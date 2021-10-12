Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) was created by the Walgreen Company's 2014 acquisition of Europe's pharmacy-led health and beauty group Alliance Boots. WBA is an integrated pharmacy, health care and retail leader in nine countries with 13,000 stores, of which almost 9,000 are in the US.
From 2021 10-K, page 27
The company employs 315,000 team members (77% in US; 18% in UK) through Walgreens; Boots (UK, Ireland, Thailand) and Boots ventures in Germany, Indonesia, China, and the Middle East; Duane Reade (130 stores in metro New York City); No7 Beauty Company; Benavides in Mexico; and Ahumada in Chile. About 78% of the US population lives within five miles of a company pharmacy.
Walgreens has a BBB Standard & Poor's credit rating and has raised the dividend for 46 consecutive years.
New CEO Rosalind (Roz) Brewer, 59, is leading the company toward a broader, integrated presence in the global health care ecosystem.
WBA's fiscal year ends August 31. Results for FY2021 included $2.30 EPS from continuing operations (up from $0.20 from FY2020), and adjusted EPS of $4.91, up 14.6% from FY2020. Sales increased by 8.6% to $132.5 billion. Free cash flow for FY2021 was $4.2 billion, up $65 million from FY2020.
In FY2021, Walgreens provided 34.6 million COVID-19 vaccinations, including 21% of the nation's vaccinations in Q4 (June-August).
Following the Alliance Healthcare divestiture, WBA de-levered its balance sheet by $6.5 billion compared to FY2020.
Strengths: WBA has a US network of drugstores, 26,000 registered pharmacists and 54,000 pharmacist technicians, institutional relationships with healthcare providers and reimbursement payers, and a significant Investment Portfolio of healthcare assets that includes a 28.5% stake in AmerisourceBergen (ABC). The COVID pandemic, particularly vaccinations, has enabled Walgreens to expand its customer base as it integrates a broader range of healthcare services beyond pharmacy and to identify undiagnosed conditions. Roz Brewer's management team is one of WBA's greatest strengths.
Weaknesses: Years of disappointment and current doubts among analysts were chronicled in Brian Gilmartin's 10/24/21 SA article, and must be weighed against the potential success of Team Brewer's new initiatives. Walgreens' BBB credit rating, one notch above the minimum "investment grade" of BBB-, is lower than I prefer. As WBA rolls out its extensive integrated healthcare model in the US, it's a fair question to ask whether the international business is a strong asset or a potential dilution of management's focus.
Opportunities: WBA's new Walgreens Health division is part of a customer-centric strategy to prioritize better local service for customers/patients that need the most care by adding 1,000 primary care VillageMD sites to Walgreens clinics over the next six years, growing its services through CareCentrix post-acute home care and Shields Health Solutions hospital-based specialty pharmacy alongside its Alliance Rx partnership. These initiatives complement 40 in-store Health Corner locations slated to grow to 1,200 in five years and to 3,000 in 8-10 years (from CFO James Kehoe's Q4 Investor Conference reply to an analyst's question).
Threats: Ongoing threats include the complexity of healthcare, controversy over costs and reimbursements, strong competition at every turn and significant regulatory pressures from various governments. The well-known Amazon (AMZN) threat was ably described by Beersheba Research's 11/27/21 SA article. However, the greatest threat is the potential failure of WBA to implement the high expectations for its new integrated model to reduce patient costs, provide easier access to patient care and to provide relief for overworked pharmacists.
WBA closed at $49.50 on 12/10/21. The 52-week range has been $39.03-57.05. The (black) price line shows WBA has made a "round trip" since mid-2012. Adjusted earnings (dark green shaded area) plateaued in 2018-19, while the dividend (light green shaded area) has grown at a slow pace. The dividend yield (red line) was 2% or less from 2014-17, but over 5% during the pandemic crash of 2020. The graph projects low adjusted earnings growth, with 19 analysts averaging a flat YoY 2022 projection of $4.91 per share.
The current quarterly dividend is $.4775, annualized to $1.91. Based on the average analyst estimate of $4.91 for 2022 adjusted earnings, the current payout ratio is 38.9%. Based on the $2.30 trailing 12-month GAAP earnings, the payout ratio is 83.0%. On a GAAP basis, the payout ratio averaged 38.0% for 2017-2019.
At a 12/10/21 closing price of $49.50, the current yield was 3.86%. The high yield for the past 5 years ranged from 2.0% in 2017 to 5.6% in 2020. The average high yield was 3.8%.
Walgreens intends to leverage its "hyper-local" presence and its size and scale to compete with Amazon and other online pharmacy providers:
WBA benefits from CEO Rosalind Brewer's prior experience at Kimberly-Clark (KMB), Procter & Gamble (PG) and Starbucks (SBUX). The strength of her visionary leadership was evident in WBA's recent Investor Conference.
WBA will soon name a Walgreens Health segment leader to join Brewer, CFO James Kehoe and Walgreens President John Standley in senior management.
Walgreens is 2.8% of my 36-stock retirement income portfolio. I use eight factors to rate companies:
These eight factors give Walgreens a combined score of 32.68, which ranks 26th among the 36 portfolio companies. Scores range from 23.52 to 47.12.
