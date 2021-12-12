peterschreiber.media/iStock via Getty Images

The momentum investor's sole purpose is to identify stocks that are positioning for a price breakout for either fundamental (a new product, a merger), economic (strong sector growth), or market-based (an industry that is gaining in strength with traders), reasons (or a combination of the three). The column will focus on industry fundamentals, basic financials, and charts to make its determination.

This is a high-risk strategy and should only be used by traders who can lose a substantial amount of money. This column is not specific investment advice for any individual.

Investment thesis: consumers have shifted their buying tendencies, focusing more on durable and non-durable goods. A strengthening labor market will help to keep this momentum going. The (NYSEARCA:XLP)'s relative performance is strengthening and the chart has broken out.

It seems a bit odd writing about an ETF that is by definition conservative in a column devoted to potentially fast-rising securities. Yet the XLP has popped up on my screen and, after looking at the charts, fulfills my basic requirements of a security that has broken through to higher levels on rising momentum.

As this is an ETF that focuses on a broad economic sector, I will use my standard analysis of first looking at the sector's macroeconomic backdrop followed by a deeper dive into the securities relative performance and charts.

Let's start by looking at overall consumer activity:

Real retail sales from the FRED system

Real retail sales spiked after the recession as government support fueled buying activity. While this number has decreased in recent months, it is still higher than pre-pandemic levels.

There has also been a change in consumer spending components. During the pandemic, consumers mostly stayed away from services such as eating out and travel, fearing that they would spread the virus. They then started to buy more goods. That trend is noted in the following graph:

From the FRED system

Total spending on durable goods (blue line, left scale) and non-durable goods (red line, right scale) has spiked. Durable goods spending as cooled a bit in recent months but has risen in the last two reports. Non-durable spending has continued to rise.

This trend is likely to continue:

From the FRED system

Average weekly earnings increased at the end of the last recession due to an uptick in government support. That trend has continued as the labor market has continued to heal -- a trend that is likely to continue:

Total establishment jobs continue to rise (Chart from the FRED system).

Now, let's turn to the XLP's performance by first seeing how its performance compares to that of its sector-focused peers (XLB, XLC, XLE, XLF, XLI, XLK, XLU, XLV, XLY, and VNQ):

Week Month 3-Months 6-Months 1-Year XLP's Relative Performance 3rd 3rd 7th 6th 11th

Data from Finviz.com

The XLP's performance is improving. It was the worst performer during the last year, rising to slightly below middle-of-the pack levels in the three- and six-month ranges, and rising further to third place in the last week and month.

Finally, here are the charts:

Weekly (left) and daily (right) charts from Stockcharts.com

The weekly chart on the left shows that the ETF has been in an upward trending channel since July of last year. The daily chart shows that prices consolidated mostly between 70 and 72.5 between August and now. Prices broke through resistance last Friday while the MACD (lower panel, right) has given a buy signal.

XLP 1-year (left), 30-day (upper right) and 5-day (lower right).

On the 1-year chart (left), notice that prices are now above all the EMAs. On the 30-day chart, there is a clear area of resistance slightly above 73, which prices broke through on Friday. The 5-day chart shows that prices not only gapped higher on Friday but continued to move higher for the entire trading session.

Although it's a conservative ETF, XLP fits the key criteria of the Momentum Investor: a strong fundamental reason for moving higher and the chart shows solid upward movement. This is a buy.