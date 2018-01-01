GlobalP/iStock via Getty Images

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) has seen a real boom and bust cycle since the pandemic, with shares currently on its retreat. My last take on the business dates back from the summer of 2020 as I noted that sales were okay, but margins were not.

Ever since we have seen the passage of roughly one and a half year in time, within a time frame still dominated by the pandemic of course. This should in theory aid the company in delivering great results, but it seems as if investors have lost confidence as of recent. This pullback in the shares look compelling as Chewy has seen very decent revenue growth and margin expansion in recent years, albeit that some near term challenges have emerged.

Former Take

Chewy is a household name in the e-commerce animal business. The company has been thriving on the back of the integrity of the business, as well as secular trends related to animal care and food, driven by demographic and social trends, as well as the pandemic of course. High quality and competitive pricing has been driven the success of the business, in part driven by a savvy and successful reordering program.

Founded a decade ago, the company has grown to $3.5 billion in sales in 2018, still being a relatively smaller player in a $100 billion target market. While the revenue base is large, the company still posted a loss of $268 million that year. In April 2020, just a few weeks after the pandemic was in full swing, the company posted its 2019 results with revenues up 40% to $4.85 billion for the year. EBITDA losses narrowed from $229 million to $85 million, which looked better than it is with net losses of $252 million being quite realistic if we include large stock-based compensation expenses.

The 401 million shares outstanding traded around the $50 mark in June, resulting in a $20 billion equity valuation. This was very large given the revenue base and the still very sizeable economic losses. Believing the company could grow to $10 billion in sales in 2025, operating earnings of 10% would only result in earnings of $800 million, or $2 per share, requiring flawless execution in order to trade at 25 times forward earnings, that is earnings five years ahead in time. This was not too compelling in my book.

What Happened?

Since my cautious stance around $50 in June 2020, shares have been doing very well and actually rose to a high of $120 early in 2021 amidst the meme stock theme. Ever since we have seen a sizeable pullback again, with shares now back to $50 per share.

The company posted first quarter sales for 2020 up 46% to $1.62 billion, that is for the quarter ending early in May 2020, indicating the real extent to which the business benefited from the pandemic. Second quarter sales rose 47% to $1.70 billion as the company actually posted a positive EBITDA number of $15 million and change.

In September, the company actually believed that the valuation was quite high as well as it sold more than 5 million shares at $55 and change, resulting in gross proceeds benefiting the company to the tune of more than $280 million. Third quarter sales rose 45% to $1.78 billion, as the steady pace of growth was comforting, albeit that an EBITDA number of $5 million and change fell back a bit on a sequential basis.

In March of this year, fourth quarter sales rose 51% to $2.04 billion, with full year sales up 47% to $7.15 billion. The company posted a nearly $61 million EBITDA number for the final quarter of the year, with full year EBITDA coming in at $85 million. While this was a major increase in terms of sales and EBITDA numbers, the company still reported a net loss of $92 million, as the discrepancy from the $85 million EBITDA number was largely related to stock-based compensation expenses, a very realistic and continued expense to shareholders.

With shares down to $80 at the time, the company supported a $32 billion equity valuation in March, for a 4-5 times sales multiple after a strong 2020. Nonetheless, no real economic margins were reported as the valuation on this metric remains not very indicative of course, but at some point margins would be needed to justify the valuation.

The company started the fiscal year of 2021 on a solid note. While first quarter revenue growth slowed down to 32%, with sales reported at $2.14 billion, adjusted EBITDA improved spectacularly to $77 million. Growth slowed down to 27% in the second quarter as the comparables became challenging. Second quarter sales were posted at $2.16 billion, yet EBITDA of $23 million was a bit softer, albeit still up significantly from the year before. Third quarter sales were posted in December 2021 and while a 24% increase in sales to $2.21 billion looks solid, EBITDA of $6 million was not compelling and virtually unchanged from the same quarter a year ago.

In the first three quarters of the year the company posted $106 million in EBITDA and a net loss of $10 million, for economic break-even results on $6.5 billion in revenues as the company likely will do $9 billion in sales this year. This is very close to its $10 billion revenue target, originally seen in 2025. With 418 million shares currently trading at $50, a near $21 billion equity valuation, or just over $20 billion enterprise valuation, means that multiples have compressed to roughly 2.2 times sales.

Final Take

Fast forwarding roughly eighteen months since shares of Chewy hit the $50 mark to the upside on the back of the pandemic, shares are back to that level. By now, sales have roughly doubled, and the company has made progress on the margin front, with EBITDA now positive, yet realistic GAAP earnings still pretty much being non-existing here.

While we likely still see growth in the coming year, realistically pushing down valuation to roughly 2 times sales, the margins are a real concern. While the company has seen improvements in margins, we might have to deal with stagnation in margins or reversal in the near term, on the back of competition. Other reasons for this relate to higher commodity prices and rising input prices, as well as higher logistics costs.

So while the revenues are not the problem, the company likely far surpasses the initial $10 billion revenue goal for 2025, as the question is how far margins can improve, and if they will improve, as that is what determines the earnings power down the road. Nonetheless, the current situation looks at bit more compelling as the situation at $50 in the summer of 2020, albeit that I must say that near term margin stagnation or even a small reversal is a bit of a challenge.

Right now I am not yet pulling the trigger, although small further dips from here, will be used to gradually start building up a position here.