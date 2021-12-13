imaginima/E+ via Getty Images

Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) announced during the conference call that the expected cash flow from the latest platform installation would be about $1 billion for the company's share of production once the platform is up and running. That is an extraordinary return for the investment the company made in that platform. Current commodity prices may allow for that platform and the associated costs to be repaid within a few years (depending upon price fluctuations). When one considers that most offshore projects involve long lived wells, this could very well mean an extraordinary return for shareholders for the project.

The questions appeared to be focused upon project inflation as a lot of material costs are going up. But efficiencies going forward are expected to largely offset the inflationary costs. More importantly, as long as the current commodity price environment holds, the company will not need to continue to sell production and other assets to finance the Guyana partnership. That second platform appears to be what was needed to bring the partnership to roughly cash flow breakeven.

Source: Hess Corporation Slide Presentation At Bank Of America Energy Conference November 2021.

Management still projects that there will be several platforms in service by 2027. There appears to be implicit guidance that the 10 platforms now justified by production will be up and running by the end of the decade. At roughly 200,000 BOD per producing platform, the share to Hess of that production would be roughly 600K BOD. That is an extraordinary increase in production for a company the size of Hess.

The company's current earnings improvements are somewhat limited by the company's hedging strategy. Management noted that they continue to hedge to provide for downside protection. Mr. Market does not think downside protection is really needed in the current atmosphere. But all one has to do is look at 2020 when those hedges provided the needed cash flow for a crisis that no one saw coming at the time of the hedging program.

The success of the hedging program last year points to the very low visibility of this industry (and hence the need to be careful). No one saw this fiscal year unfolding the way it is currently. Last year, everyone was very scared of a weak recovery. So even the very best and most experienced minds in the industry can be wrong about the future events. That reinforces the wisdom of hedging even when it looks like "clear sailing ahead".

Management is going to maximize cash flow by spending some extra money bringing the Bakken production to what management believes is a most optimal production level. The Bakken production has long been a cash generation machine for the company that has enabled other projects like the Guyana partnership with Exxon Mobil (XOM). Management really stated their view has not changed on the cash flow generation.

Hess management has actually begun to relax a little bit. Management has paid off a term loan and intends to repay the rest of the term in the next fiscal year. This marks a distinct change in financial position for management. Before management kept a lot of credit available in case it was needed to finance the activities of the Guyana project. Now it appears that enough cash flow will be available from the partnership to finance partnership activities.

It does appear that the number of platforms beginning production will increase over time at an increasing pace. That will lead to increasing cash flow requirements by the partnership. However, the third platform is scheduled for the beginning of 2024. That should provide more than enough cash flow to satisfy any reasonable increase in project activity.

The only variable that could slow things down is the approval process of the Guyana government. The government is definitely supportive of the industry. However, there have been approval delays in the past. So, there could be a delay to the official timeline in the future. The other thing that would alter the timeline unfavorably would likely be an extended period of low commodity prices that would cause the partners to stop exploring and possibly "hold off" considering more production increases.

That is extremely unlikely. Many times, a large project like this one will experience lower breakeven points once the initial supporting infrastructure is established. Expansion plans are often far cheaper than are the original establishment of the infrastructure. Those expansion plans are often more profitable as a result. Management was talking about the latest FPSO project having a breakeven that would rival nearly any project on the planet. That kind of description is unlikely to change for future projects for a while.

Management was also optimistic enough to discuss a dividend increase in the future (though probably it is about 2 years away conservatively speaking). For investors that do not have to retire just yet, this is the kind of investment that may provide a rather generous annual income for the amount invested now (and in the near future). Once the FPSO projects complete annually or faster as management appears to project, the market perception of this company will rapidly change.

What has been unusual about the whole Guyana discovery is really the lack of stock price action for all the reserves found. That has provided an investment opportunity for investors as long as that market attitude persists. Sooner or later, the increasing cash flow will attract the attention of the market. When it does, the market is very likely to value this stock based upon a long-term growth of cash flow at a pretty rapid pace for the size of the company.

Management has conservatively financed the Guyana project by steadily selling assets while keeping debt relatively low. That means when the cash flow from future FPSOs begins, that cash flow is likely to be available to shareholders as the debt for a project of this size is relatively modest. The prospect of a lot of cash flow alone should cause a higher stock price than is the case currently.

It looks as though the next FPSO will be the last two-year gap between the startups of FPSOs. So, the pace of cash flow growth should be expected to pick up considerably after 2024. A rosy scenario like that could well make a company like Hess a takeover target. One of the partners would be an obvious acquirer because costs can be saved when there are less partners in a partnership. But even so, the projected cash flow growth should make Hess an attractive target to quite a few companies.