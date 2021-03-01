Olemedia/E+ via Getty Images

Investors who looked at Hut 8 Mining’s (NASDAQ:HUT) third-quarter presentation will wonder why the stock is trading at half its stock price. HUT stock peaked at over $16 just one month ago. Investors who scurried to buy one of the world’s largest digital currency miners are stuck with paper losses.

Hut 8 specializes in Bitcoin and Ethereum mining. Its stock price will have a high correlation to Bitcoin (BTC-USD). Looking ahead, Bitcoin and Hut 8 investors face plenty of regulatory and governance risks. The government needs to protect people from scams. Law enforcement must prevent money laundering. Aside from those major macro risks, what is compelling about Hut 8?

Strong Third-Quarter Growth

In Q3/2021, Hut 8 posted impressive growth across the board, from revenue growth of 318% Y/Y to an 802% increase in total assets:

The firm describes itself as an industry leader after it pioneered digital asset mining since 2018. Up five-fold in the year, the 47% decline from highs is typical when investors sell high-flying stocks:

With cryptocurrency investing, platforms and exchanges are just as volatile. For example, Voyager Digital (OTCQX:VYGVF), which I argued is a better bet over Coinbase (COIN), peaked at above $20.00. Just as HUT stock fell, VYGVF fell too, but for somewhat different reasons. PayPal’s (PYPL) stock correction spooked fintech and cryptocurrency platform investors.

China Mining Ban

Bitcoin’s plunge after the China ban opened a buying opportunity for crypto investors. China cracked down on Bitcoin mining in the early summer. Bitcoin easily survived because it adjusted the hashrate and network difficulty. Within six months, the bitcoin hash rate approached full recovery.

Bitcoin’s resiliency suggests that Hut 8 will benefit as it scales its capacity throughout the market cycles. The firm expects to grow its hashrate after adding 109MW of power:

Its Bitcoin mined per day will increase from 12-14 in Q3/2021 to 16-18 in Q4/2021. Located in Alberta, Canada, the freezing temperatures and high wind will lower its power needs in HVAC cooling.

The company has strategic partnerships to support its business. Nvidia (NVDA) is a notable partner.

Conservative investors who do not want direct risks from Bitcoin investing may consider Nvidia stock instead. Valuations are correcting for many over-priced software stocks. Still, Nvidia benefits from secular growth in several sectors. This includes Bitcoin mining, metaverse (badging virtual reality), and PC gaming.

Opportunity

Hut 8’s revenue growth more than offset its cost of revenue in Q3/2021. Cost per coin fell sequentially. Expect its fleet of miners to show a gradual improvement in average efficiency. It will also bring new MicroBT miners online. When its Nvidia-powered cryptocurrency mining processors are online, the stock could trend higher. This assumes that Bitcoin prices stabilize, after falling to below $50,000 in the last week.

Hut 8’s path to profitable mining will depend on higher power (hashrate) and falling costs of production. The company has control of its expenses, costs of electricity, and its hash rate.

Risks

Hut 8 does not have any control over the price of mining hardware, the network hash rate, or the price of Bitcoin. Investors speculating on HUT stock should consider those risks.

In the chart below, the stock fell below the key simple 50-day moving average.

Notice in the chart above that buying volume weakened as the stock rose to 52-week highs. That suggested buying conviction fell on the way up. The moving average convergence divergence signaled a “sell” in early November. The MACD may not turn positive until the stock price finds support at $7.63. The 200-day support price is no guarantee that the stock will bounce back.

A few weeks remain before 2022. Investors who are booking capital trading losses for 2021 may lock in profits on HUT stock to offset those losses.

Stock Score

Hut 8 gets a strong score on growth and momentum. This is due to the favorable Bitcoin prices lifting its revenue. Momentum is still relatively strong since shares have more than doubled in the year. Its profitability score is weak because of Hut 8’s low cash generation from operations. As its profit and EBIT margin rises in the next year, its cash levels will rise relative to the sector median.

Your Takeaway

Hut 8 is one of many Bitcoin mining stocks to consider for cryptocurrency investors. Crypto platforms are also compelling. While investors cannot predict tomorrow’s Bitcoin prices, they can control how much they pay for HUT stock. Keep a very small allocation in this sector, given the volatility.