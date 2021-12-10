gorodenkoff/iStock via Getty Images

I have been eager to write for quite some time about Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) it is a very interesting story and the type of investments you have to love in an era of absurd valuations and concept business models that are dependent on the free money that has been so abundant in recent years. In the coming era of positive interest rates, real businesses that can generate money and are not dependent on the support of financial markets will be more valuable. If this business is selling at a discount and has good growth prospects then it is even more valuable. One of those stocks is ARLO, which is a small company that flies completely under the radar of Wall Street and it hasn't yet popped up in the stock screening models of investors because the change is just underway within the organization and it is not yet recognizable by these methods. The major change happening is that this company is transitioning from a hardware manufacturer to a subscription service provider.

The only way to find about these types of investments is by doing what I do every day, read and read a lot of financial information and take the time to learn about new companies on a daily basis. Seeking Alpha has several worthwhile writers, many of whom write not so often and when they do is because there is something going on. One of those is Paul Franke, who introduced me to this company back in May with this article in SA. I have been adding to my portfolio since then and it is now my second largest position behind Lithium Americas (LAC), which I bought in the low single digits some time ago. For an author that has covered ARLO extensively is "Investing for the Future", he has written several articles and has a very good handle on the company, you can find some of his articles: here and here.

In ARLO you can find a down to earth business model of a company that sells smart security cameras and doorbells and makes money selling cloud based services on a subscription basis to the buyers of these cameras. These are high tech cameras with 4K Video, Artificial Intelligence, they are interactive and Cloud based.

This from the latest conference call:

"Our new Arlo Secure service plans are at the core of this incredible performance. Arlo Secure features computer vision-based object detection, AI based audio detection, interactive notifications, animated event preview, secure cloud storage of video of up 2K resolution and 24x7 premium support. Arlo Secure Plus includes all of the features from Arlo Secure, increases the resolution of cloud video storage to 4K and includes Arlo's new 24x7 emergency response, which provides the ability to directly request if fire, police or medical responder and speak with a security expert in the event of an emergency. Arlo Secure Plus is $14.99 per month and further extends Arlo's technological leadership while providing significant value to our users. As a reminder, under our new business model, where we include a free 90-day trial of Arlo Secure Plus, we see a consistent 50% subscription conversion rate upon expiration of the initial trial period. As we follow cohorts over a 6-month period, we see the attach rate to our subscription services grow toward 65%."

Were you aware that about these facts? I find them amazing.

Here you have a technological leader in its field that is not selling for 50x sales or a cheap just 100x times estimated 2030 earnings!!! and it is growing fast too, just a few days ago it announced it had surpassed the 1 MM paying subscriber mark and from the press release: "The acceleration of our subscriber base continues with paid accounts nearly doubling since March 2021," said Matt McRae, CEO of Arlo. To understand how transformative this business model change has been, there is no better that this excerpt from the latest Conference Call:

"Q3 marked the 9th consecutive quarter of record service revenue at $27 million. We added 182,000 paid accounts, a record high, which represents an increase of 25% sequentially and 214% year-over-year. To put that account growth into context, under our legacy business model, it took us more than 2 years to add the same number of paid accounts we just added in the third quarter alone."

So if you see a graph of TTM revenues you wouldn't notice what is going on under the surface. In the last quarter service sales represented 24.3% of revenues vs 17.3% the year before. This number I expect to reach 50% by 2024. But the real change and what makes me very bullish on this company is the gross margins on those services, the growth and the increasing weight of this business segment. For example in the latest quarter, despite being just a quarter of revenue, service gross margin accounted for 64% of non-GAAP gross profit dollars.

Thanks to expanding gross margins and good expense controls, the company is fast approaching break even on a non-GAAP basis, probably as soon as this quarter.

The company has been doing a good job at keeping total operating expenses under control. Gross profits have been growing nicely and would have been higher if the hardware segment would not have been hit by supply chain delays. For example, in 3Q the company had to pay $3.6 MM more in airfreight expenses Y/Y. This from the latest Conference Call:

"Take a year ago, Q4 as we look forward or even Q3, 20%, maybe the max would be about 20% of our product coming in would be on airfreight. We're anticipating in Q4, 80% of our product coming in will be on airfreight, and that's how we're actually getting around some of the sea freight congestion."

This is clearly taking a short term toll on hardware gross margins which came at 10.8% vs 14.8% a year ago on a non GAAP basis, but it is much better to sell when the demand is there despite lower margins as the value proposition for ARLO is huge, since 65% of customers end up signing up for a subscription service within the first 6 months.

