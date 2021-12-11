B4LLS/iStock via Getty Images

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) has emerged as a leading buy now, pay later provider. After signing an exclusive partnership with Amazon (AMZN), AFRM rebounded sharply from lows, and now commands a premium multiple. The current growth rates appear to at least come close to validating that valuation, and AFRM may be able to power through stronger growth on account of its Amazon partnership. I discuss my assumptions for forward profit margins and the implications for current valuation.

Affirm Stock Price

AFRM priced its initial public offering at $49 per share earlier this year. The stock opened more than 90% higher, then crashed all the way back down to that IPO price.

When highly hyped IPOs fall back down to their IPO price, that is typically a good time to take a close hard look at the stock. Unfortunately, I didn't, to my detriment as the stock has soared. This report is a deep dive to understand what AFRM is, and what price it might be added to the Best of Breed portfolio.

Affirm Business Model

AFRM is a "buy now, pay later" ('BNPL') provider. The idea is intuitive: AFRM shows up at the point of sale (like at checkout) and the customer is able to buy the item without first paying for it. They'd simply pay it off later.

Those who haven't used this type of financing (I personally haven't) might think that it is unnecessary and might question the value-add from such a technology. Upon closer inspection, there is a clear value proposition on both sides of the equation.

For shoppers, BNPL is a welcome alternative to the high interest rates of credit card financing (BNPL typically carries low or 0% APR). For online merchants, BNPL is yet another way to further reduce friction to buy. In short, AFRM helps accelerate online spending.

We can see an example of how this works below:

As seen above, AFRM will show up at checkout as a payment option. AFRM is similar to PayPal (PYPL) in that you'd create an account - so you don't have to re-enter your payment and shipping information every single time. AFRM asks you what kind of payment plan you would like, and that's it - the item is yours, for free (for now)!

Most of AFRM's transactions are interest-bearing, but it is unclear if that will be true in the future.

AFRM earns a higher take rate when it facilitates 0% APR loans - this makes sense because AFRM has to be properly compensated.

AFRM is most well known to be the BNPL partner of the home fitness company Peloton (PTON), but it is already used across many brands.

How does AFRM fund these loans? We can see the funding mix below:

Most of the loans are funded "off balance sheet," meaning it lets a third-party bank fund the loan. The rest is funded by AFRM itself. AFRM had capacity to fund $7.3 billion of loans (inclusive of on and off balance sheet sources) as of the latest quarter and utilized 68% of that.

Based on recent trends, I expect AFRM to try to move toward off balance sheet funding so that it could become more asset light. That said, I also wouldn't rule out the company trying to become more of a bank so that it could earn higher margins on each loan (perhaps it may seek to eventually offer checking accounts). That appears to be the strategy intended by Square (SQ), which acquired competitor Afterpay earlier this year.

What about credit losses? As to be expected, allowance for losses is rather elevated in the BNPL space. This totaled 6.8% as of the latest quarter:

I initially avoided AFRM because I mistakenly thought that customers could simply decide to not pay back the loan. I had this mistaken view because BNPL loans do not show up on the consumer's credit profile. However, what I missed was that delinquent BNPL loans do negatively affect one's credit, meaning that my fears were misplaced: consumers are obviously highly incentivized to pay back BNPL loans (what's the point of ruining your credit over a $500 item?).

You might be wondering: what's so special about AFRM's technology? Isn't this easily replicable? Isn't this just a commodity service?

It's a realistic question. There's two main reasons why I wouldn't be afraid of them though.

In July 2020, AFRM became the exclusive buy now, pay later technology of Shopify (SHOP).

It is interesting that AFRM didn't spike on that news, but it did jump 40% when it announced a partnership with Amazon (AMZN):

Later, it was announced that AFRM will be the exclusive BNPL partner for AMZN until the beginning of 2023. I view AMZN and SHOP as being the two most important e-commerce operators in the space. Long term, I expect more and more of e-commerce sales to flow through either AMZN or SHOP. The fact that it will be available on both SHOP and AMZN is the strongest validation of its technology.

Let's now move on to the numbers. AFRM saw gross merchandise volume ('GMV') grow 84%, and even faster if one excludes the slowdown at PTON.

(Investor Presentation)

AFRM drove much of that growth through a rapid increase in active consumers:

(Investor Presentation)

This culminated in 55% top-line growth.

AFRM is still not yet profitable on a GAAP basis, but is almost profitable if you exclude equity-based compensation.

Valuation and Price Target

AFRM has guided as follows:

There are approximately 317 million diluted shares outstanding.

At recent prices, AFRM trades at approximately 30x this year's guidance for revenues. But is revenues the best metric here?

Whereas AFRM is guiding for $1.25 billion in revenues, it is guiding for up to $595 million in revenue less "transaction costs." What are transaction costs, which are expected to total 52% of revenues?

These appear to be similar to "cost of goods sold," so perhaps we should instead value AFRM on the basis of gross profits. AFRM trades at 62x forward gross profits. I expect AFRM to earn long term net margins of 50% to 70% on gross profits upon scale. We can see consensus estimates below:

I find it likely that AFRM materially beats on estimates due to its growing partnerships with SHOP and AMZN. That said, let's first judge the valuation based on consensus estimates. If we assume an optimistic 70% net margin on gross profits, then AFRM is trading at around 89x "adjusted earnings." That represents a price to earnings growth ratio ('PEG') of less than 2x, which is not too unreasonable. But what if these growth rates are too low? It is reasonable to expect that AFRM should outperform estimates, given that it has handily beat consensus estimates.

Let's assume that AFRM instead posts 50% growth next year and 45% growth the following year. In this case, AFRM would end up at $1.9 billion in revenues in 2023 - or approximately $912 million in gross profits. The stock is currently trading at 41x that number. I could see AFRM trading between 1x to 2x PEG - equating to 31x to 63x gross profits. That suggests 24% downside to 53% upside. I note that the downside might be understated due to my use of 70% long term net margins, and the upside might also be understated if AFRM can deliver stronger growth.

Conclusion

Does this make the stock a buy? Unfortunately, it appears that the easy money has been made. There isn't clear justification for multiple expansion, and strong forward returns count on significant beats to consensus. I would prefer to add AFRM to the portfolio if it traded around 20-25x forward gross profits, but that might not be so likely in the near future. I do own a small position due to my wife's request, and that probably sums up the proper allocation at this point in time. It is unfortunate to say, but it appears that AFRM has quickly re-rated to the multiples expected of what Wall Street considers to be of the highest quality. I rate shares a hold, and note that the high volatility may create attractive entry points in this name.