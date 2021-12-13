matejmo/E+ via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) offers businesses a platform for real-time connectivity as a way to use data to drive insights. Confluent is reporting high growth together with attractive guidance.

The problem here is that paying 31x forward sales for an unprofitable enterprise doesn't leave investors with a lot of room for error.

Even if the share price hasn't meaningfully sold off in the past few weeks, together with the rest of the high growth market, and investors' appetite for Confluent remains high, it's difficult to become too bullish on this company's prospects while paying a $17 billion market cap valuation.

Confluent's Revenue Growth Rates Remain Very Strong

**company guidance

Confluent is a high-growth story. Of that, there is no doubt. Investors have much to be content over as Confluent as it reports 4 consecutive quarters of accelerating revenue growth, and its guidance for Q4 2021 is likely to turn to be too conservative. Accordingly, there's clearly a lot to like from Confluent.

Why Confluent? What's At Play?

As companies digitalize their processes, Confluent provides a platform for businesses to set data in motion. What this means is rather than companies having access to data that is held on the fringe of businesses, the data is brought to the center and the processes that the company employs are based on data insights to inform decisions.

Rather than having data stored in databases outside the core operations, through Confluent's product solutions, customers build a cohesive real-time solution that is not siloed. Data is harnessed in real-time as its created.

For example, in retail, Confluent provides a front-end experience so that customers can best manage inventory demands. In manufacturing, it ensures customers have predictive maintenance and thus reduce downtime, rather than having time-consuming inspections of machines.

As you can see above, Confluent has a diverse customer base, from banking to retail to automotive, with minimal customer concentration risk.

The unifying thread behind Confluent's customers is their need to harness data to drive real-time experiences. Customer's data is fluid and customers require access to data in real-time, as its generated.

Furthermore, as you can see above, customer adoption continues to increase at a rapid clip, with total customers increasing by 71% y/y as of Q3 2021.

What's more, another positive insight is that although net retention for Q1 2021 was around 117%, Q2 2021 and Q3 2021 have reached approximately 130%. Note, management has stopped giving full disclosure on the net retention rate. Although, I don't view this as a big deal.

So, far, as you can see there's a lot to like from Confluent. Now let's discuss a blemish on its operations.

Bearish Consideration: Profit Margins Discussed

Above we can see Confluent's non-GAAP operating margins. Q3 2021 saw negative 42% non-GAAP operating margins compared with negative 32% in the same period a year ago. Further, its Q4 2021 guidance points to a negative 52% in non-GAAP operating margins.

Even if we presume that Confluent will beat this negative operating margin guidance, we are still left with a company that's meaningfully unprofitable, and likely to remain so for a long period of time.

CFLT Stock Valuation - Richly Priced

Analysts following the stock expect that Confluent's revenue growth rates to increase by mid-30s% CAGR over the coming year.

However, for the sake of our discussion let's make the assumption that Confluent grows its top-line by 45% CAGR in 2022. At this elevated revenue growth level, Confluent would report $550 million in revenues next year.

This would put its stock right now priced at 31x forward sales. If we compare Confluent with the general-purpose database platform, MongoDB (MDB) that stock trades for 31x forward sales too. That being said, keep in mind that MongoDB's free cash flow margins for its most recent quarter improved from the same period a year ago to just negative 3%.

For reference, this compares with Confluent which saw its free cash flow margin reach negative 20% versus negative 16% in the same period a year ago.

The Bottom Line

Confluent is one of those companies with a very compelling narrative about the digitalization of the world and how they are well-positioned to take market share in a very fast-moving and growing total addressable market.

For reference, Confluent estimates that its total addressable market is growing by more than 20% CAGR and is expected to reach approximately $90 billion by 2024.

And while there's no doubt that Confluent has a promising future ahead, there's also little doubt that paying 31x forward sales already reflects this to a meaningful extent.

Given that so many high-growth stocks are now priced in the bargain basement, I struggle to see the appeal in reaching up for Confluent. Good luck and happy investing!