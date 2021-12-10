DNY59/E+ via Getty Images

It was roughly 14 months ago I wrote the article QQQX Or QYLD - Looking At Which Fund Makes More Sense and came to the conclusion that Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (QQQX) was the better investment choice when compared with Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD). Here is how that has played out since September 11, 2020.





Now, is important to remember that these funds are not created to track the exact performance of the NASDAQ index especially when we consider that these funds represent conservative plays on the index that are focused on generating income in the form of dividends.

As discussed in the previous article, I believed that QQQX represented the greatest investment potential (of the two funds) at the time because we were looking at a market that was still recovering from the impact of COVID shutdowns in many portfolios were still struggling to get back to pre-pandemic levels (specifically when it comes to account balances). The graph above demonstrates that this approach was accurate as QQQX handily outperformed QYLD over the last 15 months.

For example, John and Jane's (the couple I have regularly written about over the last four years) had a Taxable account balance of $384,000 by the end of September 2020. This compares to an account balance at the end of January 2020 balance of $433,000. Since then, the Taxable account balance skyrocketed to a balance of $506,000 at the end of November 2021 (this is how much the balance grew even after $14,000 was used for John and Jane's Traditional IRA contributions). If I'm being perfectly honest, I expected the market to perform well but the growth experienced exceeded my expectations.

Why Do I Suggest Shifting To QYLD?

For anyone who reads my articles about John and Jane, they will know that I have a tendency to carry a modest amount of cash on hand because I believe in the value of taking advantage of events in the marketplace which allow us to buy shares at a significant discount to normal pricing. With that said, John and Jane still have most of their wealth actively invested because it would be foolish to think that we can somehow time the market for these opportunistic events. Like anything in life, there needs to be a balance between maintaining cash for opportunistic events and remaining invested in order to generate the income needed for John and Jane to enjoy a comfortable retirement.

With this in mind, I view QYLD as the superior option at present because the heavy use of covered calls (100% of the portfolio) is designed to protect the value of shares when there is a major pullback. At the same time, QYLD offers a significant yield of 11.93% (more on this later). I want to be clear that I am not predicting an imminent market crash or anything along those lines but I am suggesting that the potential upside for QQQX (with a share price recently reaching its all-time high) is extremely limited and represents a poor entry point for investors.

To make this a little more clear, let's look at the performance of both funds during 2020.





Looking at the graph above, it would be easy to assume that QQQX is a superior investment but readers need to understand that the purpose of comparing QQQX and QYLD is that they maintain similar portfolios (heavily weighted towards software and semiconductors) but they differ widely when it comes to their options strategy.

QQQX focuses on selling call options that can range between 35%-75% of the notional value of the fund's equity portfolio. The long-term target when it comes to call options is approximately 55% of the portfolio.

QYLD has a slightly different approach in that it utilizes call options that are layered over 100% of the portfolio.

This approach explains why QQQX does better when the market has potential upside for capital appreciation. Simply put, QQQX is built to deliver both capital appreciation and modest income (5.87% yield) at the same time. QYLD should perform better when the market is performing poorly because the fund is not designed to deliver capital appreciation as it is entirely focused on generating income from options which is how it can justify maintaining its current yield of 11.93% even when experiencing a market downturn.

Although QYLD is regularly trading sideways this doesn't mean that it isn't providing value because the math suggests that the income it produces far exceeds the capital loss investors would see if they had been invested since inception. Steven Fiorillo proves this point with his math in the article QYLD: People Love To Criticise But QYLD Can Deliver Strong Income In Down Markets.