Like many technology companies, ARLO uses its own stock to pay a portion of salaries. On average it is about $9 MM per quarter, which keeps precious cash on hand and aligns employees' motivations with shareholders' interests. As they issue shares, there is dilution, but in comparison with most growth technology companies this rate of dilution is very reasonable at about 5% a year for the last 3 years. This might start to change as I expect this company to be cash flow positive from operations from 2023 onwards.

The second leg to the business transformation: Verisure

On November 7th, 2019, ARLO got into a partnership with Verisure, which I think is the transformative business arrangement that will propel ARLO to the next level. You can read the press release here: "Arlo and Verisure Sign Definitive Agreements To Create Strategic Partnership Leveraging Each Company's Deep Expertise and Demonstrated Success To Protect and Serve Millions of European Customers"

This is the key of this agreement:

"Multi-channel supply partnership: In connection with Verisure's addition of Arlo's retail and e-commerce go-to-market channels, Arlo will become a key supplier to Verisure for smart security cameras. Verisure has a guaranteed minimum purchase commitment of $500 million cumulatively over the next five years. Verisure will also purchase associated cloud services from Arlo, including artificial intelligence, computer vision and other advanced technologies."

ARLO received $50 MM at the close of this transaction, a $500 MM purchase commitment of ARLO´s cameras and a one to one subscription contract with all the clients that Verisure installs ARLO cameras. I just can't think of a better deal for ARLO. Verisure is huge, it is by far the most important security company in Europe and Latin America.

Having lived in Spain for almost 10 years, by the Mediterranean, I can say that Securitas Direct is everywhere and it continues to grow rapidly. In Southern Spain and Italy, there are millions of second homes from locals and there are also millions of Northern Europeans (British, Germans, Dutch, etc.) that have very nice houses and live in sunny Spain and Italy most of the year, think of Florida in the USA, and go back to their home countries a few times a year. There are at the same time criminal bands that aim at empty houses to steal or to occupy the home with homeless people or immigrants. Landlords are very much aware of this and afraid. ALL these houses have some security system in place, Securitas Direct or Verisure, being the market leader.

The number one complaint from these people with regard to the alarm systems is how unreliable they are and all the complications that brings. I have witnessed in more than one occasion how a friend has to leave a party to communicate with Securitas Direct and the police and be worried for a long time only to find out that the alarm was activated by a cat. Or leave in the middle of the night to make 100 kilometers to check personally on an alarm that goes off for no apparent reason. The smart cameras from ARLO are a competitive advantage and a technological breakthrough from their current offering that Verisure is showing off in the market. This is not just fanciful stuff, it means millions of euros, they have 10,000 employees in Spain alone. Imagine how much they can cut overhead if the cameras can be interactive, have night vision, and an Artificial Intelligence software that can detect a cat before sounding the alarm...

Verisure is growing its presence as a sales channel for ARLO and might become the main sales channel for ARLO next year as they roll out a specific product that ARLO has developed in exclusivity for them.

Valuation

These are my financial projections for ARLO going forward. Service revenues should be over 50% of revenue by 2024 as ARLO continues to increase the subscriber base. I am assuming the company is able to continue to increase gross margins on the service business as economies of scale are achieved and will even manage to lower GM on product sales in order to stimulate demand. If this scenario plays out, we should see revenue increase 150% in the next five years and gross margins expand by 80%, which will increase gross profits almost 5 fold. The company has been doing a great job at keeping expenses low and I believe that will continue going forward, but as cash starts pouring in they will probably invest more in marketing/sales in order to speed up product adoption. ARLO WILL be profitable on a non GAAP basis next year and very likely break even on a GAAP basis. I am assuming $40 MM a year on stock based salaries. I have not included a tax expense as the company has U.S. federal and state net operating loss carryforwards of $93.1 million and approximately $48.5 million respectively as of 12/31/20.

For a company with $166 MM in cash and no debts, these projections are looking very enticing and I believe Wall Street is staring to take notice as the stock price has gone up over 45% in the last 3 months on increased volume and has barely budged over the 2 week sell-off after Thanksgiving, in fact it is 9% higher since November 24th and the Russell 2000 is down 5% since.

One last argument for a dramatically higher quote comes in the form of a potential takeover bid for Arlo. Just like Ring's successful doorbell camera fit into Amazon's SaaS subscription business model plan, with ways to directly tie cameras to Alexa, another large technology company could decide to snatch up Arlo's assets, patents and growing SaaS customer base. Everyone from Microsoft (MSFT), Apple (AAPL) and Google (GOOGL) (GOOG) to private equity firms and mid-sized technology accessory outfits might want to acquire the company in 2022, as subscription revenues zigzag higher.

I am initiating coverage of ARLO with a buy rating and a $20 price target in the next 12 months.