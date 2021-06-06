Sundry Photography/iStock via Getty Images

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) is my favorite apartment REIT. I love their locations, appreciate their track record, and have enormous admiration for their management.

I explained why in detail in a deep dive article in September. I bought CPT at $142 in August. By the time the article was published it was near $150.

My Expectations

From that price range I expected low-double-digit growth in Adjusted Funds From Operations (AFFO) over the current hot cycle in the apartment markets. With dividends the projected total returns approached the mid-teens, if the market gave them credit for the AFFO growth.

Even then, CPT was not cheap. Over that price range it was at 34x to 36x TTM AFFO.

It would have seemed natural for the price increases to take a breather. Instead, the opposite happened.

CPT last week was at just over $173. That is a price to TTM AFFO of more than 40x. (I use values of AFFO from REITbase.net here.)

The increase since I bought is 22%. Mr. Market went and priced two-years-worth of my expected AFFO/share growth into the stock in only four months.

I overlaid a couple of exponential curves onto the log plot of price action above. Technical types might see a lot of momentum here, and there is momentum today for several apartment REITs.

What I see is unsustainable pricing and danger. My goal is never to try to time market tops and always to sell too soon.

Why This Happened

In my view the rocketing upward of the price of CPT reflects a perfect storm. Today the entire world seems to know with certainty that:

All the people from the northern US states are moving to the sunbelt, which will create an insatiable demand for apartments there.

Inflation is here to stay in a big way, and apartment REITs are one of the best inflation hedges.

There is a huge housing shortage across the US, so all forms of housing will see huge demand for many years.

Any one of these beliefs could produce strong momentum for sunbelt apartment REITs.

Of course, all of these beliefs are exaggerations. There certainly is migration but only four states lost population from 2010 through 2019:

There certainly are some price increases at the moment, and there will be more. Since rents adjust annually, this does mean that apartment REITs are good inflation hedges. It does not mean that they have infinite value.

As to the housing shortage, it is worth remembering that a lot of apartments can go up in a short time. Here are some projections on US multifamily starts that Camden shared a few years ago:

Source: Investor presentation in 2018.

Overall, it will take a few years for supply viewed nationally to respond. But this will be more like 5 years not a decade.

Beyond that, housing markets are local. If you listen to the earnings calls from the apartment REITs, they are laser focused on the dynamics of supply and demand in each of the markets they operate in. Some markets will not get that 5 years.

I want to thank Mr. Market for giving me two years of reasonable returns in four months. And holding apartment REITs as inflation hedges still had an appeal.

What I did was to take my funds out of CPT and put them into AvalonBay Communities stock (NYSE:AVB). The following explains why.

Camden & AvalonBay

My original plan for the article linked above on Camden was to also cover AvalonBay. But they are so similar that it seemed too repetitious.

Camden and AvalonBay are extremely similar REITs in many ways. Here is a partial list:

Both carry credit ratings of A-.

Both are excellent managers of their debt maturity ladders.

Both invest mainly in Class A apartment buildings.

As a result, both serve primarily well-paid professionals under age 40.

Both invest in a mix of Urban and Suburban properties and vary that mix in response to opportunity.

Both operate in several regional markets and evolve that mix to try to stay ahead of apartment supply and demand trends.

Both generate a substantial fraction of their AFFO/share growth by running substantial development pipelines.

Both support this development by a mix of capital recycling and equity issuance, along with leverage-neutral debt.

Both do profitable redevelopment but this is not a main focus for either.

To my eyes, there are fewer differences than similarities. AvalonBay is bigger, but both are large enough.

And the big difference: Camden operates in sunbelt markets while AvalonBay focuses on coastal gateway cities.

Source: Company presentation

This AVB map is from 2020. They don't always include one, unfortunately.

Source: Investor presentation in 2020.

This year AVB has announced their intention to expand into several additional markets, as shown here. They are adding to their sunbelt exposure.

Source. Q3 2021 Investor Presentation.

But even without the new markets, rents in the coastal gateway cities are now rocketing upward. And the need for housing for well-paid young professionals remains large.

In short, there is no fundamental reason for a difference in valuation of AVB vs CPT, beyond some very small adjustment for the impact of the pandemic recovery. Since everybody and their brother's uncle knows that the sunbelt markets are hot, a lot of those uncles will be building apartments there. For apartments, this will pretty much kill the apparent advantage of being in "better" geographic locations.

Looking At AVB

Yet what do we see? At $245 last week, AVB is priced at 35x AFFO. It is where CPT was back in August.

Here is a similar price chart to the one I showed above for CPT. Quite different, eh?

Source. YCHARTS.

To be clear, I don't expect AVB to rocket upward to 42x AFFO, though it might. What I do expect is what I expected from CPT in August.

AVB will manage the current cycle of strong apartment rents well. Between that and their development activity, they should produce low double digit increases in AFFO/share for the next few years.

After that, those returns will fluctuate with the market cycles as always. Perhaps their broadening of geographic exposure will dampen the fluctuations. Time will tell.

Meanwhile, AVB will respond every bit as strongly to overall inflation as any of the sunbelt REITs do.

A week ago, my positions in CPT and AVB were of comparable size. I'm very comfortable having now doubled AVB while waiting to see what Mr. Market does next.

