Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) announced the acquisition of Great Bear Resources (OTCQX:GTBAF) and its exciting Dixie gold project. Kinross is prepared to pay C$1.8 billion ($1.42 billion) for Great Bear. Worth noting is the fact that the Dixie project is only in the exploration stage, even the resource estimate hasn't been completed yet. But the results from the huge drill campaigns consisting of nearly 300,000 meters of drilling have been so good that Kinross is willing to take a $1.4 billion gamble. However, if everything goes well, the gamble may pay off handsomely. The first step is a resource estimate of at least 7 million toz gold, which would mean that Kinross paid $200/toz, which is a relatively reasonable price.

Kinross offers Great Bear's shareholders a combined cash and share offer of C$1.8 billion. This represents a 40% premium to Great Bear's 20-day volume-weighted average share price. The offer is subject to proration, with aggregate maximums of 75% for cash and 40% for shares. Moreover, the deal includes also contingent value rights that may be exchanged for 0.1330 of a Kinross share per one Great Bear share. The contingent consideration will be payable after Kinross announces commercial production at Dixie and the project contains measured and indicated resources of at least 8.5 million toz gold. Kinross intends to finance the acquisition from cash on hand and available credit facilities. If Great Bear's shareholders vote for the offer, the whole transaction should be completed in Q1 2022.

Source: Kinross Gold

Kinross is interested in Dixie, as it is located in a safe jurisdiction of Red Lake, Ontario. It has a good infrastructure and huge exploration potential. Great Bear has been delivering great drill results on a regular basis. Only on November 24, Great Bear announced the discovery of a new gold zone (the Midwest zone), by intersecting 5.69 g/t gold over 7.05 meters. It also announced new drill results from the LP Fault zone. The results included 4.55 g/t gold over 25.5 meters, 3.1 g/t gold over 28.3 meters, or 40 g/t gold over 1.5 meters. These intersections were made at relatively big depths of 300-500 meters. But there was also an intersection of 8.38 g/t gold over 4.2 meters, at a downhole depth of only 50 meters. On October 4, Great Bear announced an intersection of 11.01 g/t gold over 22.85 meters, at the LP Fault. On August 25, intersections including 28.18 g/t gold over 4.8 meters, and 5.9 g/t gold over 8.25 meters were reported. And so on. The mineralized zones remain open along strike and at depth.

Great Bear Resources has been drilling the property very intensively over the recent years. In 2020, 113,000 meters were drilled, and the plan for 2021 is 175,000 meters. Another 200,000 meters are projected for 2022. As mentioned above, the resource estimate hasn't been prepared yet, so it is possible only to guess how much gold Dixie contains. The maiden resource estimate should focus on a mineralized zone with a strike length of 4 km and a depth of 450 meters, where 440 drill holes totaling 283,000 meters were drilled. Its completion was expected in early 2022, however, the Great Bear acquisition may change the plans and lead to some postponements.

Source: Great Bear Resources

On October 25, Great Bear released the results of the metallurgical study. Very good results, as the recoveries ranged between 95.2% and 99.2%. The metallurgical study should support future economic studies. For now, it is possible only to speculate about the extent of the future mining operations. But Great Bear compares Dixie to the Canadian Malartic and Detour Lake mines. Both the mines produce more than 500,000 toz gold per year. And this is what some analysts expect from the Dixie mine as well, according to Great Bear Royalties' corporate presentation.

Conclusion

Kinross offers $1.42 billion for Great Bear Resources. It is a pretty high price tag for a company that on one hand owns a potential world-class project, but on the other hand, hasn't even released a resource estimate yet. Given that Great Bear's shareholders receive their money immediately and they will not have to wait for the resource estimate, the results of the economic studies, they will not have to worry about share dilution to fund the vast exploration campaigns and future mine construction, and they will not have to wait until 2026 or 2027 (and maybe even longer) for the first gold production, the deal looks really good for them.

For Kinross, this acquisition is a gamble. Yes, given the exploration results, there is only little doubt that a world-class mine is about to be developed sooner or later. However, whether paying $1.42 billion is a good decision at this stage of the project life cycle is only to be seen. For now, the market isn't impressed at all, and Kinross' low share price declined by another 10% following the deal announcement. The 10-day moving average crossed the 50-day one to the downside only several days ago, which is a bearish signal. Moreover, the share price approached a support level. If it is broken, further downward movement will follow. Therefore, although I believe that Kinross offers good long-term value, I see the near-term outlook negatively and better buying opportunities may be just around the corner.

However, it is important to note that there is one hidden winner in this transaction. Its name is Great Bear Royalties. The share price of the company increased by 6.75% following the deal announcement; however, at one point during the Thursday trading, it was up 24%. The reason is that Great Bear Royalties holds a 2% NSR royalty on Dixie. And Kinross should be able to take Dixie into production quicker and at lower operational risks than Great Bear Resources.

