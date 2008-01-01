Martin Barraud/OJO Images via Getty Images

Oil

In the long term, I anticipate a positive twilight period for oil to take hold where demand is still there, but supply capacity investment is not - due to the shift to EV's and the time lag between underinvestment in oil and the longer-term trend shift to electric vehicles. Underinvestment combined with rebounding global demand would be supportive of prices. First though, the global economy must firmly be on an upward trajectory and global production investment must grind to a halt. This would be marked by a downturn in the global economy and financial markets in order to catalyze this global production investment halt and subsequent global economic rebound. In essence, a hard landing.

Until then, shale and OPEC+ members will battle for market share reducing the possibility of a near-term shortage. Only when prices become low enough to stifle investment in new production coinciding with rebounding global oil demand is when we could see a sustainable rise in prices and a true shortage.

Forex

The key component of being long euros against US dollars is when the ECB begins talking about raising rates. That time is clearly not yet as we have heard from ECB officials. I feel the Federal Reserve is behind curve on US inflation after years of mismatching monetary policy with economy (meaning policy has been too accommodative given the strength of the US economy). There has been a hesitancy to raise rates over the last decade due to emerging market spillover effects. This can be seen in the 2016 Yellen pause, and Powell pivot of 2019.

Inevitably there will be long-term effects of years of prolonged QE and zero rates likely manifesting in the long-term inflation data and deprecation of the US currency in FX markets.

Dollar bears aren't necessarily "wrong". They are looking too far ahead and ignoring the headwinds facing the global economy that first must be cleared before the USD can depreciate. I'm in the camp the asset bubble bursts and that shift lower in commodity, input prices and risk sentiment lowers headline US CPI inflation before it really has a chance to roar higher. I expect core US inflation (ex food and energy) to remain resilient for the near term and move higher in the long run.

Gold

In my model, gold is an inflation hedge asset that competes with UST bond yields as gold yields nothing. This means by subtracting the future inflation expectation rate from a future nominal UST bond yield, one can anticipate the price of gold through determining the real-yield (inflation-expectation adjusted). There is a great deal of uncertainty as one must get right both future nominal yields and future inflation expectations, but I have found it to be the best driver of gold prices. It is in inverse correlation meaning higher expected real yields drive gold lower and vice versa.

In the short-term, I expect a rise in nominal US Treasury yields to outpace inflation expectations - leading to higher real yields (tightening financial market conditions and lowering risk taking). This would be gold price negative. This is due to the Federal Reserve tapering QE (less bond demand) while government issuance ramps back up as a result of the rebuilding of the Treasury General Account and infrastructure bills (more bond supply). Bond prices move inversely with yields.

Inflation expectations moving up faster than nominal UST yields leading to lower real yields (loosening financial market conditions and increasing risk-on sentiment) would be gold price positive. The problem with this scenario in the near-term is the Fed is getting serious on taming inflation and are willing to tolerate asset price declines in my view, in order to put inflation back in its place, averaging 2% over the intermediate term. UST yields are a reflection of inflation expectations as well as the path of monetary policy.

In short, I expect 10-year UST yields to rise despite expected inflation coming down over the term of the security. This means the upward significance of the Fed reducing bond buying (which has suppressed rates) is greater than any decline we will see in the inflation expectation component of a nominal UST bond yield.

Equities

I am bearish now on equities specifically EM or emerging markets, commodity stocks and the tech sector. There are abundant red flags in the current market frenzy. For one, the flood of retail traders who think you can get rich through incessantly buying QQQ calls. Second, many measures of US equity valuations are in the 90%+ historical percentile including price to book, price to earnings, prices to sales, etc.

A pandemic that has weakened the global economy cannot be good for stocks and the global business environment sustainably, yet it has been - due to the unleashing of Fed liquidity and suppression of US interest rates. This tide has started to turn with the Fed currently tapering and now talking about increasing the pace of the tapering process in December - meaning more quickly reducing bond buying. This allows the Federal Reserve to begin to raise rates sooner in order to combat the dynamic US inflation picture.

I believe China's consumer rebalancing will eventually succeed but will be rocky in interim. As I have written extensively on, there will first be a hard-landing for the Chinese economy in my opinion. Once we get through this and China recaps its banks thereby fixing its non-performing loan problem, the Chinese economy can reset, and the rebalancing can go through successfully.

At that point, I would begin to look into shifting into commodities rather than speculating against them. I find it would be an ideal opportunity - as China housing markets come down many will be claiming long-term secular stagnation or Japanification scenarios for China's economy, which I disagree with over the long term.

US economy

I am bullish now on the US economy, despite global headwinds and Fed tapering which will, in my view, have a larger effect on inflation than growth and employment. Resilient is the key word for the USA economy. While tighter US monetary policy spills over into emerging markets, I think the negative spillover effects back into the United States will not be significant enough to cause a US recession or such. I cannot say the same of a US stock bear market, as US equities have been very sensitive over the years to events in China and Fed tightening.

Eventually, I believe the Fed will have to move to aggressive tightening to fend off inflation similar to years of the early 1980's and Paul Volcker as Fed chairman. This will, in effect, induce a US recession in order to combat inflation at some point. That is two trades and years away from the current round though and is not indicative of my view on current Fed policy. I support the Fed tapering and raising rates now, as almost ironically it would reduce the need to steeply raise interest rates at a later date. It is better to move early and slow than late and steep.

Conclusion

The name of the game for my very long-run strategy is short the extreme valuations now including emerging markets and commodities, followed by going long these same asset classes as the global downturn unfolds and reaches a bottom, and then re-shorting on US recession risk. This three round trade process could take years and I do not have exact timing on when I will shift into the trades. It will greatly depend on when events happen, and how long they last. I will keep subscribers of Tri-Macro Research informed and will continue to closely monitor global developments in central banking, financial markets and the global economy.