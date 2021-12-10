jetcityimage/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Thesis: Smaller, Cheaper, Better Positioned

Phillips Edison & Co. (NASDAQ:PECO) may not be a household name for real estate investment trust ("REIT") investors, as the REIT just made its debut as a public company on July 15th, 2021. But that doesn't mean the company is new. Rather, PECO has been around for 31 years.

Since 1991, when co-founders Jeff Edison and Mike Phillips left high-end mall owner Taubman Centers to start their own real estate venture, PECO has grown from one center to a portfolio of 289 properties (267 of which are wholly owned) focused almost exclusively on grocery-anchored neighborhood centers.

Source: PECO Q3 2021 Presentation

Readers may be reminded of the industry leader in the open-air, grocery-anchored retail space — Regency Centers (REG), a blue-chip among shopping center REITs that did have to cut its dividend during the Great Recession in 2009 but did not cut its dividend during the COVID-19 pandemic.

PECO currently offers investors a dividend yield of 3.36%, compared to REG's slightly higher 3.41% yield. Moreover, those familiar with REG know that it is having a great year this year as it rebounds from the pandemic and economic lockdowns.

While REG is undoubtedly a fine REIT with an above-average quality portfolio of properties, I will spend this article giving three reasons why PECO makes a better buy today. Those three reasons are:

Portfolio size Portfolio positioning Valuation

I will sketch out my broad thoughts on why PECO makes a worthy addition to a conservative income portfolio.

Reason #1: Size

When it comes to REITs that grow largely or partially through external means (i.e. acquisitions & portfolio expansion), size matters.

While larger REITs tout the benefits of scale advantages, access to more deals, and ability to attract top talent, smaller REITs tend to be able to grow faster through portfolio expansion. Quite simply, for a smaller REIT, it takes less in the way of acquisition value to move the needle.

Thus, PECO's smaller size can be considered an advantage for it as it pursues growth through acquisitions. PECO's market cap of a little over $4 billion is much smaller than REG's market cap of $12.5 billion. Likewise, PECO's enterprise value of ~$5.6 billion is far smaller than REG's $16 billion.

Data by YCharts

While PECO has 289 properties (only 267 of which are wholly owned) that are mostly smaller neighborhood centers, REG owns 402 shopping centers (298 wholly owned) that are larger on average than PECO's properties.

PECO's total real estate asset value of $5.2 billion is less than half of REG's $11.3 billion.

PECO raised almost $550 million in its IPO, which it used to pay down debt and firm up the balance sheet in preparation for more external growth. What's more, if PECO had existed as a public REIT from 2018 through 2020, it would have been the #1 acquirer of properties during that period among its shopping center REIT peers.

For a REIT like PECO that grows largely through portfolio expansion, being smaller is an advantage.

Reason #2: Positioning

Here we arrive at the meat of the difference between PECO and REG. The primary reason I prefer PECO to REG concerns portfolio positioning, which gets to each REIT's respective investment philosophies.

PECO is more heavily concentrated in grocery-anchored centers, which are more defensive than non-grocery shopping centers, than REG. While PECO derives 96% of rent from grocery-anchored centers, REG's portfolio is about 80% grocery-anchored. While REG derives 23% of ABR from grocery tenants, PECO derives 35% of ABR from grocers.

Moreover, while both REITs are geographically diversified, PECO tilts more toward the fast-growing Sun Belt region while REG is more tilted toward coastal regions.

Around 50% of PECO's portfolio is located in the Sun Belt.

Source: PECO Q3 2021 Presentation

As you can see above, 5 of PECO's top 10 markets are in the Sun Belt. Also notable are the cities missing from the top ten list, including San Francisco, Los Angeles, and New York City. All three of these coastal cities are included in REG's top five markets.

For REG, just California and the Northeast account for 40% of total rent, while the two primary Sun Belt states of Florida and Texas make up 31% of rent.

Source: REG November Presentation

PECO's portfolio occupancy of 95.6% also compares favorably to REG's 93.5%. What's more, PECO's occupancy has been steadily improving over the past few years.

Source: PECO Q3 2021 Presentation

This overall ratio includes anchor space occupancy of 97.6% and inline occupancy of 91.9%. Obviously, the small-store space is where most of the lease-up upside will come.

What's more, when it comes to recent performance, PECO beats out REG in a number of ways.

PECO REG Grocery-Anchored 96% 80% % ABR From Grocers 35% 23% % ABR From Essential Retail 64% 72% Occupancy 95.6% 93.5% Q3 Rent Collection 99% 98% Q2-Q4 2020 Rent Collection 95.7% 89% 2021 Same-Property NOI Growth 6.5%-7.0% 15.5%-16.5%

Moreover, while REG derives 64% of rent from essential retailers (including restaurants), PECO derives a larger 72% of rent from them.

While PECO's Q2-Q4 2020 rent collection averaged 95.7%, REG's Q2-Q4 2020 rent collection was lower at 89%.

The one point on which REG seems to have the advantage against PECO is same-property net operating income ("NOI") growth for 2021. REG's metric is more than double that of PECO!

However, keep in mind that REG suffered worse during COVID-19, as it is more heavily concentrated in states that mandated stricter lockdowns. Rent collection dipped lower for REG than PECO, which we can see showing up in a steeper quarterly revenue drop for REG than PECO:

Naturally, then, REG would temporarily have higher same-property NOI growth as the economy reopens. But the more meaningful question is whether it will enjoy sustainably higher NOI growth over the long term. On that point, I believe PECO's NOI growth should roughly equal, if not outperform, that of REG in the long run.

To be fair, I will point out that REG has a stronger balance sheet than PECO.

PECO REG Q3 Net Debt To EBITDA 5.4x 5.0x Moody's Credit Rating Baa3 Baa1 S&P Credit Rating BBB- BBB+

However, PECO recently raised $350 million of 10-year bonds at a very low interest rate of 2.625%, indicating the conservatism of its portfolio and its creditworthiness.

Reason #3: Valuation

PECO's management have given core FFO per share guidance of $2.16 at the midpoint for 2021, which gives PECO a price-to-FFO multiple of 14.9x.

Meanwhile, REG's management have given Nareit FFO per share (which isn't exactly equivalent to core FFO but will have to do) guidance of $3.95 at the midpoint, making REG's price-to-FFO around 18.5x. By this measurement, REG is about 25% more expensive than PECO.

On the flip side, REG's FFO yield of 5.4% is significantly lower than PECO's 6.73%.

And while REG offers a slightly higher dividend yield of 3.41%, compared to PECO's 3.36%, REG's payout ratio is likewise higher.

PECO's annualized payout ratio for 2021 is a mere 50%, while REG's is 63%. If PECO paid out 75% of its core FFO instead of 50%, its dividend yield would reach slightly over 5%. But if REG paid out 75% of its FFO, its dividend yield would only be 4%.

Valuation matters.

Bottom Line

I believe PECO currently makes a better buy than REG for conservative income growth investors because of size, portfolio positioning, and valuation. While REG certainly has a longer track record as a public company, PECO appears to have better overall prospects for future growth.