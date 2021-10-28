metamorworks/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) provides developers with the infrastructure to communicate and engage with their customers. Twilio is a developer-facing platform, that aims to make communication between businesses and customers easier. It has many products that can help surface data to enhance communication with the end customer.

However, its stock is priced at 13x forward sales, a multiple that I contend is simply too high for a company that's becoming increasingly unprofitable.

Investor Appetite Sours Up

Data by YCharts

High-growth names have fallen out of favor with investors.

Any time investors make sweeping assertions, I make the case that those investors that have the drive to dig slightly further can oftentimes find worthwhile investments that are thrown out with the bathwater. However, I believe that Twilio is not one such investment.

Just over a month ago I said,

Twilio was a stock that could do no wrong in 2020. At the time, any as-a-service tech stock, irrespective of its underlying fundamentals or whether it was a Content Delivery Network (''CDN'') or an e-signature platform, the market was totally infatuated with potential and the narratives of these as-a-service businesses, and they become so alluring, with their shares rallying endless higher.

I stand by that comment today. Incidentally, please note that this comment was made before a famous e-signature platform blew up. Of course, this all just validates my point, Twilio is a tough investment to value.

Revenue Growth Rates Slow Down

Source: author's work

Investors crave growth, that any well-spun narrative from a convincing management team was getting meaningfully rewarded in 2020. But in 2021, investors have become more discerning.

Growth matters, as it will always matter. But ''growth at any price'' is no longer the flavor of the day.

Right now, investors are attempting to figure out will Twilio's revenue growth rates in 2022 approximate? Will return to 50% CAGR? Or perhaps closer to 40% is more appropriate? Given that its growth rates for Q4 2021 is pointing to 40% y/y of revenue growth, it's not impossible to imagine that 2020 will be growing in the high-30s%. Particularly if Twilio doesn't make any large acquisitions.

Here's what we know. Twilio has a long history of being highly acquisitive. Furthermore, after factoring in its debt, Twilio holds more than $4 billion of net cash on its balance sheet. Given that this amounts to more than 8% of its market cap, I believe that Twilio will probably look to make further acquisitions early in 2022.

Will these acquisitions be big enough to meaningfully move the needle on its revenue growth rates?

To illustrate, as of Q4 2021, Twilio is already on a revenue run-rate of more than $3 billion in revenues. Hence, Twilio's ability to find businesses that are both big enough to make an impact, and cheap enough for Twilio to unlock value, is likely to be a very small group.

Twilio's Near-Term Prospects

At its core, Twilio is a cloud communication platform. Twilio provides developers with the necessary infrastructure so that developers can build real-time customer engagement solutions.

That's the key for Twilio, how to go beyond communication and provide its customers with a platform for customer engagement. Twilio's opportunity lies in providing its own clients with the necessary tools so that businesses can build relationships with their own customers.

How to build data insights from interactions they have their own customers? Twilio provides enterprises with a platform to personalize their own interactions with their own customers. Twilio's products allow enterprises to interact with their customers via different formats, be it messaging, video, or email.

(Source)

By having a personalized solution for individual customers, the likelihood of influencing change meaningfully increases.

What's more, Twilio has now doubled down on its Twilio Engage platform in an effort to provide its own customers with hyper-personalized marketing campaigns.

Where potential customers can't just know an enterprise's offering, they need to readily acknowledge their offering and get converted into an active customer, and the enterprise needs to have the tools to drive engagement and customer retention.

This is what Twilio offers its customers. The problem though is that other players offer solutions that are able to offer many of the same products as Twilio but meaningfully cheaper. For instance, Freshworks (FRSH) also has a Customer Engagement product, called Freshdesk. Given that's workforce is predominantly based in India, it's able to meaningfully undercut Twilio and still be profitable.

Another competitor that's perhaps meaningfully closer to Twilio, that's growing at reasonable rates is Bandwidth (BAND). While Bandwidth's customers are typically smaller, nevertheless Bandwidth still has as customers large companies such as Microsoft (MSFT), Zoom, and Google (GOOG)(GOOGL).

Path to Profitability In Focus

As I highlighted just over a month ago, Twilio's path to profitability is moving in the wrong direction.

(Source)

As compelling as Twilio's narrative is, it's difficult to reconcile with the fact that once we move beyond Twilio's top-line, the business is meaningfully unprofitable.

Furthermore, its guidance for Q4 2021 doesn't provide investors with much respite as Q4 2021 points to negative $0.23 in EPS, compared with $0.04 non-GAAP EPS in the same period a year ago.

Even if Twilio's Q4 2021 EPS ends up at negative $0.16, a meaningful improvement relative to its guidance, it's still a massive setback compared to the positive $0.04 of EPS last year.

TWLO Stock Valuation - Too Difficult to Value

Investing is all about confidence. Twilio had previously highlighted to investors that it could grow organically by 30% CAGR over the next 3-years. Given that its organic growth during Q3 2021 was 38%, investors are starting to wonder whether 30% CAGR might be slightly too ambitious.

Of course, shareholders would rapidly retort that this is a management team that underpromises and over-delivers. And I get that, but then we circle back to the fact that the stock is already priced at 13x forward sales.

This time last year, that would be a very cheap valuation. But given that so many stocks are now in the bargain basement, why pay mid-teens forward sales for a dubious 30% CAGR, when there are other stocks that present the same growth rates, and lower valuations?

The Bottom Line

Twilio is well-positioned to benefit from companies' need to engage with their end customers. Shareholders are asked to 13x forward sales for a business that's becoming increasingly unprofitable.

With so many meaningfully cheaper opportunities elsewhere, why would investors pay to participate here? Particularly when Twilio's ability to organically grow at close to 30% CAGR over the next 3 years is starting to become wishful thinking?