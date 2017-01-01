Ethan Miller/Getty Images News

Investment Thesis

In Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) CEO Pat Gelsinger’s latest move to breathe new air into Intel, Intel has announced its intent to take Mobileye public. Intel will maintain a majority ownership in Mobileye, hence this move will unlock significant shareholder value as Mobileye won’t be dragged down anymore by Intel’s overall low valuation.

Mobileye IPO

It is known that fast growing companies get a premium in the market, for example considering that AMD (AMD) recently sniffed at Intel’s valuation. It is likely from that insight that Intel has decided to take Mobileye public in mid-2022, reportedly at a $50B valuation. Such a valuation puts about a 35x P/S valuation on Mobileye, which indeed is a significant premium to Intel’s 3x.

Since Intel will maintain a majority ownership of Mobileye, it is thus easy to see how this will unlock shareholder value for Intel. In a few years – if the robotaxi rollout is successful – Mobileye could perhaps become worth as much as Intel itself (or even more).

Intel provided a few stats. Mobileye recently shipped its 100 millionth EyeQ SoC, as Mobileye has achieved an annual volume run rate of well over twenty million. This is possible due to partnerships with 30 OEMs (including most of the largest ones), resulting in a record 41 program wins in 2021. Intel said these wins included ones for full self-driving, starting in 2024. MaaS will start a bit sooner in 2023, and Intel's robotaxi business will start in 2022.

As indicated, besides being the world’s leading ADAS provider, Mobileye is also a leading player in autonomous driving, both for autonomous consumer vehicles as well as in robotaxis. Mobileye has already announced several partnerships, and plans to begin an initial commercial rollout in 2022 in Munich and Jerusalem. Mobileye has also been testing its robotaxis in several more cities globally, including in the U.S. I covered these plans here: Intel Brings NIO-Based Robotaxis To Europe, $115B Opportunity. This hence means Mobileye seems to become the world’s first pure play public robotaxi company.

Intel views automotive as a great growth opportunity as automotive as an industry could grow from ~4% to ~20% of the global semiconductor share, with most of this expansion expected to occur on leading edge technologies. To that end, Intel is not only putting Mobileye forward, but has also announced the Intel Foundry Services Accelerator program to bring automotive chips to newer process technologies such as Intel 16. (Remember that the global semiconductor shortage is also or even mostly at lagging edge nodes, where foundries are also somewhat hesitant to invest in expensive new fabs that would “compete” against the existing depreciated ones.)

In addition, and an important remark, Intel said it would continue to partner with Mobileye. The acquisition has yielded numerous synergies due to the collaboration of Intel and Mobileye. For example, in January at CES 2020, Mobileye detailed how it was working with Intel to leverage Intel’s industry-leading silicon photonics to create a next-gen lidar, which will superior to the Luminar (LAZR) lidar that Mobileye will initially use. Intel is also developing a software-defined radar.

On November 30, Pat Gelsinger provided some more comments about Mobileye (before the announcement):

Yeah, clearly, we bought it for $15 plus billion. We've clearly created value by giving it more capacity, more credibility in the market. And I see a strong value creation cycle for it over the next couple of years. And a couple of examples of that clearly, right now, the auto industry, as everybody knows, has had extraordinary supply chain issues. Well, Intel gets to come in and fix the supply chain issues for Mobileye. We have the capacity to do that, nobody else does. If I go to when I call up Jim Farley, Mary Barra, Oliver Zipse, or something like that and say, capacity, not an issue, we got it covered. That's a pretty powerful statement, as they're making their decisions into the future. So, we see the supply chain benefits. We're also -- while, we haven't announced anything specific with regard to Mobileye, we have said that we will have an automotive grade foundry capability, as well. So we're clearly building out our foundry capacity for the automotive segment, which, by the way, just one quick little factoid. The premium car segment today, which represents about half of auto revenue, today is about 4% semiconductors. By 2030, it will be 20% semiconductors, a 5x increase in semiconductors in autos, as they move to AB and EV, wow, and we expect it to be one of the fastest-growing segments for the semiconductor industry overall. And of that 20%, what percentage will be leading edge technologies, almost all of the increment. So I mean, this again, just reinforces leading edge capacity, leading edge AI vision performance, 5G, 6G conductivity, all of it reinforces strength for ours. So we see a very strong value creation cycle. And then some of our unique technologies like LIDAR, we're making those immediately available. And I expect that we're going to have a very strong position in the LIDAR car segments overall, based on Intel technology. So those would be some of the examples where we see a lot of value creation over the next four or five years for Mobileye from being part of the Intel asset.

