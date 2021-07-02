Bambambu/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:NYSE:FSM) released its third-quarter 2021 results on November 11, 2021.

1 - Third-quarter Highlights:

The 3Q21 results were disappointing. Fortuna Silver Mines posted adjusted earnings of $0.08 per share below analysts' expectations.

However, Fortuna Silver’s revenues increased 95% year over year to a record $163 million in the third quarter, thanks to higher gold production. It was due to 27,494 ounces of gold sold from the Yaramoko mine and 23,559 ounces of gold sold at the Lindero Mine.

On Jul 2, 2021, Fortuna Silver Mines acquired all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Roxgold Inc. The company acquired the high-grade Yaramoko Mine and the Séguéla advanced exploration project in Ivory Coast (the company announced this quarter the start of construction of the mine).

We plan for Séguéla to start production and continue driving growth for the Company by mid-2023.(conference call)

However, a more severe problem that has affected Fortuna Silver is the ongoing uncertainty regarding whether the company can operate the San Jose mine following its environmental authorization that expired on Oct 23, 2021.

Since then, Mexico's environment ministry denied the approval of a 10-year extension, and the company appealed the decision.

CEO Jorge Alberto Ganoza said in the conference call:

Mexican Ministry of environment SEMARNAT has on November 10, denied our request for a 10-year extension of the environmental permit of San Jose mine. This renewal process is something we started on May of this year. SEMARNAT is citing two main reasons for the denial. One, not receiving requested information from us, and second, that we have an open evaluation for the regularization of 73 ancillary facilities not declared in original 2009 environmental impact statement.

The Company initiated legal actions in Mexican courts and obtained preliminary protection to continue operations. The recent court order allows the mine to keep running but temporarily. The company is currently working to secure a new permit, which would allow operations to continue for another ten years.

2 - Stock Performance

Fortuna Silver Mines has underperformed the group with a loss of 51% on a one-year basis. Most of the recent loss is due to the San Jose mine issue.

3 - The Investment Thesis

The investment thesis for Fortuna Silver is quite tricky in light of the new issues indicated above. I believe this issue will be solved successfully and agree with the company when it said:

Additionally, our legal team is also of the strong view that the regularization of 73 works does not form part of the request for the extension.

In this case, I believe it is reasonable to use this uncertainty to accumulate the stock, which is now trading at a discount to fair value. However, it is only a gamble at this stage, and you should not invest a significant amount.

Furthermore, it is crucial to trade short-term LIFO about 45% to 55% of your long-term FSM position to profit fully from this increasing volatility despite this apparent satisfactory profile assuming a resolution of the San Jose mine issue.

Fortuna Silver Mines: Financials and Production in 3Q 2021. The Raw Numbers

FSM 3Q20 4Q20 1Q21 2Q21 3Q21 Total Revenues in $ Million 83.4 103.5 117.8 120.5 162.6 Net Income in $ Million 13.1 18.6 26.4 16.2 -0.5 EBITDA $ Million 39.4 42.7 61.8 52.2 51.0 EPS diluted in $/share 0.07 0.10 0.14 0.08 0.00 Cash from operating activities in $ Million 32.4 56.5 21.1 29.6 39.4 Capital Expenditure in $ Million 18.1 44.2 16.7 19.7 53.0 Free Cash Flow in $ Million 14.3 12.4 4.4 9.9 -13.6 Total cash $ Million 86.3 133.0 146.5 122.8 136.3 Total debt in $ Million 133.1 158.6 159.0 159.5 44.7 Shares outstanding (diluted) in Million 195.9 195.3 195.2 196.1 289.1 Silver and Gold Production 3Q20 4Q20 1Q21 2Q21 3Q21 Silver Production in M Oz 2,127,746 1,912,737 1,913,755 1,892,822 1,711,881 Gold production in K Oz 12,791 25,357 34,555 31,048 65,425 Gold price realized $/Oz 1,925 1,864 1,764 1,812 1,779 Silver price realized $/Oz 24.88 24.43 26.19 26.85 24.25 Zinc M Lbs 10,313 12,434 11,969 11,764 12,436 Lead M lbs 6,702 8,426 8,181 8,144 8,245

Part 1 - Gold and Silver Production Details

1 - All-In Sustaining Costs or AISC

The AISC per ounce of gold sold was $1,270 for the Lindero Mine and $1,188 for the Yaramoko Mine.

The AISC per silver equivalent ounce of payable silver sold was $15.51 and $17.66 for the San Jose Mine and Caylloma Mine, respectively.

