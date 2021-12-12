style-photography/iStock via Getty Images

It's been a rough year for investors in the Silver Miners Index (SIL), with the index down over 20% year-to-date after starting the year by massively outperforming the S&P 500 (SPY). First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) was briefly a sanctuary from the carnage earlier this year, but its performance has reversed, with the stock now down over 20% year-to-date and 55% from its highs. However, even after this massive correction, there's still no margin of safety here for new investors, with the stock sitting at ~4.0x P/NAV. So, while First Majestic does offer a solid growth profile if it can execute successfully at Jerritt Canyon, I believe there are several more attractive ways to play the sector.

Last month, First Majestic Silver released its Q3 results, reporting quarterly production of ~7.3 million silver-equivalent ounces [SEOs], a more than 40% increase from the year-ago period. However, the company saw a decline in revenue year-over-year due to withholding some sales from the market. This may have paid off if the company sold this inventory into the brief rally we saw in November. Still, with silver prices continuing to languish, the company is set up for another softer quarter from a margin standpoint, and margins have slid year-over-year with the company now operating the higher-cost Jerritt Canyon [JC] Mine. Let's take a closer look below:

As shown below, First Majestic has seen a massive increase in revenue year-to-date relative to FY2019 levels, with first-nine-month revenue coming in at ~$379 million, up from ~$268 million in the first nine months of 2019. This has been helped by higher production (JC Mine acquisition) and higher metals prices, and is despite withholding silver sales in Q3. On a full-year basis, revenue has come in well above pre-COVID-19 levels, and the company is set up for a much stronger year in 2022, with a full year of contribution from its new JC Mine in Nevada. Meanwhile, the company has also seen a nice boost to its jurisdictional profile, adding a #1 jurisdiction to its arsenal.

(Source: Company Filings, Author's Chart)

However, as the chart above shows, we have seen a material increase in costs, with FY2019 all-in sustaining costs coming in below $13.50/oz and FY2021 AISC guided to come in at ~$18.25/oz. As I discussed in a prior article, this is partially due to increased investment this year with a major capital project at the JC Mine. This is due to the company spending to optimize this operation, including a new management team, and over $15 million capital projects alone in Q3 (roaster upgrades, tailings expansion lift). Meanwhile, the mine is currently operating well below its capacity (4,500 tonnes per day), opening up the mine to meaningful production growth at minimal extra costs, resulting in much lower costs at the mine. So, while the costs are up sharply, they should improve slightly in FY2022.

Unfortunately, the offset to these improved costs next year is that inflationary pressures continue to worsen sector-wide, with even some of the largest producers forecasting a 5% increase in costs. Even though First Majestic is investing to reduce costs (HIG Mill, LNG plant), it is not immune to these pressures. In addition, I was expecting a much more robust economic study from Santa Elena with the inclusion of Ermitano, and the recent announcement came in well below my estimates. Given the impact of worsening inflationary pressures combined with a strong Mexican Dollar and US Dollar (UUP), I am less confident in a sharp decline in costs next year.

As noted, First Majestic released a Pre-Feasibility Study at Santa Elena, which includes Ermitano, and the mineral reserve base has increased by 59% to ~51 million silver-equivalent ounces, with a significant increase in average grade (314 grams per tonne silver-equivalent). However, the capital costs came in higher than I expected, as did projected operating costs ($105.00/tonne), which weighed on project economics. This has resulted in an After-Tax NPV (5%) of ~$65 million at a $22.50/oz silver price and $1,700/oz gold price, also well below my estimates and doing little to help First Majestic's steep premium to net asset value.

It is worth noting that at a $1,800/oz gold price and $24.50/oz silver price, the After-Tax NPV (5%) improves to ~$96 million. In addition, the current study excludes inferred material at Ermitano, which includes Soledad, home to ~7.7 million SEOs at an average grade of 538 grams per tonne silver-equivalent, and Intermedias, a resource of ~6.1 million SEOs at 407 grams per tonne silver-equivalent, well above the average reserve grade. Therefore, there is clear upside at this asset from a mine life standpoint, and the current After-Tax NPV (5%) understates the true potential at Santa Elena. Let's take a look at First Majestic's earnings trend below:

If we look at First Majestic's earnings trend, we can see that the stock's earnings trend is finally turning around after years of stagnant performance. However, given the higher costs we've seen in FY2021, the increase in the share count (JC acquisition), and the decision to withhold some sales, annual EPS is expected to dip this year ($0.11 vs. $0.18). The good news is that it's expected to increase sharply in FY2022 and FY2023 once we see a full contribution from the JC Mine combined with lower costs at the mine. Based on current FY2022 and FY2023 estimates, annual EPS is forecasted to come in at $0.35 and $0.47, giving the company one of the highest projected earnings growth rates sector-wide. Unfortunately, while First Majestic ranks high on growth, it ranks low on value, hence why I noted to sell the stock earlier this year.

Valuation & Technical Picture

Given the higher production from the JC Mine and a goal of 200,000 ounces per annum by 2024, plus future toll milling opportunities, First Majestic does have a solid growth profile. However, at a current share price of $10.95, the stock trades at more than 23x FY2023 earnings estimates and ~4.0x P/NAV. This is based on my estimated company-wide NPV (5%) of ~$690 million compared to a market cap of ~$2.80 billion (256 million shares x $10.95). It's worth noting that this does not include any potential impacts from the major tax dispute with the Servicio de Administracion Tributaria [SAT], the revenue service of the Mexican Government. For those unfamiliar, The SAT has issued reassessments of ~$260 million, and up to $75 million in additional taxes.

To put this valuation in perspective, Agnico Eagle (AEM) trades at an After-Tax NPV (5%) of less than 1.0 currently post-merger and less than 13x FY2023 earnings estimates. This is despite having production growth as well, a more attractive jurisdictional profile (limited exposure to Mexico), higher margins, and much more impressive assets (six mines producing over 300,000 attributable ounces per annum). So, while investors are certainly getting growth when it comes to First Majestic, it's important to note that this growth comes at a steep price, without any margin of safety.

This does not mean that the stock can't go higher, but there is no investing without valuation, and I have never found any value in paying more than 1.50x P/NAV for a silver or gold producer. For investors looking for a mix of growth and value among strictly silver producers, SilverCrest Metals (SILV) offers a much more attractive valuation. This is because it trades at closer to 1.40x P/NAV or closer to 1.0x consensus P/NAV. In summary, I continue to believe there are much more attractive bets elsewhere in the sector, and I don't see any way to justify owning First Majestic here.

So, is there any good news?

From a technical standpoint, First Majestic is pulling back towards its first major support zone at $9.45, a level where we have seen strong buying pressure over the past two years. From a swing-trading standpoint, a pullback to this support zone would offer a low-risk entry point into the stock and present one of the better reward/risk opportunities to buy AG since Q4 2020. However, we're still more than 13% above this support level currently and still closer to the middle of the current trading ($13.60 resistance, $9.45 support). Therefore, while I don't see any value proposition here, I would consider owning the stock from strictly a trading standpoint under $9.50.

First Majestic continues to be a favorite sector-wide, and the company certainly deserves some praise, building a model where it can sell bullion online at a premium to improve its average realized selling price relative to peers. Meanwhile, the company does have solid growth ahead in 2022 with a full year of contribution from Jerritt Canyon. If the company can push production to 180,000+ ounces per annum from this asset at sub $1,200/oz costs, it will easily justify the price paid. Having said that, at ~4.0x P/NAV and ~23x FY2023 earnings estimates, I believe there are much more attractive ways to play the sector.