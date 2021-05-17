Leonidas Santana/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

The consistent decline in the stock price of Just Eat Takeaway (GRUB) continues to baffle me. While there is a lot to worry about with this company, its current valuation does not reflect the quality of the businesses it owns and operates. As of writing, Mokum estimates that the food delivery platforms in Northern Europe (Thuisbezorgd, Lieferando, Takeaway.com) are worth right around €11 billion. Minus net debt that perfectly amounts to €10.5 billion, the company's current market capitalization. Mokum research analyzed Northern Europe in his very well thought out article. The beauty is that these food delivery websites only amount to 1/4 of the gross transaction value of the company, and this valuation entirely neglects the valuable iFood enterprise.

Today, I want to zoom in on iFood. JET holds a 33% stake in iFood. I believe the market entirely neglects the huge value iFood represents.

iFood

iFood is a great business founded by a group of Brazilian entrepreneurs in 2011. iFood operates food delivery platforms in Latin America but is mainly successful in Brazil (market leader) and Colombia (strong competitor). Just like JET, it started out as a marketplace but in recent years has built a large last-mile logistical network after competition like Uber and Rappi entered the market. But contrary to Just Eat iFood's management in Brazil executed earlier and faster and this has led to a practical monopoly. Most data from third parties implies market shares exceeding 80% and sometimes even reaching 90%.

(Source: Measurable.ai)

The population of Columbia and Brazil amounts to 260 million and continues to grow at a high pace. Running a practical monopoly in Brazil is set to reward shareholders handsomely. This means iFood is one of the most valuable last-mile delivery platforms on earth. Companies like DoorDash do not even rock these kinds of market shares.

Below I present data from Prosus. iFood continues to grow at a stellar pace. In the first half of 2021 GMV grew by 50% and grocery orders grew by 182%, and iFood acquired grocery delivery platform SiteMercado. Showcasing iFood is set to capitalize on the huge opportunity grocery presents.

(Source: Prosus)

Also in 2020 iFood growth was stellar with 148% growth in gross merchandise value. I note that iFood has significantly outgrown both Swiggy and Zomato - the food delivery platforms in India in 2020.

(Source: Prosus)

Valuation #1

Now I will attempt to value iFood's enterprise and JET's corresponding 33% stake.

Year 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 GMV Growth rate 40% 30% 20% 15% 15% GMV in billion $7.0 $9.1 $11 $12.59 $14.48

When one uses an exit multiple of 1 time EV/GMV; iFood's valuation amounts to $15 billion in 2025 which in turn leads to a $10 billion valuation in 2021 with an IRR of 10%. This is a conservative valuation and uses a conservative exit multiple, and expects iFood's GMV only to double in 4 years. Zomato currently trades at 3.3 EV/GMV if you apply that multiple to iFood's 2021 GMV, the value of the iFood enterprise suddenly is $23 billion.

You can also say: online food delivery in Brazil is set to grow to $5.4 billion by 2026 and India $21.41 billion. Zomato with a 40% market share is valued at $14 billion, so iFood with a double market share is worth half of that: $7 billion. But then you need to add a premium to iFood for a much stronger market position which in turn means higher ROIC and a stronger moat, and we should not forget its Columbia operations. So at least $10 billion.

But then even that is conservative; In Brazil, food delivery is already very popular amongst the population. In India it is not: Zomato and Swiggy are estimating high growth rates for the next decade as they project eating habits of Indian people to change. In Brazil no habits need to change, food delivery is already a huge market: the food delivery simply needs to move online. The second is less risky than the first. So iFood's growth is less risky. And due to iFood's strong competitive position, it is set to acquire high profits as % from GMV. Zomato needs to compete with Swiggy and Amazon Food.

It is easy to see that iFood's valuation exceeds $10 billion; my conservative valuation. The range of iFood's valuation is anywhere from $10 billion to $25 billion. The second would indicate JET's stake would make up 80% of JET's market cap.

I believe it is possible iFood acquires a significant premium valuation compared to Indian and American peers due to multiple things. Brazil is a country with high population density. Labor is cheap in Brazil. iFood rocks high market shares which significantly de-risk the stocks and increases ROIC, India and the US are far more competitive. At the end of the day a company is valued by its future discounted cash flows; and the safety of these cash flows. Compared to DoorDash and Indian peers iFood has significant lower operational risks/competition this makes it likely valuation multiples are higher.

Valuation #2

Just Eat Takeaway shared in the beginning of 2021 that the highest bid (by Prosus) for their iFood stake amounted to €2.3 billion. But since the world has transformed. Take Swiggy - another food delivery platform in which Prosus owns a big stake - its valuation has propelled in recent months. After the Zomato IPO, its valuation more than doubled from $5.5 billion to $10 billion+ in just a couple of months. I also note that VC investments in Latin America have exploded to absurdly high levels.

I believe all these factors only add to the attractiveness of the already highly attractive iFood asset. And its private valuation has probably increased significantly since the Prosus offer.

It reminds me of when I bought and recommended PostNL at 1 euro: noting that the growing parcel business already made up more than 50% of EBITDA and the dying mail business less than 50%. The stock market was still focused on the dying business and entirely neglected the valuable profitable growing parcel business. A year later, the stock was at €3+. The funny thing here is that Takeaway's core business is far from dying.

A lot has gone wrong for JET over the last few years. Most importantly, the catastrophic Grubhub merger has worsened JET's capital allocation. But this has baked so much pessimism in the stock that soon, a minority stake may be more valuable than the entire company.

In my previous articles, I dived deep into Takeaway's core food delivery platforms. I continue to deem Takeaway's operations like Lieferando, Just Eat, SkipTheDishes and Thuisbezorgd as valuable operations with a long growth way ahead.