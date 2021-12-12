Juan Jose Napuri/iStock via Getty Images

Investors in the Gold Miners Index (GDX) have endured another rough year, with the ETF down 15% year-to-date. Unfortunately, Centamin (Centamin Egypt) (OTCPK:CELTF), one of the sector's highest-dividend payers, has not been a sanctuary, sliding 33% year-to-date, more than offsetting the mid-single-digit dividend yield. The good news is that the company has recently announced a boost to mineral reserves and seems confident to return to its previous ~500,000-ounce production profile while driving cost savings. However, while Centamin is a decent miner at a reasonable valuation, I see a much higher risk to owning single-asset producers.

Centamin Egypt released an updated reserve report last week, reporting a ~1.0 million-ounce increase in its mineral reserve base to 5.8 million ounces of gold. This was driven by very successful resource conversion underground and changes in the open-pit mine design, with both grade and ounces up sharply vs. the year-end 2020 reserve report. The current mine plan supports a ~460,000-ounce production profile over 12 years, but Centamin appears confident it can beat these figures, and it has the cash position (~$250 million) to support aggressive resource growth and cost savings to combat inflationary pressures. Let's take a closer look below:

As shown in the chart below, Centamin's Sukari Mine has seen a mine-life extension to 2033 based on its most recent reserve report, with average production of ~460,000 ounces of gold per annum from the mine. However, the company has announced two major goals that it's looking to deliver on, and they include the following:

2+ million ounces of additional mineral reserves added by 2024

Expanding Sukari Underground reserve life to 10+ years by 2024

Assuming the successful completion of these goals, we would see the mine life extended past 2037, making Sukari one of the longest-life assets globally. We'd also see an improvement in the production profile over the mine life, with Sukari Underground providing an outsized benefit to production due to its much higher grades (3.6 grams per tonne gold vs. 1.2 grams per tonne gold in open-pit reserves). Meanwhile, if Centamin manages to bring its Doropo Project online in West Africa by 2025, this would shed its less desirable single-asset producer status and provide a meaningful boost in company-wide production.

If we take a closer look at the plans below, we can see that the key to pushing the production profile to 500,000 plus ounces per annum is successful resource conversion and the Sukari Underground Expansion case. When it comes to resource conversion and growth, Centamin is investing aggressively to deliver, with 300,000 meters of drilling planning in 2022 alone. Meanwhile, the Underground Expansion aims to increase underground mining rates to ~1.88 million tonnes per annum in 2024 while delivering a 15% increase in underground reserve grades (4.1 grams per tonne gold vs. 3.6 grams per tonne gold). Both goals are certainly achievable, which would bring Centamin's production profile back near historical levels (2016: 551,000 ounces, 2017: 544,700 ounces).

Meanwhile, suppose Centamin can deliver a robust Pre-Feasibility Study at Doropo. In that case, the company could make a production decision by early 2024, setting the company up for record production in 2025. This is based on a partial year of contribution in 2025 from Doropo, and a full year of production in 2026, translating to 35% growth from pre-COVID-19 levels for Centamin. Given the company's steady free cash flow generation and strong balance sheet, funding Doropo should not be an issue, with a mix of debt and cash. Within the Q2 2021 PEA, Doropo's upfront capex was estimated at ~$275 million, so I would estimate closer to $325 million with inflationary pressures assuming a 2024 construction start date. This figure is easily manageable for Centamin.

So, was there any negative news?

While the significant increase in reserve growth was impressive, driven by meaningful growth in underground reserves, it's important to note that reserves are still down sharply from FY2018 and FY2019 levels net of depletion, with reserves trending down over the past years. This is despite an increase in Centamin's gold price assumption to calculate reserves, which was moved from $1,300/oz in FY2019 to $1,450/oz in the most recent reserve update. This figure is currently well above the industry average, with most producers calculating reserves at $1,400/oz or lower and larger companies like Barrick Gold (GOLD) maintaining their $1,200/oz reserve price assumptions.

