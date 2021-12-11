V&M Breakouts: Top Growth And Dividend Stocks For December 2021

Summary

  • Releasing two top December stocks from the MDA Growth and Dividend Breakout monthly portfolio and two top samples from prior portfolios.
  • Long-term dividend portfolios have a 1 year average weighted gain of +14.5%. The best gain is still from the May 2020 portfolio +79.3%.
  • 24 portfolios have been formed since this model began in Jan 2020. 22 out of 24 portfolios (92%) are positive and more than half have gained over +21.5%.
  • The December 2020 1-year portfolio gained +28.4% and published returns do not include additional minimum 2% dividends from each of the high dividend stocks.
  • The Hedge Fund industry average return for 2021 YTD is +6.45%.  Average Hedge Fund returns for November were -1.09%.  The November MDA portfolio is up +9.45%.
giant sequoia tree

franckreporter/E+ via Getty Images

VMBreakouts

Introduction

The Top Dividend Growth stock model expands on my doctoral research analysis on multiple discriminant analysis (MDA) adding new complexities with these top picks. Research shows that the highest frequency of large price breakout moves is found among small cap stocks with low trading volumes offering no dividends and delivering higher than average risk levels.

The challenge with the Top Dividend & Growth model is to deliver a combination toward optimal total return with characteristics that typically reduce the frequency and size of price breakouts, but deliver more reliable growth factors for higher profitability longer term.

Returns to date on the MDA Growth & Dividend selection model not including large % dividends from all stocks:

Top Dividend & Growth model

The 1-year return of the December 2020 portfolio reached the end of the measurement period with +28.4% annual gains (not including dividends). Return to date of January 2021 portfolio is +21.5% and the November portfolio +9.5%Readers are free to buy/hold for the one-year measurement period of each portfolio, hold longer, or update your Growth & Dividend portfolios with newer selections. The list of top performing MDA Growth & Dividend stocks is in the table near the end of the article.

Current Hedge Fund Industry average returns 2021 YTD are +6.45% and for November -1.09% according to Aurum research across a 4,000 hedge fund industry database.

Hedge fund performance by strategy

HF industry returns

(Source: Aurum Research)

MDA Growth & Dividend Methodology

Each monthly selection portfolio consists of 5 stocks above a minimum $10 billion market cap, $2/share price, 500k average daily volume and a minimum 2% dividend yield. The population of this unique mega cap segment is approximately 330 stocks out of over 7,800 stocks across the US stock exchanges. While these stocks represent less than 5% of available stocks, their market cap exceeds $19 trillion out of the approximately $33 trillion (57.6%) of the US stock exchanges. Efforts are made to optimize total returns on the key MDA price growth factors (fundamental, technical, sentiment) for the best results under these large cap constraints with high priorities for dividend growth and dividend yield.

Top Growth & Dividend Stocks For December 2021

  • Cisco Systems (CSCO)
  • Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. (PBR)

Score Overview of the Growth & Dividend Stocks for December

Top Growth & Dividend Stocks For December 2021

(StockRover)

Dividend Calendar

dividend calandar(StockRover)

The factors shown above are not necessarily selection variables used in the MDA analysis and dividend algorithms for growth and strong total returns. These additional financial perspectives and reports are included to enhance your investment decisions for total returns.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

CSCO stock price

(Source: FinViz)

Cisco dividend payments

(Source: StockRover)

Cisco stock valuation

(Source: StockRover)

Cisco Systems, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Source: Company resources

Petrobras Brasileiro

Petrobras stock price

(Source: FinViz)

Petrobras stock scores

(Source: StockRover)

PBS dividend

(Source: StockRover)

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras produce and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Businesses segments.

Source: Company resources

2 Additional Top Stocks from Prior Portfolios

The two additional samples below are among the strongest selections across prior portfolios with continued strong conditions and dividends for high total returns. It's common that each set of monthly portfolio selections have a different sector composition and growth story based on events at that time.

For example, the October dividend portfolio is heavily weighted toward financials and energy, while the February selections were primarily consumer defensive/food production stocks. The inflationary trade supports further gains in financial and energy stocks into next year.

  • Ameriprise Financial (AMP) is up +112.6% from the June 2020 portfolio and continuing to setup for breakouts to all time highs.
  • BlackRock, Inc. (BLK) is up +110.3% from the Apr 2020 portfolio setting up for continued breakout conditions.

Ameriprise Financial and BlackRock

(Source: StockRover)

Ameriprise Financial - daily chart

AMP stock daily chart (FinViz)

BlackRock, Inc.

BLK stock daily chart

(FinViz)

Prior Long-Term Gainers to Consider

This section is a brief review of strong prior selections that have delivered on the long term growth forecast YTD. These prior portfolios are available in the list of published articles and complete stock selections are available in the members' area. From the start of the year across all the long term Growth & Dividend MDA selections, the following stocks have significantly outperformed on price alone, not including dividends.

The 2021 report card will be released very soon with another record year. Meanwhile the 2020 Year End Report Card for the Growth & Dividend MDA breakout stocks is available here: V&M Top Growth & Dividend MDA Breakouts: 2020 Year End Report Card

Symbol Company Name Price Return from Selection
(KLAC) KLA Corp 410.69 185.72%
(INFY) Infosys Ltd ADR 23.19 151.25%
(UMC) United Microelectronics Corp 11.33 136.53%
(TSM) Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. 119.13 121.27%
(AMP) Ameriprise Financial, Inc. 297.81 112.62%
(BLK) BlackRock, Inc. 925.16 110.28%
(HPQ) HP Inc 36.43 109.01%
(CNHI) CNH Industrial NV 17.77 87.45%

*Returns to date on the MDA Growth & Dividend selection model do not include large dividends from each stock:

Conclusion

These stocks continue a live forward-testing of the breakout selection algorithms from my doctoral research applied to large cap, strong dividend growth stocks. None of the returns listed above include the high dividend yields as part of the performance and would further increase total returns for each stock. These monthly top Growth & Dividend stocks are intended to deliver excellent long-term total return strategies leveraging key factors in the MDA breakout models used in the small cap weekly breakout selections.

These selections are being tracked on the V&M Dashboard Spreadsheet for members and enhancements will continue to optimize dividend, growth, and higher breakout frequency variables throughout the year.

All the very best to you!

JD Henning, PhD, MBA, CFE, CAMS



