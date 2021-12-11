FG Trade/E+ via Getty Images

"The world is full of obvious things which nobody by any chance ever observes."― Arthur Conan Doyle

It has been quite some time since we last took an in-depth look at a small biopharma named Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL). The stock has had a tough 2021, like so many small names in this sector this year. The shares have seen recent purchases from a beneficial owner and have strong analyst support. Given that, it is time to peek back in on this company and the prospects for its equity. A full analysis follows below.

Company Overview:

Ocular Therapeutix is a small commercial stage biopharma concern based just outside of Boston. The company is focused on developing and commercializing therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel platform technology. The stock currently trades just above $6.50 a share and sports an approximate market capitalization of $520 million.

Product Portfolio & Pipeline:

Source: March Investor Presentation

Ocular Therapeutix has one main product on the market called Dextenza which was approved for the treatment of ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery in late 2018. This product was then approved for ocular itching associated with allergic conjunctivitis in October of this year. Given an estimated 10 million people in the U.S. annually seek medical attention for the inflammatory response associated with allergic conjunctivitis caused by both seasonal and perennial allergens, this opens a significant new market.

This insert did $11.9 million in net sales in the third quarter before this additional indication was approved. That represented 120% growth from the same period a year ago and up 7% from the second quarter of this year.

Source: Company Website

Ocular Therapeutix is also advancing other products in its pipeline in development. The company has two mid-stage candidates in development targeting dry eye disease which impacts approximately 15 million people in this country annually.

OTX-CSI:

This is a long-acting, preservative-free cyclosporine intracanalicular insert. The company posted disappointing results from a Phase II trial around OTX-CSI to treat dry eye disease on October 22nd. The company plans to review the study data further, but there is considerable uncertainty around this effort.

OTX-DED:

This candidate is a low dose, intracanalicular insert of dexamethasone for the treatment of patients with episodic dry eye disease. Its aim is to release dexamethasone over a period of two to three weeks for the short term treatment of this affliction. Ocular Therapeutix disclosed favorable topline data from a mid-stage effort for this product on December 6th.

The company also has two other earlier stage candidates (OTX-TIC, OTX-TKI) in development aiming at some lucrative indications (glaucoma, Wet AMD). A phase 2 clinical trial for OTX-TIC in glaucoma soon and should have just over 100 subjects.

Ocular also continues to enroll subjects in a Phase 1 clinical trial evaluating a single OTX-TKI implant containing a 600µg dose of axitinib plus anti-VEGF injection compared to aflibercept administered every 8 weeks in subjects previously treated with anti-VEGF therapy.

Analyst Commentary & Balance Sheet:

A director and beneficial owner has purchased approximately $375,000 worth of shares over the past week. It is the first insider buying in this name in over a year. Over the past two months, four analyst firms including Raymond James and JMP Securities have reissued Buy ratings on OCUL. Price targets proffered range from $14 to $20 a share.

Piper Sandler reissued its Outperform rating and $20 price target on the stock on December 6th, right after the company's latest trial results. Here is what their analyst had to say about the data.

"The treatment demonstrated a clear benefit on conjunctival hyperemia signs and the analyst believes today's data warrant advancing the program into pivotal development. While no benefit was seen in eye dryness symptoms, the company sees an opportunity to adjust the design in an effort to achieve statistical significance on symptoms, said the analyst, who notes that "for now, OTX-DED remains unmodeled upside" in his valuation."

Ocular Therapeutix ended the third quarter of this year with just under $180 million in cash and marketable securities on its balance sheet after burning through approximately $12.5 million of cash to support all activities in the quarter.

Verdict:

Source: March Investor Presentation

There is a lot to like about the long term prospects of Ocular Therapeutix. It has one key product already on the market that should see an additional sales boost thanks to the recent approval for an additional indication. The company has plenty of cash on hand at the moment as well as multiple 'shots on goal'. In particular, its earlier stage candidates are aiming at some potentially lucrative targets and insider buying is always encouraging. Given all of this, I initiated a small position in OCUL Friday via covered call orders to keep an eye on this evolving story as it develops.

"The greatest crime committed by any villain is to get everyone around them to believe that they are not."― Craig D. Lounsbrough

Bret Jensen is the Founder of and authors articles for the Biotech Forum, Busted IPO Forum, and Insiders Forum