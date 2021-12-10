Thien Woei Jiing/iStock via Getty Images

Some of the issues hitting Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) are self inflicted. The company remains in the early innings of growth, yet the online personalized shopping service pulls back from aggressively marketing the service regularly due to the holidays and to refine their new products. My investment thesis remains ultra Bullish on this stock after the massive dip from the meme stock peak earlier this year.

New Products Disappointment

On the heels of launching new products like Freestyle and Fix Preview, the market rightfully expected big numbers from Stitch Fix. All the online personalized shopping service delivered with FQ1'22 results was disappointment and confusion.

Stitch Fix just completed a quarter where revenues were strong with 18.5% growth and a large beat of analyst targets. The company completed a period where business bounced back strong from the COVID-19 lows where the retailer had to slow down the business due to the closure of distribution centers.

Stitch Fix produced record revenues in the October quarter at $581 million, up from $445 million in FQ1'20 prior to COVID-19 shutdowns. Further the launch of Freestyle was supposed to accelerate growth, opening up the business for direct online sales and speeding up the process of selling merchandise.

The online retailer is no longer reliant on customers ordering Fixes and deciding what products to keep after viewing them at home. What actually appears to have happened is that some existing customers took advantage of the option to buy items immediately via the Freestyle product, but a lot of potential new customers were highly confused by this new option.

For FQ1'22, active clients only grew 15,000 to 4.18 million. A big part of the story over the last couple of years and including the COVID-19 period were signs the client base had a large ceiling. From FY19 to FY21, active clients grew from 3.236 million to 4.165 million.

The combination of the launch of Fix Preview and Freestyle has pushed the net revenue per active client to a record $524, up 12% from last year. Existing clients are definitely using these products to accelerate purchases and buy more items.

The biggest issue for the new CEO is getting more consumers to buy items on the website. As suggested on the earnings call, the onboarding process potentially needs enhancements to ensure potential clients understand the different products. For now, CEO Elizabeth Spaulding suggested new clients on the Freestyle product were near non-existent:

On the onboarding, we really had never onboarded clients directly into Freestyle. The plurality of our clients even today still using Freestyle are Fix customers that we’ve introduced to Freestyle.

Absurd Valuation

The stock now trades at the levels following the IPO and not far from the COVID-19 lows. Stitch Fix is almost too prudent with shareholder money, creating this negative feedback loop.

The online personalized shopping site pulled back on advertising during the last quarter and is continuing this trend through FQ2'22. In addition, one could argue Stitch Fix should be more aggressive on customer acquisition via spending far more than traditional 10% of revenues to attract new clients.

At 8.7% of revenues in FQ1'22, Stitch Fix only spent ~$50 million on advertising during the quarter. The company forecasts revenues dipping to between $505 million and $520 million during the current quarter due in part to a further pullback on advertising until the Freestyle onboarding enhancements are made and the company is obtaining better signup metrics.

The company is definitely prudent to not waste money, but the stock market loves user growth. The lack of user growth is where the market will always over extrapolate negative long-term outcomes for the stock.

Since coming public, Stitch Fix has continuously grown quarterly revenues. The company has good and bad quarters and naturally had bad results during COVID-19. At the end of the day, revenues have more than doubled during this period despite all of the questions about user ceilings.

The stock should not trade so close to the all-time lows with record revenues and exciting new products regardless of the current stumbles. Stitch Fix did forecast high single-digit growth rates for the year after guiding to flat YoY growth for the current quarter.

Based on updated analysts estimates, Stitch Fix is now forecast to produce FY22 revenues of $2.3 billion for 8% growth. The forecast is for FQ3'22 and FQ4'22 revenues to grow at a 5% and 8% clip, respectively.

The odd part of the analyst updates was the cutting of FY23 growth to only 14% and the FY24 growth rate below 10%. The corporate update suggested the business opportunity remains in the early innings. Nothing about the lowered guidance to streamline new client onboarding suggests the long-term growth story still isn't intact after the hiccup is resolved.

Stitch Fix trades at less than 1x sales. The valuation is very cheap for the updated growth rates still in the 10% range, but Stitch Fix quickly becomes absurdly cheap with growth reaccelerating back towards the 20% rate.

The company now has a $400 million cash balance due to lower inventory levels. The stock definitely has reduced risk, but any investor needs to look at the chart over the last year to see an investment is in line for major volatility in the future with no guarantees the new products ever meet expectations.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that Stitch Fix is far too cheap for the opportunity ahead for the company. The online personalized shopping service hit a major hiccup in the business and the pullback on marketing will exaggerate the problem, but investors should use the weakness to load up on the long-term story.