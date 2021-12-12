alvarez/E+ via Getty Images

As illustrated by its recent Capital Markets Day, the setup for Autoliv (NYSE:ALV), a Swedish-American supplier of automotive passive safety systems, is compelling. Coupled with the increased clarity on capital allocation, Autoliv presents a considerably improved financial profile for investors, with significant sales and earnings growth potential over the medium term. While the financial targets are encouraging, it is also worth noting the favorable base effect, with the fiscal 2021 starting point depressed in light of pandemic-related restrictions and new targets also indicating a limited longer-term improvement to the earnings trend. Furthermore, the strong share price development in recent months (despite estimates being revised lower) means valuation multiples are elevated at the current fiscal 2022 EV/EBIT of 9-10x (a premium to its historical average). As such, I remain on the sidelines at these levels.

Positive Longer-Term Growth Ambitions Outweigh Medium-Term Conservatism

Notably, Autoliv updated its medium-term growth targets for fiscal 2022-2024 on the back of a projected gain in market share and higher content per vehicle. Specifically, management has guided toward average organic sales growth of c. 4% in excess of light vehicle production annually over the period. While this latest update was somewhat below expectations for management's prior guide (from January) of 4-5% outgrowth, it may also reflect some conservatism in light of the recent double-digit % outgrowth. Other key targets for the upcoming years include cash conversion of 80+% and a leverage ratio of c. 1x (the midpoint of the 0.5x to 1.5x target range).

Source: Autoliv CMD Presentation Slides

Beyond fiscal 2024, management is calling for average organic sales growth in the 4-6% range driven by a regulatory shift toward higher content per vehicle, higher light vehicle production, as well as from adjacencies such as MSS (“Mobility Safety Solutions”), which is set to contribute 1-2%pts to organic growth. On balance, I view the 4-6% longer-term growth ambition as more positive and should go some way toward alleviating lingering investor concerns that Autoliv will see limited growth when its long streak of market share gains eventually fades. Furthermore, I would also note comments from the event about key future trends such as the higher safety content per vehicle in electric cars and that Autoliv now sees an above-average c. 2% market growth relative to underlying auto volumes (up from c. 1% previously).

Promising Margin Targets but Dependent on External Factors

Relative to an expected c. 8% adj EBIT margin in fiscal 2021, Autoliv is targeting an ambitious c. 12% EBIT margin through fiscal 2024. I would note, however, that this hinges on several assumptions, most notably a c. 85-million-unit end market (well above fiscal 2021 numbers) and that the net impact from raw materials does not deteriorate from here. The timing of the latter is key as much will depend on the development of the global production environment and the subsequent commodity price deflation in the coming years. My base case is for a normalization to materialize later in fiscal 2023, as ongoing pandemic-related restrictions could lead to constrained semiconductor volumes in the next year. Perhaps more importantly, the updated guidance highlights that the path toward its margin target is out of Autoliv’s hands and that several downside risks remain.

Source: Autoliv CMD Presentation Slides

Clear Capital Allocation Strategy Underpins Medium to Longer-Term Upside

Following the Veoneer (VNE) spin-off in fiscal 2018 and the subsequent re-leveraging to shore up its balance sheet following COVID-19 last year, Autoliv has seen its leverage levels rise to a peak of over 1.5x net debt to EBITDA. Since then, however, the company has been disciplined in paying down its debt load, and its leverage target has declined to 1.1x as of its most recent quarter (well within its 0.5x-1.5x target). Looking ahead, management has reiterated its longer-term target of 80% FCF conversion annually (largely enabled by its working capital management), which should further strengthen the balance sheet and support capital return. Thus far, management has raised the dividend to $0.64/share (equivalent to c. $224 million in annualized spend), although this could ramp up further over time.

Source: Autoliv CMD Presentation Slides

With leverage levels comfortably within its target range and the dividend on the rise, the board has also approved a new share repurchase program for c. $1.5 billion worth of shares between fiscal 2022 and 2024 (amounting to over $2 billion in both dividends and buybacks). Considering this represents over 15% of the current Autoliv market cap, this represents a positive surprise relative to ongoing expectations, and thus, I expect a positive investor reaction ahead.

Final Take

Overall, I view Autoliv’s updated message and targets at its CMD as positive, confirming the solid above-market growth path in the upcoming years, along with a pending recovery in operating margins and free cash flow generation ahead (most of which will be returned to shareholders). Helped by a strong order book as well, the company offers investors good visibility into an extended period of future growth, outpacing the underlying light vehicle production market over the medium to longer term. However, the key hurdle remains the valuation - at current prices, ALV shares have largely priced in the achievement of its medium-term targets, leaving limited room for upside. As such, I remain neutral on ALV shares at this juncture.