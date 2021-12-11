MicroStockHub/iStock via Getty Images

I'm a firm believer in the adage "It's better to be lucky than be good". My Seeking Alpha recommendation to buy Hovnanian is a case in point. My first piece of luck was an SA reader suggesting that I take a look at Hovnanian in a comment on a Pulte Homes article I wrote. Second, while writing the article, the stock dropped from around $100 to $85, which is where I got to recommend it to you all on October 17. My third piece of luck was on December 9, when Hovnanian forecasted a big EPS estimate for 2022, much more than I expected.

The result of all this luck was that the stock closed this past Friday at $132, a 55% rise in Hovnanian's stock price in a matter of less than two months since my recommendation. Whee!

I'm a value investor, not a momentum investor, so while a quick rise is very welcome it does raise the question "Now what?". I have to say the easy money has been made. But I estimate that Hovnanian is worth $200 a share, which suggests a 50% upside is still left. I believe that Hovnanian will achieve that price as it fully returns to normal over the next few years.

Getting to normal - the housing market

We all know that the housing market has been on a tear since last summer. New home sales at one point were up 40% year-over-year, and home prices increased by 20%. But new home sales have already retreated back to their pre-COVID level, and signs grow that home prices are stabilizing. I expect relative stability in home sales and prices for the foreseeable future, as I explained in my first Hovnanian article. A quick summary of my argument for stability is:

Demand. On the positive side, the U.S. has a housing shortage, that I estimate to be about 1.5 million units. On the negative side, U.S. population growth has been, and should continue to slow down. And mortgage interest rates are likely to trend higher. Net/net, I assume U.S. home construction will be pretty flat over the next five years.

Supply, or competition. The good news is that the homebuilding industry consolidated a lot over the past decade, reducing the number of competitors. And builders are currently pricing for profits, not for sales growth, as evidenced by high returns on equity for the public builders. A risk is that price competition for land appears to have picked up. Net/net, I assume builder profit margins should gradually decline from their currently cyclically high levels.

Getting to normal - Hovnanian's earnings

Hovnanian progressed from a loss in 2019 to its expected EPS range of $26.50 to $32.00 next year. In 2019 Hovnanian significantly underperformed its peers, but by next year it should be closer to generating normal profitability. For example, I expect Hovnanian to earn a 14% return on invest (equity plus debt) next year, not too far off from the 20% return I expect peer M/I Homes to generate.

My earnings history and forecast details the progress:

Sources: Hovnanian financial statements

Gross profit should more than double from 2019 to 2022, and should be relatively stable after that. The improvement has come from two sources. One in Hovnanian's gross profit margin, which improved as home prices rose. Hovnanian now has lots of cheap land, it should maintain a strong profit margin for the next few years. The other source of gross profit improvement has come from increased home sales. I expect home sales to flatten out as I noted above.

Operating expenses grew with the increase in home sales. I assume that inflation will increase operating expenses going forward, despite flat home sales.

Interest expense has fallen and should fall sharply going forward as Hovnanian finally pays down the extra debt load it accumulated during the '00's housing bubble and subsequent bust.

Cash flow has dramatically improved, for two reasons. One is the rise in gross profits and the fall in debt expense I noted above. The other is Hovnanian's commitment to a "capital-light" policy. Hovnanian has increasingly acquired land by options rather than upfront cash purchase. Hovnanian controls 66% of its land position through options, compared to 50% by its public peers. As a result, its free cash flow improved from a negative $223 million in 2019 to my estimate of a positive $183 million this past fiscal year (ended October) 2021. I expect free cash flow to hold above $200 million a year going forward.

The free cash flow will allow Hovnanian to significantly reduce its debt levels over the next four years. I expect that the current $1.2 billion of debt will decline to $0.4 billion by 2025. At that point its ratio of debt to equity will be about 40%, a comfortable level for a homebuilder.

Getting to normal - Hovnanian's valuation

My initial report on Hovnanian highlighted its dazzlingly low P/E ratio of 4, using its price of $85 and my '22 EPS estimate, which was then $24. Well, even with the run-up in the stock price to $132, the P/E is still at 4 now that my EPS estimate is $30. So the stock still appears silly-cheap.

I recently fine-tuned my approach to valuing Hovnanian, considering that it still is not "normal" because of its current unusually high debt level:

I start with the normal valuation. I consider a fair P/E ratio for the homebuilders to be about 10, considering that they are in a mature and cyclical industry. A normal valuation for Hovnanian is therefore $30 x 10, or $300.

I then consider the need to pay down debt. Hovnanian needs to pay down about $800 million of debt to reach the industry debt/equity ratio of about 40%. That is about four years' worth of cash flow. I therefore assume that the next four years of cash flow goes to debtholders, not shareholders. One major attraction of Pulte Homes and M/I Homes, two other homebuilders I've written about, is that they are using their strong free cash flow to aggressively buy back stock and raise their dividends. Hovnanian can't follow them for roughly four years. The present value loss to shareholders of the loss of the next four years of cash flow is about $100 a share.

The bottom line is my $200 target price, or $300 minus $100.