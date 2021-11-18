Lurin/iStock via Getty Images

Co-produced by Austin Rogers

Real Estate M&A Is Hot

In the first three quarters of 2021 alone, public REITs set a new record for merger & acquisition activity.

A recent JLL report shows that in the first nine months of 2021, REIT M&A activity reached $108 billion in transaction volume. This is already higher than the previous peak hit 15 years ago, in 2006, and it doesn't even include the sizable M&A deals announced in the fourth quarter!

Take, for instance, the M&A announcements this year in the digital infrastructure space:

Earlier this year, Blackstone (BX) struck a deal to acquire data center REIT QTS Realty (QTS) for $10 billion.

On November 15th, it was announced that a joint venture of KKR (KKR) and Global Infrastructure Partners is buying data center REIT CyrusOne (CONE) for $15 billion in cash.

On the same day, American Tower (AMT) announced its agreement to acquire data center REIT CoreSite Realty (COR) for $10.1 billion in cash.

In Austin's Net Lease REIT Report For Q2, he talked about the merger mania in the net lease space.

For instance, after almost a full year of buyout drama and bidding wars between Equity Commonwealth (EQC) and Starwood Capital, logistics landlord Monmouth Real Estate (MNR) has finally agreed to by acquired by Industrial Logistics Property Trust (ILPT) for $4 billion, or $21 per share, well above the previous offer of $19.20 per share from Starwood in August. That represents a 4.0% initial cap rate for MNR's portfolio.

(This should give you an idea of just how high demand is for logistics/warehouse real estate right now!)

Moreover, Realty Income (O) announced in April an agreement to acquire Vereit (VER) for about $11 billion in an all-stock transaction, turning O into a $50 billion enterprise.

And then, there was the VICI Properties (VICI) acquisition of MGM Growth Properties (MGP) for $17.2 billion announced in August to create a casino and entertainment REIT powerhouse.

But the REIT M&A boom isn't just in digital infrastructure or net lease. It has been spread across most real estate sectors this year.

In the multifamily space, Independence Realty Trust (IRT) agreed to acquire the non-traded Steadfast Apartment REIT to become the third-largest Sunbelt-focused public apartment REIT.

In the shopping center space, Kite Realty Group (KRG) and Retail Properties of America (RPAI) agreed over the summer to a $7.5 billion merger to create the fifth-largest multi-tenant retail REIT by enterprise value.

Kimco Realty (KIM) is acquiring Sunbelt-focused, grocery-anchored shopping center REIT Weingarten Realty Investors (WRI) for $5.9 billion.

Rewinding further back to the beginning of 2021, mall giant Simon Property Group (SPG) completed its $3.4 billion acquisition of Taubman Centers (TCO) in early January.

In the senior housing space, Ventas (VTR) completed its acquisition of New Senior Investment Group (SNR) for $2.3 billion.

To quote Steve Hentschel, head of M&A at JLL:

All major sectors contributed to the record, which implies a very favorable deal making environment for our sector. Confidence has returned, most REITs have strong currencies to use in strategic mergers, debt is historically cheap and debt markets are liquid.

There are a number of reasons why M&A activity has been so elevated this year.

(1) Low interest rates.

Borrowing costs for REITs have almost uniformly dropped in the last few years. Despite half a year of CPI inflation readings over 5%, corporate bond yields have barely ticked higher.

Take, for instance, the BBB average bond yield of 2.5%, down around three percentage points from the same time three years ago.

Historically low borrowing costs that are currently well below the rate of inflation has surely fueled REIT management teams' decisions to take on some additional debt to boost their long-term growth trajectories.

(2) Strong REIT earnings growth.

According to the JLL report, 63% of REITs beat their consensus FFO estimates for the second quarter. Considering the number of notable FFO beats for the third quarter, it would not be surprising if that trend continued into Q3.

This earnings rebound has been across the board, although some sectors that were hurt worst by COVID-19, especially hotels & lodging, have yet to rebound to their pre-pandemic profitability. Likewise, though coastal luxury apartment REITs are expected to make a full recovery, they have a bit further to go in digging themselves out of the COVID hole.

Overall, fiscal stimulus-fueled and low interest rate-enabled business investment and consumer spending are increasing demand for real estate, which in turn is pushing rent rates higher. This results in an environment of positive momentum in which acquirers can accretively integrate their acquired assets into their own portfolios.

(3) Relatively high REIT stock prices.

REITs as measured by the Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ) have outperformed the broader stock market so far this year as the economy has reopened and out-of-home commercial activity has rebounded.

This REIT resurgence is seen both in the types of real estate that were most hard hit by COVID-19, such as retail, and in the types of real estate that most benefited from it, such as industrial.

See, for instance, the outperformance of these three major retail REITs (Simon Property, Federal Realty, and Regency Centers) over the VNQ this year:

On the other hand, industrial real estate has been unceasingly on fire since the beginning of the pandemic, outperforming VNQ this year after a 19 percentage point outperformance over the broad real estate index last year.

Now the REIT sector as a whole trades at a roughly 24x FFO multiple, and a large number of REITs trade at sizable premiums to their respective net asset values ("NAVs"). This creates the ideal environment for highly valued REITs to issue equity in order to purchase lower-valued REITs.

Takeaway: Look For Acquisition Targets

The primary takeaway for REIT investors, in my estimation, is that REITs with valuable assets but depressed stock prices will continue to make attractive acquisition targets for larger and better-capitalized REITs going forward.

Since acquirers typically have to pay a premium in order to secure deals, buying smaller REITs that are likely to be seen as acquisition-worthy investments by larger REITs stands to render outsized returns - as long as one chooses the right REITs to buy, of course.