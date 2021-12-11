66North/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

After spinning off its oncology division last month, bluebird (NASDAQ:BLUE) is in a worse state than before, with a less diversified portfolio and smaller cash balance. The premise behind the previous article's buy rating rested on the company's low valuation and the weight of the oncology portfolio, which seemed immune to troubles of the Lentiviral Vector platform. The company's portfolio now consists of three Lentivirus therapies and barely has enough money to commercialize one. There exists a comforting prospect that the company will gain FDA approval for at least one of its therapies, most likely the beti-cel for Transfusion Dependent Thalassemia "TDT." Yesterday, the company released data from its beti-cel long-term follow-up study, showing high efficacy. The license will create hype and probably generate short-run capital gains if and when approved.

However, BLUE faces commercialization challenges due to the emergence of competing technologies, restrictive drug labels, the rarity of targeted diseases, high prices from elevated production costs, and the loss of the European market. Here are some questions to help put BLUE's commercialization challenges into perspective. How many insurance companies in the US are willing to cover a $1.4 million drug (excluding hospital costs associated with administering the drug, i.e., chemotherapy) that might not even work and potentially cause cancer. What are the insurance premiums for such a company? And how many are their members as a percentage of the addressable market? How many of this elite insured group have a rare genetic disease targeted by one of BLUE's therapies? Our neutral rating reflects the company's commercializing challenges and the probability of dilution next year.

Financial Position

Before we start, investors should note that the recently released financial statement doesn't mirror BLUE's financial position after the spinoff. Instead, it reflects accounts as of the end of September. According to management's plan, BLUE should have had approximately $1 billion in cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities right before the spinoff. According to management's intent, the cash balance is to be divided equally between BLUE and 2Seventy (TSVT), the latter inheriting its Oncology portfolio. I believe the terms and conditions of the split are unfavorable to BLUE. Unlike TSVT, BLUE doesn't have a manufacturing sponsor and was pushed to sell its manufacturing facility right before the spinoff to share the sale proceeds with TSVT. The cash was split by half despite that BLUE, unlike TSVT, doesn't have a commercial partner, meaning that it bears all commercialization expenses on its own. In contrast, TSVT has Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY), taking the brunt of commercialization expenses. Finally, TSVT has a product on the market, ABECMA, providing a source of income as it tunes its finances to the new organizational structure, unlike BLUE, which doesn't have any product on the market. The table below shows that direct R&D expenses for BLUE clinical programs (the first three rows) are nearly four times TSVT's expenses (fourth and fifth rows).

Figure 1: BLUE's direct R&D expenses before spinning off TSVT. Data from company filings.

The spinoff created value to BLUE shareholders when considering the 1:3 share distribution. At current prices, assuming BLUE shareholders held to their shares after the spinoff, the fair value of BLUE and TSVT's 1:3 distribution combined is $19, compared to $16 right before the spinoff. However, I believe BLUE was left with little chance to succeed. Thus, I think this transaction will erode shareholders' value in the long run.

Portfolio

BLUE's initial focus was to commercialize its therapies in Europe, attracted by national healthcare programs that cover all citizens. At least initially, it gained authorization from the European Medicines Agency "EMA" for two of its drugs, Eli-cel and beti-cel. However, it decided to withdraw all its operations from the continent after three unexpected serious adverse reaction "SUSAR" cases made the path to commercialization more difficult. European governments refused to pay the asking prices for BLUE's therapies, including $1.4 million for beti-cel (Zynteglo). All BLUE's therapies are autologous, meaning that they are custom made for each patient, increasing production costs. Given the rarity of the genetic diseases targeted by BLUE's portfolio, the company can't afford decreasing prices.

Below is a table showing BLUE's clinical programs and their status in the US:

Program Indication Status Eli-cel CALD Clinical Hold Beti-cel TDT BLA Accepted LentiGlobin for SCD SCD Ongoing

Figure 2: BLUE's clinical programs after the spinoff. Data from the company website. Table created by the author.

Cerebral ALD

Eli-cel (SKYSONA) received marketing authorization from the European Medicines Agency in July 2021 but soon was suspended by the regulators after a SUSAR case emerged in one of its clinical trials earlier this year. The Eli-cel studies remain on clinical hold in the US.

