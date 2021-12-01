onurdongel/E+ via Getty Images

Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) is a midsized midstream partnership that was formed by Delek US Holdings (DK) in order to own, acquire, and construct oil and refined products pipelines and other midstream assets. As was the case with most midstream and other companies connected to the energy sector, Delek Logistics Partners saw its unit price devastated severely last year when crude oil prices plummeted in the face of the coronavirus pandemic. However, it has since rebounded sharply, with the unit price up 44.96% over the past year. Despite the steep price increase though, the company still yields an attractive 8.74% at the current level, which can be quite hard to find in the current environment. In addition to this attractive yield, there are some reasons to believe that the company may be able to deliver some growth to its investors going forward. In short, the company may present a reasonably attractive opportunity at the present level. Let us investigate further.

About Delek Logistics Partners

As mentioned in the introduction, Delek Logistics Partners is a midsized midstream master limited partnership that was formed by Delek US Holdings to own, acquire, and construct pipelines and other midstream assets. The company currently owns approximately 850 miles of long-haul pipelines, a 600-mile crude oil gathering system in Arkansas, ten million barrels of storage capacity, and a rail offloading facility. The company also owns a wholesale and marketing business and ten light product terminals:

The one thing that we notice is that the company has significant operations in the Permian basin as well as a few of the adjacent basins. This is not surprising as this region has been the major focal point of the energy boom that the United States has benefited from over the past few years. While the crash in oil prices that accompanied the pandemic shut down some of the production operations in this region, they have since begun to return to life as crude oil prices have surged over the past year. I discussed this in various previous articles. With that said though, the cash flows of midstream companies were not particularly affected by the decline in energy prices despite the market’s reaction to them at the time. In fact, Delek Logistics Partners actually delivered both net income and EBITDA growth in 2020:

The reason for this is the business model that midstream companies like Delek Logistics Partners utilize. In short, these companies provide services to their customers under long-term (usually 5 to 15 years) contracts that provide for volume-based pricing. These companies therefore make money based on the volume of the resources that they handle and not based on the price of them. As some readers will likely point out though, volumes declined last year due to the decline in production. Midstream companies fortunately have ways to protect themselves against this too. In short, the contracts include what are known as minimum volume commitments, which specify a certain minimum volume of resources that must be sent through the midstream firm’s pipeline network or be paid for anyway. This overall provides for incredibly stable cash flows regardless of the conditions in the broader economy. This is nice because this stability is what provides support to the distributions that we have come to depend on with respect to these companies. Delek Logistics Partners benefits from this too as 67% of the company’s gross margin (an analogue for gross profit) comes from these minimum volume commitments, which means that its gross margins cannot drop below that level even if volumes were to drop to zero:

We saw earlier that Delek Logistics Partners has a history of producing growth over the years. There are reasons to believe that the company will be able to continue that trend going forward. The primary way that midstream companies produce growth is by constructing or otherwise acquiring new pipelines and other midstream assets. That is because a pipeline is only capable of carrying some amount of resources. In the case of a drop-down partnership like Delek Logistics Partners, the company will frequently purchase midstream assets from its parent company, which is also its general partner. Delek Midstream Partners has identified two specific projects that Delek US Holdings is working on that could be potential acquisitions by the partnership.

The first of these projects is the Wink-to-Webster pipeline. I have discussed this pipeline in many previous articles as it is a major project that has been in development for many years. The project consists of a 650-mile pipeline running from Wink, Texas (in the Permian basin) to Webster, Texas (a suburb of Houston). This pipeline will be capable of carrying approximately one million barrels of oil per day.

The first part of the Wink-to-Webster pipeline started operation back in January so all that is left to construct is the part running from Midland to Wink. Delek US Holdings has stated that this remaining portion will start operation by the end of 2021 but to date no announcement has been forthcoming. It is quite probable that this final part is operating and already contributing to Delek US Holdings' financial performance. We will hopefully then see the effects when that company’s fourth quarter results are released. Although Delek US Holdings only has a 15% ownership stake in this project, it is still expected to add about $53-$83 million to the company’s annual EBITDA. It may be the intent of management to drop this 15% down to the midstream partnership, in which case this cash flow will be directly accretive to the partnership at that time.

The second asset that Delek Logistics Partners identifies as a potential drop-down acquisition is the logistics network associated with the Krotz Springs refinery. As most people reading this likely know, refineries have considerable midstream networks associated with them. This is because of the need to transport resources both to and from the refinery. Refineries also include networks transporting the resources around the refinery but it is uncertain if this would also be included in the dropdown purchase. The Krotz Springs refinery sits in Krotz Springs, Louisiana and is owned by the partnership’s parent company Delek US Holdings. This is a crude oil refinery that is capable of refining approximately 74,000 barrels of crude oil per day into products that can actually be used by consumers. This project would add approximately $30-$35 million in EBITDA following a dropdown acquisition by Delek Logistics Partners.

Fundamentals Of Midstream

Despite the concerns that some investors have expressed about the energy sector in general, there a few reasons to be optimistic about companies involved in the fossil fuel economy, including midstream. The most important of these is that the global demand for fossil fuels is not going anywhere. According to the International Energy Agency, the demand for crude oil will increase by 7% and the demand for natural gas will increase by 29% worldwide over the next 20 years.