Valuation

Simple math would suggest that a $50B Mobileye implies the rest of Intel would only be worth $150B, which is about the same valuation as AMD. As argued in the past, this further proves that Intel is substantially undervalued.

In any case, the $50B Mobileye confirms my original Mobileye thesis, where I used Mobileye valuation as a public company to estimate a $135B valuation by 2023. In that analysis, I estimated Mobileye could reach $5B revenue by 2023. This implies Mobileye would have to grow its revenue another 3x over the next two years to reach that "target". Although this is ambitious, the robotaxi and L2+ wildcards could deliver exactly such strong growth, depending on their timing.

One should keep in mind, though, that Mobileye grew just 10% in 2020 due to COVID-19. Nevertheless, Mobileye has seen a strong rebound in growth since H2'20, and the record design wins in 2021 suggest the disruption was mainly due to the general, temporarily lower industry demand and shortages.

Overall, I would consider the $50B valuation to still be conservative, with much more upside in the long-term. Depending on at value exactly Mobileye IPOs, it could be a strong long-term investment opportunity.

Intel Foundry Services IPO

If Intel is going the route to IPO its most successful businesses, then the obvious next target would be Intel Foundry Services, as the third challenger of TSMC (TSM) and Samsung at the leading edge of foundry chip manufacturing. From the November 30 announcement:

Now the foundry business as well, there's only three companies in the world that can do leading edge process technology, and there's not going to be a fourth. The capital requirements and the R&D requirements are so extreme, it's not like somebody else is going to come running by and say, John, I got a great business idea. All I need to do is have a $5 billion R&D stream, and on the order of an invested $25 billion of capital, and I'll start doing foundry services five years from now. It's so extreme at this point. We're now in the cycle of basic business 101, that it's a consolidation cycle, not an expansion cycle in the number of players in the foundry business. Samsung, TSMC, Intel, the only three that can do it. And we've gotten tremendous geopolitical reinforcement in the U.S. and in Europe for the desire for Western fab. And that's why we're seeing Chips Act, the European equivalent of Chips Act and customers as well.

Investor Takeaway

Intel acquired Mobileye in 2017 for $15B, held the Mobileye Investor Summit in late 2019, and has now announced plans to take Mobileye public at a (reportedly) $50B valuation, while maintaining a majority ownership. Clearly, Mobileye has been and continues to be a highly successful Intel acquisition that has yielded numerous synergies. Mobileye effectively embodies Intel’s foray into automotive, which is expected to be the highest growing segment for the semiconductor industry over the next decade, growing its share from 4% to perhaps 20%. This is fueled by EVs, AVs and robotaxis.

As noted, the IPO will deliver significant value since Mobileye will again be valued as a standalone business: the $50B valuation implies a 35x P/S multiple, about a 10x premium compared to Intel’s overall valuation.

Although no further details have been announced yet, some have argued the IPO will provide further cash for Intel’s capex plans. Although concerns about Intel’s plans have arguably been overblown from the start (since TSMC has announced a similar plan for >$24B annual leading edge capex), Pat Gelsinger did say that he could (and would) move faster if he got more cash, which mostly meant through government subsidies (which could be up to 40%) and foundry prepayments (up to 33%, although Pat also said he expected it would be a while until Intel would be building dedicated foundry fabs).

On the business side little (if anything) is changing, but the current plan unlocks the most value: Mobileye will continue to benefit from being part of Intel (the sum is worth more than the parts), whereas on the stock market usually operates on the opposite principle that the sum of the parts is worth more than the whole. Hence, the combined value of Intel and Mobileye is poised to increase as two public companies.

Investors initially already sent the shares higher (which confirms that investors do not value Intel-without-Mobileye at $150B), although this ended up being just another short-term bump in the stock price, like when the CEO transition was announced in January – only to come crashing back down after the next earnings report.