Since QYLD's inception in 2013, the share price has decreased from $25 to $22.91, with some valleys along the way. If you had purchased 100 shares at $25, your initial investment of $2,500 would be worth $2,291, and you would be negative $209 on your original investment. In the grand scheme of things, is the $209 loss of capital significant compared to the $1,873.48 which was generated in distributions? I am also not accounting for reinvesting the 94 distributions throughout this timeframe and referencing taking them as cash to keep the math simple. Today you would still have your 100 shares valued at $2,291, received $1,873.48 in distributions, and be in a position to generate future income. While your original investment has decreased by $209 (8.36%) you would have generated 74.94% of your investment in distributions placing you with a net $1,664.48 profit (66.58%)

Fund Yield

When it comes to both funds I have to constantly remind myself that a fraction of the yield for both funds is generated by dividends paid by the holdings. At the time I wrote the last article I forgot to elaborate on how both funds can generate such a substantial yield even though the primary holdings offer minimal/no dividends. Below is a list of the 52 stocks that currently pay dividends in the NASDAQ 100 index (there are actually 102 companies total in the index).

It shouldn't take long to look through this list and realize that it would be impossible for both funds to generate the kind of yields they do without the use of options because even if both portfolios were allocated 100% to Kraft-Heinz (KHC) we would still be well-under the current yields that have been paid by both funds. The average yield of all the companies in the NASDAQ composite comes in at .86%. Even if we exclude all of the companies that do not pay a dividend we would still only be able to achieve an average dividend yield of 1.70%.

This reinforced the fact that both funds are designed to appeal to income investors while allowing them to get exposure to companies that traditionally have a lower/no yield.

For John and Jane, both of these funds are becoming increasingly more attractive now that they aren't concerned about capital appreciation as the main form of building wealth because the reality is that they are looking to live off of what they currently have. I reviewed the most recent list of holdings and of the current 102 holdings only six are currently held as individual positions throughout John and Jane's Taxable and Retirement portfolios (list below).

Walgreens (WBA)

Broadcom (AVGO)

Pepsi (PEP)

Texas Instruments (TXN)

Honeywell (HON)

Apple (OTC:APPL)

The list below includes all of the potential investments in the NASDAQ 100 that do not pay a dividend.

Conclusion

I believe it would be in the best interest of investors who currently hold shares of QQQX to consider shifting some or all of these holdings over to QYLD. Both of these funds are great options to help generate income from companies that have traditionally paid low/no dividends. With that said, I see significantly less upside potential (capital appreciation) from QQQX at this point in time and I believe that QQQX stock price has the potential to fall further than QYLD.

Here are some other aspects of QYLD that potential investors will want to consider (details below are from the Prospectus):

As of December 31, 2020, the S&P 500 Index included common stocks of companies with a market capitalization range of between approximately $4.2 billion and $2.3 trillion.

The Fund concentrates its investments (i.e., hold 25% or more of its total assets) in a particular industry or group of industries to approximately the same extent that the Underlying Index is concentrated. As of December 31, 2020, the Underlying Index had significant exposure to the information technology sector. The semiannual report indicates that almost 48% of the fund's holdings come from the information technology sector.

The current holdings favor the United States heavily with almost 98% of all invested capital allocated to companies based in the United States.

I want to stress that the benefit of both of these funds is that it gives the income investor an opportunity to gain exposure to companies and industries that are typically held in portfolios where capital growth is the primary goal. Investors considering this fund will want to consider that this fund focuses on well-established companies with significant market caps (the smallest market cap for any company in the holdings at the end of 2020 was $4.2 billion). This fund will also give heavy exposure to the information technology sector.

Lastly, investors need to also consider that these funds are not intended to outperform the NASDAQ-100 Total Return Index. If your goal is to generate returns on par with this index then you would be better off investing in an ETF that uses the same index but does not focus on the use of options which means that it will have a significantly lower yield than either of the funds discussed in this article. The approach of implementing covered call options is one of the big reasons why QYLD's stock price continues to trend sideways while still generating solid year-over-year returns.

My clients John and Jane currently hold individual positions in stocks that are part of the Nasdaq 100 Index. Walgreens, Broadcom, Pepsi, Texas Instruments, Honeywell, Apple.