Eli-cel targets Cerebral Adrenoleukodystrophy "CALD," a rare inherited disease that afflicts male children, causing rapid deterioration of health and, in most cases, immature death before the age of 12. BLUE argues that Eli-cel's benefits outweigh its risks, given the devastating nature of CALD. Historical precedence makes me believe that Eli-cel will gain FDA approval. For example, in 2016, the FDA was caught in a national scandal after delaying the authorization of a drug targeting Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy. This degenerative disease leads to immature death in children, similar to CALD. Succumbing to political pressure, the FDA heads turned against its Advisory Committee, approving a medicine with questionable efficacy, leading to resignations and the passage of the Right to Try Act by former president Trump. I think the FDA will now think twice before denying a drug to a dying child, even if it is risky.

Nonetheless, CALD is extremely rare, and I don't believe that the US is large enough to create a market. Adrenoleukodystrophy "ALD" has an annual incidence of 1:20,000 to 1:30,000 newborn males, according to BLUE. 40% of boys diagnosed with ALD will progress to CALD. The number of newborns in the US in 2019 is 3.75 million. Assuming that half are males, estimated ALD cases stand at 125 - 187 patients annually. 40% of these will progress to CALD, translating to 50 to 75 patients per year. It is fair to assume that not all of these patients have parents with solid healthcare insurance covering cutting-edge gene therapies. Even if the company charges a million per injection, it would be hard to market Eli-cel. This might be the reason one won't find biotechs racing to find a therapy for the disease.

Beta Thalassemia

Like SKYSONA/Eli-cel, BLUE decided to withdraw beti-cel's (ZYNTEGLO) authorization in Europe by early 2022. Nonetheless, I believe that the EMA's clearance signals higher chances that the FDA will grant it a license. The EMA and the FDA reach similar decisions more than not. Earlier last month, BLUE filed a Biological License Application "BLA," which is, from my understanding, the final step in the FDA's drug authorization process. However, even if the drug was approved, the chances of commercially succeeding are slim, especially given the loss of the European market.

Beta Thalassemia is extremely rare in the US, rarer than CALD. The company's hopes to market the drug in Europe were frustrated after regulators refused to pay the asking price.

Governments and payers have not yet recognized and appropriately priced the innovative value of our transformative gene therapies - Andrew Obenshain, BLUE CEO, Q2 Earnings Call

The CDC estimates that there are 1,000 patients with TDT in the US, according to BLUE, and these figures include patients older than 12 years old. The FDA label is not out yet, but if it grants one similar to the EMA, ZYNTEGLO/beti-cel will not be authorized for children under 12, and bone marrow transplant will remain the standard of care.

Healthcare advancements mean that people with TDT live longer, in contrast to CALD. Thus one can imagine how rare TDT would be for the total patient pool to be a mere 1,000 patients. Again, one can't assume that every one of these patients has insurance willing to cover a $1.4 million drug (excluding hospitalization expense and chemotherapy associated with ZYNTEGLO's administration). Label restrictions will likely limit the market further.

Sickle Cell Disease

LentiGlobin for SCD is BLUE's investigational drug for Sickle Cell Disease "SCD." I believe that there are high chances the FDA will grant it approval if ZYNTEGLO was, given that they share the same platform and Lentiviral Vector. SCD is more prevalent in the US than TDT, with a patient pool of 100,000 individuals, increasing the chances of commercial success.

However, competition from emerging, safer, and more efficient technologies impedes prospects. Remember, the FDA previously halted LentiGlobin for SCD programs due to two SUSAR cases, and academic literature explicitly warns of the risks of Lentiviral vectors. Today, almost all CRISPR gene-editing companies, whose platforms rely on the 2020 Nobel Prize-winning gene-editing tech, have an advanced SCD program. Intellia (NTLA) and CRISPR Therapeutics (CRSP) reported excellent results from their SCD clinical trials. I don't think BLUE's LentiGlobin for SCD has a chance against these safer technologies.

Summary

Given the seriousness of the diseases targeted by BLUE and limited treatment options, I believe that the FDA will grant its portfolio a marketing license in the coming few years. The EMA and FDA reach similar decisions more than not, raising the chances of FDA authorization. However, the company faces commercialization challenges due to the small market size after quitting the European market. The company might generate capital gains fueled by gambling chances of profitability, but fundamentally, I don't see the company succeeding. The company will probably issue more shares diluting shareholders equity.