As every investor knows, these kinds of fluctuations are common and as they are slight, there does not appear to be anything for shareholders to worry about, especially long-term shareholders. We can see further proof that these kinds of fluctuations are normal by looking at the company's historical earnings per share:

Source: Avista Corporation

As we can see here, the company's income has historically fluctuated quite significantly but as we will shortly see, the company has managed to consistently grow its dividend over time. This is because there are a number of things that can impact a company's net income that do not exactly represent the amount of cash profit that the firm is making. This should provide further comfort to investors that the possible slight decline that we could see next year is nothing to be worried about.

As is the case with many utilities, Avista is more than just a regulated utility. In particular, the company has invested a reasonable amount of money into various renewable technologies. It has two primary projects. The first is a private equity fund that invests in various emerging energy technologies and businesses. This would naturally include things like renewable and other clean energy technologies and those early-stage businesses that are working to develop and deploy them. The second venture is a real estate project that is designed for sustainability due to its zero-energy and zero-carbon emissions. The company plans to invest $12 million in 2022 and 2023 into these projects but it does not disclose exactly how it will be splitting this investment capital between the two projects. Ultimately, this will likely depend on the situation at the time.

Fundamentals Of Electricity

For some time now, the media has been actively talking about electrification, which has attracted new investor attention to electric utilities. Electrification refers to the conversion of things that are traditionally powered by fossil fuels to the use of electricity instead. The most commonly cited things are transportation (electric vehicles) and space heating but there are other things that could be converted to electricity as well. This concept has taken on something of a new life since the Federal government passed the $1 trillion infrastructure package as that bill includes a number of provisions that are intended to drive this process forward. The reason why this would be a net positive for electric utilities is that it can be expected to increase the overall demand for electricity and thus boost the profits of utilities. Unfortunately, the United States Energy Information believes that this scenario may be a pipe dream. According to the agency, the demand for electricity will grow at a 1-2% compound annual growth rate over the next thirty years:

Source: U.S. Energy Information Administration

This is nowhere close to the growth rate that we would expect if anything close to wide swathes of the economy were to convert from fossil fuels to electricity. Thus, it appears that this thesis may be somewhat oversold. With that said though, we can see that the nation's electric utilities will likely deliver slow and steady growth going forward, just as they have always done. As we have just seen, Avista Corporation is no exception to this.

Dividend Analysis

As already mentioned, utilities have a tendency to pay out higher dividends than most other things in the market. This is one of the reasons why they tend to be reasonably appealing to retirees as retirees typically need income. The biggest reason for these high yields is that utilities are fairly low growth entities so they pay out a high percentage of their incomes in order to provide investors with some sort of a return. Avista Corporation is no exception to this as the stock currently pays out a dividend of $0.4225 per share quarterly ($1.69 per share annually), which gives it a 4.19% yield at the current price. This dividend is the result of several years of steady growth:

Source: Seeking Alpha

As is always the case though, it is critical to ensure that the company can actually afford the dividend that it pays out. This is because we do not want it to be forced to suddenly reverse course and have to cut the payout. If it were to do that, it would reduce our incomes and probably cause the stock price to decline. The usual way that we do this is by looking at the company's free cash flow. The free cash flow of a company is the money generated by its ordinary operations that is left over after it pays all of its bills and makes all necessary capital expenditures. This is therefore the amount that is available for things such as buying back stock, paying off debt, or paying a dividend. During the third quarter of 2021, Avista Corporation had a negative free cash flow of $49.2 million. This is obviously not enough to pay any dividend, let alone the $29.5 million that the firm actually paid.

However, it is not unusual for a utility to finance its dividend with operating cash flow and then take on debt to make its capital expenditures. In the third quarter, the company had an operating cash flow of $38.9 million. The company only paid out $29.5 million in dividends. Thus, from this perspective, the dividend looks far more sustainable.

Valuation

As is always the case, it is critical that we do not overpay for any asset in our portfolios. This is because overpaying for any asset is a surefire way to generate a suboptimal return off of that asset. In the case of a utility company like Avista Corporation, one metric that we can use to value it is the price-to-earnings growth ratio. This is an adjusted form of the more familiar price-to-earnings ratio except that it takes a company's forward earnings growth into account. As a general rule, a price-to-earnings growth ratio of less than 1.0 indicates that the stock is currently undervalued relative to its forward growth prospects and vice versa.

According to Zacks Investment Research, Avista Corporation will grow its earnings per share at a 5.11% rate over the next three to five years. This is actually quite close to the increase that we predicted in the company's rate base over the same period. Assuming this rate of earnings growth gives the company a price-to-earnings growth ratio of 3.90 at the current stock price. Here is how that compares to some of the company's peers:

Company PEG Ratio Avista Corporation 3.90 NextEra Energy (NEE) 3.97 DTE Energy (DTE) 3.27 Eversource Energy (ES) 3.62 Exelon Corporation (EXC) 4.97 Edison International (EIX) 3.60

As we can see, Avista Corporation is somewhat on the high side compared to several of its peers. While it is still somewhat cheaper than NextEra Energy or Exelon, it is still a bit more expensive than the other companies on the list. Thus, it may make some sense for a potential investor to wait for the price to come down somewhat before purchasing the stock.

Conclusion

In conclusion, utility stocks are prized by conservative investors for their relative stability and high yields. Avista Corporation certainly proved that it possesses these qualities in abundance during its third quarter. The company also boasts some not insubstantial growth prospects. Although the price today looks a little high, the company may be worthwhile as an investment at some point.