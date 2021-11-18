Co-produced by Austin Rogers
In the first three quarters of 2021 alone, public REITs set a new record for merger & acquisition activity.
A recent JLL report shows that in the first nine months of 2021, REIT M&A activity reached $108 billion in transaction volume. This is already higher than the previous peak hit 15 years ago, in 2006, and it doesn't even include the sizable M&A deals announced in the fourth quarter!
Take, for instance, the M&A announcements this year in the digital infrastructure space:
In Austin's Net Lease REIT Report For Q2, he talked about the merger mania in the net lease space.
For instance, after almost a full year of buyout drama and bidding wars between Equity Commonwealth (EQC) and Starwood Capital, logistics landlord Monmouth Real Estate (MNR) has finally agreed to by acquired by Industrial Logistics Property Trust (ILPT) for $4 billion, or $21 per share, well above the previous offer of $19.20 per share from Starwood in August. That represents a 4.0% initial cap rate for MNR's portfolio.
(This should give you an idea of just how high demand is for logistics/warehouse real estate right now!)
Moreover, Realty Income (O) announced in April an agreement to acquire Vereit (VER) for about $11 billion in an all-stock transaction, turning O into a $50 billion enterprise.
And then, there was the VICI Properties (VICI) acquisition of MGM Growth Properties (MGP) for $17.2 billion announced in August to create a casino and entertainment REIT powerhouse.
But the REIT M&A boom isn't just in digital infrastructure or net lease. It has been spread across most real estate sectors this year.
To quote Steve Hentschel, head of M&A at JLL:
All major sectors contributed to the record, which implies a very favorable deal making environment for our sector. Confidence has returned, most REITs have strong currencies to use in strategic mergers, debt is historically cheap and debt markets are liquid.
There are a number of reasons why M&A activity has been so elevated this year.
Borrowing costs for REITs have almost uniformly dropped in the last few years. Despite half a year of CPI inflation readings over 5%, corporate bond yields have barely ticked higher.
Take, for instance, the BBB average bond yield of 2.5%, down around three percentage points from the same time three years ago.
Historically low borrowing costs that are currently well below the rate of inflation has surely fueled REIT management teams' decisions to take on some additional debt to boost their long-term growth trajectories.
According to the JLL report, 63% of REITs beat their consensus FFO estimates for the second quarter. Considering the number of notable FFO beats for the third quarter, it would not be surprising if that trend continued into Q3.
This earnings rebound has been across the board, although some sectors that were hurt worst by COVID-19, especially hotels & lodging, have yet to rebound to their pre-pandemic profitability. Likewise, though coastal luxury apartment REITs are expected to make a full recovery, they have a bit further to go in digging themselves out of the COVID hole.
Overall, fiscal stimulus-fueled and low interest rate-enabled business investment and consumer spending are increasing demand for real estate, which in turn is pushing rent rates higher. This results in an environment of positive momentum in which acquirers can accretively integrate their acquired assets into their own portfolios.
REITs as measured by the Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ) have outperformed the broader stock market so far this year as the economy has reopened and out-of-home commercial activity has rebounded.
This REIT resurgence is seen both in the types of real estate that were most hard hit by COVID-19, such as retail, and in the types of real estate that most benefited from it, such as industrial.
See, for instance, the outperformance of these three major retail REITs (Simon Property, Federal Realty, and Regency Centers) over the VNQ this year:
On the other hand, industrial real estate has been unceasingly on fire since the beginning of the pandemic, outperforming VNQ this year after a 19 percentage point outperformance over the broad real estate index last year.
Now the REIT sector as a whole trades at a roughly 24x FFO multiple, and a large number of REITs trade at sizable premiums to their respective net asset values ("NAVs"). This creates the ideal environment for highly valued REITs to issue equity in order to purchase lower-valued REITs.
The primary takeaway for REIT investors, in my estimation, is that REITs with valuable assets but depressed stock prices will continue to make attractive acquisition targets for larger and better-capitalized REITs going forward.
Since acquirers typically have to pay a premium in order to secure deals, buying smaller REITs that are likely to be seen as acquisition-worthy investments by larger REITs stands to render outsized returns - as long as one chooses the right REITs to buy, of course.