In addition, we have seen sector-wide inflationary pressures for fuel, consumables/reagents, transport costs, materials (steel, cement), and wage increases. This is at the same time as Sukari is seeing a sharp increase in its fuel consumption due to considerable waste stripping. Based on this, the FY2022 cost outlook jumped from $1,150/oz to $1,250 as of December 2020 guidance to $1,275/oz to $1,425/oz as of the most recent guidance. This is a massive increase, with the $1,350/oz guidance mid-point leaving Centamin's costs well above the industry average. The good news is that the company has identified several ways to push back on these cost pressures, aiming to pull costs to ~$1,040/oz in FY2024, which would be below estimated industry-wide costs.

As shown above, several initiatives include high-production truck trays, maximizing leach kinetics, and a solar farm. Meanwhile, initiates under review include a dynamic gas blend fleet, a PSA plant, and optimization of its regrind circuit, as well as several other options. Assuming Centamin can deliver, I don't see costs can't dip back below $1,100/oz in FY2024, but I do think the estimates of $1,040/oz costs might end up being a little ambitious if inflationary pressures persist. So, while Centamin is a very high-cost producer today and tomorrow (FY2022, FY2023), costs should begin to improve as benefits from this cost-savings program are realized.

Valuation

Based on ~1.15 billion shares outstanding and a share price of US$1.15, Centamin is quite reasonably valued, trading at a market cap of ~$1.32 billion as a near 450,000-ounce producer. Even if we don't include the upside from its development projects (Batie West, Doropo, ABC), one could argue that Centamin is a potential target, with a dearth of Tier-1 mines (~500,000 ounces per annum) not owned by major gold producers. Besides, while Centamin is in Egypt, which is not a Tier-1 jurisdiction, Egypt was ranked as the top market for investment next to Morocco within Africa.

So, for a company like Barrick, that's constantly on the hunt for Tier-1 mines, Centamin could be an option. In addition to Sukari, it would pick up significant Egyptian landholdings in the process to add to the Egyptian exploration licenses it recently picked up in the International Bid-Round led by the Egyptian government. Barrick has noted that it is most interested in Canada, where it is severely under-invested with just its Hemlo Mine.

However, if Barrick is confident that it could optimize this operation and pull costs down ($975/oz to $1,000/oz), this could be an opportunity to pick up a 500,000-ounce plus asset for close to $1.0 billion. This $1.0 billion purchase price comes after subtracting out Centamin's net cash (~$250 million) and the likelihood that Barrick could divest the non-core assets among smaller producers and pick up either royalties or cash.

Clearly, there is a bull case here, with the possibility of a takeover and a much better-looking production profile beginning in 2024. However, there is still a negative case. This is that we're still dealing with a high-cost producer for 2022 and 2023. In addition, there is no guarantee that the production profile can be increased to ~500,000 ounces per annum. Meanwhile, Centamin's mine plan is based on a $1,450/oz gold price, while Barrick is using a $1,200/oz gold price, which could be a conflict given that Barrick tends to model very conservatively. So, I would not say a takeover is a high probability at current levels. Having said that, if the weakness persists, it certainly would make a Centamin a more attractive option for growth for several major producers.

So, is the stock a Buy?

Generally, I'm not particularly eager to buy single-asset producers, and I especially if they're in non-Tier-1 jurisdictions, especially when the rest of the sector is on sale. Currently, have several great companies to choose from that also have growth which includes Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM) at less than 1.0x P/NAV. I see Agnico Eagle as offering a more attractive reward/risk ratio given that it is the cheapest it's been since March 2020 and has lower risk due to having multiple mines in multiple Tier-1 jurisdictions, as well as higher margins. Therefore, while I am warming up to Centamin more at current prices, I remain Neutral currently. However, for investors looking for possible takeover targets, Centamin is beginning to become more interesting.