Kohl's (NYSE:KSS) has been attracting the attention of activist hedge-funds that are pushing for changes that might unlock value in the short term, but will more likely weaken the company in the long term, and that is why we think the company should ignore them. One of the changes the hedge-funds are pushing is for the company to sell or separate its e-commerce business, which would put at risk its omni-channel strategy. The company has also received in interest on its real estate assets, but that would mean it would have to start paying rent at these properties, and might weaken its financials long term. If the company had incredible investment opportunities it might make sense to enter into a sale-leaseback transaction, but currently other than doing massive-buybacks, which it is already doing, we do not see a good use for additional capital resulting from this type of transaction.

Q3 Results

The company showed it is well on its way to full recovery after the Covid pandemic by achieving record Q3 earnings as both sales and margins exceeded expectations and the company raised its full-year sales and earnings guidance. Kohl's also launched several transformational brand partnerships, including the initial rollout of 200 Sephora at Kohl’s stores. The company also reached the highest Q3 operating margin in nine years, repurchased $506 million of shares in the quarter, and finished the quarter with $1.9 billion in cash.

Net sales increased 16% versus Q3 2020, while gross margin increased 408 bps compared to last year driven primarily by inventory management efforts and pricing and promotion optimization strategies. SG&A expense increased 6% in Q3 and leveraged 273 bps as a percentage of revenue compared to last year driven by improved store labor productivity and marketing and technology efficiency. The company delivered an operating margin of 8.4% in Q3 2021. Diluted earnings per share of $1.65 compared to an adjusted diluted EPS of $0.01 in Q3 2020.

Source: Kohl's Investor Relations

Use of Operating Cash Flow

The company made a good use from the resulting year-to-date operating cash flow, balancing deleveraging the balance sheet with returning cash to investors in the form of dividends and share buybacks. Total long-term debt was reduced by ~$500 million, while more than $800 million were used for share repurchases. About $426 million were assigned to CapEx, and the dividend consumed $114 million.

Source: Kohl's Investor Relations

Updated 2021 Outlook

After the impressive Q3 quarter, Kohl's updated its outlook for the year, now expecting an operating margin in the 8-4-8.5% range, net sales to have a mid-twenties percent increase, and an adjusted EPS of $7.10 to $7.3. This puts Kohl's at an incredibly cheap valuation of ~7.3x.

Among the other newsworthy updates is the fact that the company is significantly increasing its guidance for share repurchases, increasing the program to $1.3 billion, up from $500 million to $700 million.

Source: Kohl's Investor Relations

E-commerce Unit

Looking at the e-commerce part of the business we see a lot to like. It became ~40% of sales during the pandemic in 2020, and has been steadily growing at a rate of ~17% CAGR. Among the reasons we think it is not worth separating this unit from the rest of the company is that there are real synergies between the two. For example, digital sales are about 10% higher in markets with stores. Also, 43% of digital sales were fulfilled by stores in 2020. While the separation might "unlock" some value in the short term, we believe it would actually destroy value for long-term shareholders, and would make a true omni-channel strategy more difficult to achieve.

Source: Kohl's Investor Relations

Looking at the Kohls.com website, we can see it has been gaining importance, just in the last 90 days it has escalated 326 positions to become the #645 most visited website.

Similarly, its apps are getting good reviews, with the Android PlayStore app having more than 10 million installs, and an average rating of 4.2 stars. In the Apple App Store Kohl's is the #23 most popular app in the shopping category with an average rating of 4.8 stars.

2023 Strategic Goals

Going forward, Kohl's has given itself a target to make at least a 7% to 8% operating margin, which the 2021 guidance already exceeds. This should result from better inventory management, improved sourcing, and pricing/promotion optimization, as well as supply chain improvements. Improvements in the SG&A area should also contribute to the profitability goal, while increased digital penetration and cost of shipping would somewhat weaken the operating margin.

Source: Kohl's Investor Relations

Valuation

Shares currently trade at less than half their sales, with a price/sales ratio of ~0.4x. This is below the 10-year median, and it seems the market has been willing to pay a lower multiple as time goes by. Several share price highs seem to coincide with the 10-year median for the PS ratio.

Data by YCharts

During the past decade Kohl's tended to trade at about 5x EV/EBITDA, but shares are now significantly cheaper at ~3.3x. Based on this, one could argue that shares are at least 50% undervalued to the historical average multiple.

Data by YCharts

Looking at the more widely used price/earnings multiple, we see that shares are not expensive at all, with a trailing twelve months PE ratio of ~8x and a forward PE of ~7x.

Data by YCharts

Conclusion

Kohl's has been reporting good numbers recently and the company seems to be coming out of the Covid pandemic in relatively good shape. We think management is being smart with several of their initiatives, like the Sephora stores within Kohl's stores and the excellent growth they have delivered in their e-commerce unit. We think that separating the brick-and-mortar from the e-commerce unit would be a mistake, and would result in long-term value destruction. We find the shares cheap, and think they have the potential to rise by at least 50% in the next couple of years.