The growth in natural gas consumption is largely being driven by the fears that many people have about climate change. These concerns have caused governments all over the world to impose a variety of incentives and mandates meant to reduce the carbon emissions of their respective nations. One of the more common of these is to encourage the retirement of old coal-fired power plants, which are then replaced with natural gas ones. This is because natural gas burns much cleaner than other fossil fuels and is more reliable than renewables given today’s technology. This is the reason why natural gas is frequently called a “transitional fuel,” as it provides a reliable way to support the electrical grid while still reducing air pollution. It may be harder to understand why the demand for crude oil is expected to rise, particularly since many governments in the developed markets are trying to reduce the consumption of crude oil. The answer to this question can be found in the various emerging markets around the world. These countries are expected to see phenomenal economic growth over the period, which can be expected to lift people out of poverty and firmly into the middle class. These newly middle class people can be expected to begin to desire a lifestyle that is much closer to what their counterparts in the developed nations enjoy than what they have now. This will require growing energy consumption, including that derived from crude oil. As the populations of these nations are higher than those of developed nations, the demand growth here will more than offset the stagnant to declining demand for crude oil in the developed world.

These trends will obviously benefit the producers of energy since it will increase the demand for the products that the sell. It may be somewhat more difficult to see how the midstream firms will benefit though since they do not actually produce any of these resources. In short, the United States is one of the only regions of the world that has the ability to significantly increase its production of crude oil and natural gas due to the mineral wealth of areas like the Permian basin. It thus seems logical that energy producers will increase the production of these resources regardless of any pressure from the government to do otherwise. Naturally then, someone will need to transport these incremental resources to the market where they can be sold. This is exactly what midstream companies do and since they make their money based on volumes, this should cause midstream firms to also see rising cash flows.

Financial Considerations

As is always the case, it is critical for us to investigate the way that a company finances itself before making an investment in that company. This is because debt is a riskier way to finance a company than equity. This is because debt must be repaid but equity does not. In addition, the company must make regular payments on its debt if it is to remain solvent. Thus, should a company’s cash flow decline for some reason then this needs to make payments could push it into bankruptcy if it has too much debt.

One method that we can use to analyze a firm’s debt load is the net debt-to-equity ratio. This ratio tells us to what proportion a company is financing its operations with debt as opposed to wholly owned funds. It also tells us to what degree the company’s equity would cover its debts in a bankruptcy scenario. At the end of the third quarter 2021, Delek Logistics Partners had $919.4 million in net debt compared to a negative $104.8 million in total equity. This gives the company a negative net debt-to-equity ratio, which is actually quite a concerning situation because it means that the value of the firm’s debts is higher than the value of its assets. This would obviously be concerning in a bankruptcy scenario because it guarantees that the common equity holds would be wiped out. Admittedly though, this is a bigger problem for the company’s creditors than it is for the limited partners.

A company’s ability to make the payments on its debt is admittedly more important than the raw level of debt. The way that we judge this is by looking at a measurement known as the net debt-to-adjusted EBITDA ratio, which is also known as the leverage ratio. This ratio essentially tells us how long (in years) it would take the company to completely pay off all of its debt if it were to devote all of its pre-tax cash flow to that task. Delek Logistics Partners tends to maintain fairly reasonable ratios in this regard. As we can see here, the company’s ratio currently sits at 3.44x, which is the lowest that it has been since 2015:

As a general rule, analysts consider anything under 5.0x to be reasonable and sustainable for a midstream company. I, however, tend to be somewhat more conservative and like to see this ratio under 4.0x in order to add a margin of safety. As we can clearly see here, the company meets both requirements and so appears to be carrying a reasonable debt load.

Distribution Analysis

One of the reasons why many people invest in midstream companies is that they often will have more attractive distribution yields than most other things in the market. Delek Logistics Partners is no exception to this as the company yields 8.74% at the current price. As is always the case though, we want to ensure that the firm can sustain this distribution as we do not want it to be forced to slash the distribution as this would reduce our income as well as likely cause the unit price to decline.

The usual way that we analyze the sustainability of a midstream company’s distribution is by looking at a metric known as the distributable cash flow. The distributable cash flow is a non-GAAP measure of financial performance that theoretically tells us the amount of cash that was generated by a company’s ordinary operations and is available to be distributed to the limited partners. In the third quarter of 2021, Delek Logistics Partners reported a distributable cash flow of $55.515 million, which was sufficient to cover the distribution that was actually paid out 1.34 times over. Analysts generally consider anything over 1.20 to be reasonable and sustainable. However, I like to see this ratio over 1.30 in order to add a measure of comfort to the sustainability of the distribution. Clearly, Delek Logistics Partners meets both of these performance measures so it does appear that the distribution is reasonably safe.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Delek Logistics Partners has a lot to offer an energy income investor. First, the company boasts some growth prospects, which is more than some midstream firms are able to say right now. Secondly, it has a reasonable debt load that actually improved quite a bit over the past year. Finally, it's 8.74% yield appears to be reasonably safe. There is a great deal to like here.