2 - Presentation of Fortuna Silver Production in Three Charts

Gold and silver production history

Fortuna Silver Mines produced 1,711,881 ounces of silver and 65,425 ounces of gold. The 3Q21 production in Gold Equivalent Ounces was 87,950 GEOs. As you can see in the graph above, gold production jumped to a historical high.

Gold and silver prices history

Zinc and Lead production history (Caylloma Mine)

Details per mine and metal produced.

Production per mine GOLD Oz SILVER Oz LEAD K Lbs ZINC K Lbs Lindero Mine, Argentina 26,235 0 0 0 Yaramoko Complex, Burkina Faso 28,751 0 0 0 San Jose Mine, Mexico 8,910 1,436,658 0 0 Caylloma Mine, Peru 1,529 275,223 8,245 12,436 Total 65,425 1,711,881 8,245 12,436

Note: Reserves P1 P2 represent 3,617K Au Oz and 28.8M Ag Oz, including Séguéla mine.

Jorge Alberto Ganoza said in the conference call:

With respect to production compared to last year's quarter, our gold production has expanded by 400% to 65,500 ounces. Our largest contributor for gold was the Yaramoko Mine in Burkina Faso with 28,750 ounces, followed by Lindero with 26,000 ounces of gold. Of note is our Caylloma Mines, which since last year is contributing small but consistent gold that we estimate to be around 5,000 ounces a year.

3 - Guidance for 2021

Fortuna Silver forecasts consolidated silver production in the range of 6.8 million ounces to 7.6 million ounces, and gold production between 194K ounces and 223K ounces in 2021.

It represents 283K to 323K GEOs or a 90-116% year-over-year increase.

Part 2 - Balance Sheet and Commentary

1 - Fortuna Silver Mines Revenues were $162.6 million in 3Q21

Fortuna Silver’s revenues increased 95% year over year to a record $162.6 million in the third quarter. The company reported a net loss of $0.453 million or $0.00 per diluted share compared to an income of $13.09 million or $0.07 per share the same quarter a year ago.

Fortuna Silver produced 1,711,881 ounces of silver and 65,425 ounces of gold in the third quarter. Gold production rocketed 411% year over year, while silver production was down 20%.

Adjusted EBITDA increased 78% year over year to $75.3 million in the third quarter of 2021. Lindero and Yaramoko's contribution of $21.8 million and $25.8 million and higher EBITDA at Caylloma were helping. The adjusted EBITDA margin was 46.3%.

2 - Fortuna Silver reported a 3Q21 Free Cash Flow loss of $13.6 million

Note: The generic free cash flow is the cash flow from operations minus CapEx. The calculation is different from the company. Fortuna Silver indicated gain from the ongoing operations of $33.8 million using another measure, including Roxgold transaction cost and tax paid.

FSM's trailing twelve months free cash flow was $12.99 million, with a loss of $13.63 million in 3Q21.

3 - Fortuna's LT debt (including current) was $44.71 million at the end of September.

As of September 30, 2021, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $136.26 million and LT Debt of $44.71 million with total debt of $193.8 million. The company is net debt-free.

Part 3 - Technical Analysis (short-term) and commentary

FSM forms an ascending channel pattern with resistance at $3.4 and support at $3.10.

The short-term trading strategy is to trade LIFO about 45-55% of your position and keep a core long-term amount for a much higher payday. I suggest selling between $3.4 and $3.5 and waiting for a retracement below $3.15-$2.90 if possible.

FSM could experience a breakdown if the gold/silver prices lose momentum and retest the lower support at $2.55.

Conversely, if the gold/silver prices turn bullish due to a frightening jump in inflation and a continued slow response from the Fed, FSM could break out and reach $4.25.

However, the gold and silver prices seem to be trading in a tight range, and I do not see many catalysts that could alter this status quo in 2021-2022. Today's news on inflation may not be a long-term positive for gold and even silver.

The issue for gold and silver to the lower extent is what the FED will do about that?

If the FED signals a more hawkish stance with an early interest raise early next year, it will not be suitable for gold, but if the FED is not ready to fight inflation, arguing that it is temporary, then gold will profit.

Watch the gold and silver prices like a hawk.

Warning: The TA chart must be updated frequently to be relevant. It is what I am doing in my stock tracker. The chart above has a possible validity of about a week. Remember, the TA chart is a tool only to help you adopt the right strategy. It is not a way to foresee the future. No one and nothing can.

