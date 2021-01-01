Economic reports in the week ahead

The Federal Reserve meeting sits front and center with market watchers this week with Chairman Jerome Powell already hinted at a Congressional hearing that it might be appropriate to speed up the pace of tapering asset purchases. Traders will be watching the dot plots for 2022 and 2023, as well as looking for how Omicron risk factors into the rate and tapering equations. Other economic calendar, events to watch next week include reports on producer price inflation, retail sales and industrial production. The earnings calendar is extremely light, although Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) and Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY) jump into the earnings confessional for the first time ever. There are big investor events planned for Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL), Lowe's (NYSE:LOW) and Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) to watch.

Earnings spotlight: Wednesday, December 15 - REV Group (NYSE:REV) and Lennar (NYSE:LEN).



Earnings spotlight: Thursday, December 16 - Accenture (NYSE:ACN), Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE), Carnival (NYSE:CCL), JAbil (NYSE:JBL), Expensify (EXFY), Rivian Automotive (RIVN) and FedEx (NYSE:FDX).



Earnings spotlight: Friday, December 17 - Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) and Winnebago (NYSE:WGO).

IPO watch: IPOs expected to start trading include Fresh Vine Wine (VINE), Samsara (IOT) and Sidus Space (SIDU). The IPO quiet periods expire on Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE), Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN), Sono Group (NASDAQ:SEV), Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG), Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) and UserTesting (NYSE:USER) on December 13, as well as Finwise (NASDAQ:FINW), Snow Lake Resources (NASDAQ:LITM) and Advanced Human Imaging (NASDAQ:AHI) on December 14. The IPO lockup periods expire this week on WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME), Convey Health Solutions (NYSE:CNVY), Alzamend Neuro (NASDAQ:ALZN), ATRenew (NYSE:RERE), Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC), Atai Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ATAI), Cyteir Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYT), Ambrx Biopharma (NYSE:AMAM), Codex DNA (NASDAQ:DNAY), Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY) and Meiwu Technology (NASDAQ:WNW)

Projected dividend increases: Companies forecast to boost their quarterly dividend payouts next week include Emcor (NASDAQ:EMKR) to $0.20 from $0.13, Eli Lilly (LLY) to $0.94 from $0.85, Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) to $0.64 from $0.58, Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) to $0.23 from $0.21, Toro (NYSE:TTC) to $0.2850 from $0.2625, FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) to $0.52 from $0.48, Fortune Brands (NYSE:FBHS) to $0.28 from $0.26, Innovative Industrial (NYSE:IIPR) to $1.60 from $1.50, Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) to $0.250 from $0.235 and Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) to $0.52 from $0.49.

M&A tidbits: Watch Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX) with the CFIUS expiring on the Wise Road deal. A report earlier in the week indicated that the company doesn't believe that U.S. regulators will allow the planned sale to China-based Wise Road.

Fed watching: The policy-making committee is set to announce a speedier rate of tapering the asset purchases that have been supporting economic growth. The aim is now to complete the program in time to be able to start raising short-term interest rates as soon as March if that action is needed. On a broader scale, Fed officials are also likely to signal a faster and larger tightening of monetary policy over the next three years.

Samsara IPO preview: Samsara (IOT) is looking to raise $805M at a valuation of about $11.5 with its IPO. The company features a cloud-based platform for fleet operators with software solutions to improve the safety and efficiency of transportation systems. The platform uses sensors and cameras to provide data about physical operations and then compiles that data into what it calls a Connected Operations Cloud. Samsara’s loss narrowed to $32.4M in the most recent quarter. Tech IPOs have struggled over the last six months, but Samsara could catch some attention as a play on IOT (Internet of Things).

Spotlight on Lowe's: Lowe's (LOW) is scheduled to host a virtual 2022 Financial Outlook event on December 15. Bank of America expects the event to be focused on operating margin opportunities in a range of macroeconomic scenarios for next year, but also guide conservatively on the top line for 2022. "We think that additional steps toward closing the margin gap with Home Depot remains top-of-mind for the investment community," previews the firm.



Other key corporate events: Shareholders with Yucaipa Acquisition Corporation (NYSE:YAC) meet on December 13 to vote on the SPAC deal with SIGNA Sports United. The new stock could capture some investor attention later in the week when it starts trading as one of the largest pure-play sports e-commerce and technology platform names. On the same day, Hawaiian Holdings (NASDAQ:HA) holds an investor outlook event to discuss the company's 2022 outlook. On December 14, Broadstone Acquisition (NYSE:BSN) shareholders meet to vote on the SPAC deal with Vertical Aerospace. on December 15, Investor day events are also on tap for Barnes Group (NYSE:B), Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) and Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN). on December 15, XP Inc. (NASDAQ:XP) and Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO) hold investor day events. Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) also holds a key meeting to go over its pipeline. On December 16, Delta Air Lines (DAL) hosts a Capital Markets Day event for the first time since December of 2019 and Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) hosts a two-day virtual Investor Day event. Late on December 17, Nio (NYSE:NIO) starts to holds its NIO Day 2021 event in Shanghai.

Metaverse musings: Jefferies thinks it is not too late for investors to consider stocks around the metaverse and the new platform for the digital age. Analyst Simon Powell says a single metaverse could be more than a decade away, but sees the potential to disrupt almost everything in human life that has not yet already been disrupted. "The metaverse will consist of numerous different layers and technologies, but it will ultimately result in a single shared source-of-truth that all stakeholders in the metaverse will recognize," states Powell said. "From this foundation, we can create a ledger of all objects in the known metaverse, as well as their shared history of interactions and ownership," he adds. Some of the top metaverse stocks listed by Jefferies are Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB), Snap (NYSE:SNAP), Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Roblox (NYSE:RBLX), Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO), Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), Unity Software (NYSE:U), Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) and Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG). The Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF (NYSEARCA:META) is currently trading as a metaverse catch-all and the First Trust Indxx Metaverse ETF is on the way.



Conferences rundown: Notable conferences in the week ahead include the Lytham Partners Winter 2021 Investor Conference, the Seaport Research Partners Energy & Industrials: Transformation & Sustainability Conference, the Jefferies Real Estate Conference, the D.A. Davidson Virtual Semicap, Laser & Optical Conference and the BofA Virtual Hydrogen Conference



Stock splits: The effective date of the ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) 2-for-1 stock split is December 14.

Barron's mentions: History suggests it would be unwise to bet against LVMH under long-term minded Bernard Arnault, says the publication. In addition to its large scale in the apparel sector, LVMH is noted to have benefited from savvy marketing, its ability to lean on celebrities to help keep the numerous brands relevant and attract younger customers. LVMH is seen bosting its margins on the other side of the pandemic and supply chain chaos. Looking ahead, it is observed that LVMH is highly diversified and could use its high cash flow to fuel even more strategic M&A. Barron's also keeps it simple this week by culling the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrat Index for companies that combine nice yields and strong returns. Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM), Chevron (NYSE:CVX), People's United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT), Federal Realty Investment (NYSE:FRT) and Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) are identified as standouts.



Sources: EDGAR, Bloomberg, CNBC, Reuters, Renaissance Capital