Merger activity increased last week with three new deals announced and two deals completed. Two of the three new deals announced last week were potential deals in the works.
Founded in 2015, and headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia, GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) produces and sells concrete and cement additives, building materials and technologies. The company operates through two operating segments: The Specialty Construction Chemicals ("SCC") operating segment, which provides products, services and technologies to the concrete and cement industries and the Specialty Building Materials ("SBM") operating segment, which manufactures and markets sheet and liquid membrane systems that protect structures from water, air and vapor penetration, as well as fireproofing and other products designed to protect the building envelope.
The company was severely impacted by cost inflation, raw material prices and logistics and supply chain disruptions during the pandemic.
We added GCP to our list of potential deals on December 1, 2021, when Bloomberg reported that French building materials maker Cie. de Saint-Gobain was among suitors considering a potential acquisition of GCP Applied Technologies. It also was reported that the company could attract takeover interest from other rivals including RPM International (RPM). On December 6, 2021, GCP entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by Saint-Gobain for $32 per share, representing a premium of 21.12% to GCP's unaffected closing stock price on December 1, 2021. The tiny 0.72% spread on the deal despite this being a cross-border deal with a closing date well into 2022, implies the market might be expecting a competing offer for the company. If the company considers a superior proposal, it will have to pay a termination fee of $71 million according to the merger agreement.
We added Mimecast Limited (MIME) to our list of potential deals on October 27, 2021. The price of MIME following this announcement was $75.16. On December 7, 2021, the company agreed to be acquired by Permira for $80 per share in cash, representing a premium of approximately 16% to Mimecast's unaffected closing stock price on October 27, 2021.
There were 19 SPAC IPOs filed and 6 new SPAC business combinations announced last week. You can find the new SPAC IPO announcements in our SPACs tool here.
The table below shows weekly spread changes between December 3 and December 10, 2021.
|Symbol
|Quote
|Acquiring Company
|Acquiring Company Quote
|Current Spread
|Last Week Spread
|Spread Change Weekly
|Deal Type
|JOBS
|49.89
|Garnet Faith Limited (N/A)
|58.45%
|41.16%
|17.29%
|All Cash
|RRD
|11.12
|Atlas Holdings LLC (N/A)
|-6.92%
|-20.60%
|13.68%
|All Cash
|AZPN
|147
|Emerson Electric Co. (EMR)
|92.59
|8.84%
|5.55%
|3.29%
|Special Conditions
|MX
|17.26
|South Dearborn Limited (N/A)
|68.02%
|66.00%
|2.02%
|All Cash
|PTRS
|9.52
|OceanFirst Financial Corp. (OCFC)
|21.11
|9.03%
|7.23%
|1.80%
|Special Conditions
|CHNG
|20.6
|UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH)
|478.23
|25.00%
|26.66%
|-1.66%
|All Cash
|FCCY
|24.02
|Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (LBAI)
|17.81
|0.67%
|2.38%
|-1.71%
|All Stock
|NFH
|11.61
|Unicorn II Holdings Limited (N/A)
|3.36%
|5.26%
|-1.90%
|All Cash
|XLNX
|217.18
|Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD)
|138.55
|9.94%
|14.34%
|-4.40%
|All Stock
|MNTV
|21.45
|Zendesk (ZEN)
|100.57
|5.49%
|15.27%
|-9.78%
|All Stock
|Total Number of Deals Closed in 2021
|186
|Total Number of Deals Not Completed in 2021
|14
|Total Number of Pending Deals
|Cash Deals
|48
|Stock Deals
|27
|Stock & Cash Deals
|6
|Special Conditions
|4
|Total Number of Pending Deals
|85
|Total Deal Size
|$1.02 trillion
|Symbol
|Announced Date
|Acquiring Company
|Closing Price
|Last Price
|Closing Date
|Profit
|Annualized Profit
|MX
|03/26/2021
|South Dearborn Limited (N/A)
|$29.00
|$17.26
|12/31/2021
|68.02%
|1306.67%
|JOBS
|06/21/2021
|Garnet Faith Limited (N/A)
|$79.05
|$49.89
|12/31/2021
|58.45%
|1122.83%
|CHNG
|01/06/2021
|UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH)
|$25.75
|$20.6
|02/28/2022
|25.00%
|116.99%
|AJRD
|12/20/2020
|Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT)
|$51.00
|$42.59
|03/31/2022
|19.75%
|66.12%
|SOLY
|05/10/2021
|Allergan Aesthetics (N/A)
|$22.60
|$20.13
|03/31/2022
|12.27%
|41.09%
|PNM
|10/21/2020
|Avangrid, Inc. (AGR)
|$50.30
|$45.56
|12/31/2021
|10.40%
|199.86%
|XLNX
|10/27/2020
|Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD)
|$238.78
|$217.18
|12/31/2021
|9.94%
|191.04%
|SJR
|03/15/2021
|Rogers Communications Inc. (RCI)
|$32.40
|$29.52
|06/30/2022
|9.76%
|17.80%
|PTRS
|11/04/2021
|OceanFirst Financial Corp. (OCFC)
|$10.38
|$9.52
|06/30/2022
|9.03%
|16.49%
|AZPN
|10/11/2021
|Emerson Electric Co. (EMR)
|$160.00
|$147
|06/30/2022
|8.84%
|16.14%
Multiple active deals continued to receive required approvals for the successful completion of their transactions. The bidding war for R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company continued last week with RRD accepting an increased proposal from Atlas Holdings and Chatham further increasing its bid for the company. Little did we expect multiple rounds of bidding for R. R. Donnelley after a merger agreement was inked. In a market starved for good investment opportunities and interest rates still close to all-time lows, we're likely to see more of these bidding wars, providing arbitrageurs with upside that is not the norm in the risk arbitrage world.
This article was written by
I am an entrepreneur and investor with a focus on event driven strategies including merger arbitrage, spinoffs, (legal) insider trading, buybacks and SPACs. I was one of the earliest contributors on Seeking Alpha and started publishing here in 2005. For more than a decade I have been writing every week about M&A and interesting insider transactions. My work has been mentioned in Barron's, Dow Jones, BNN Bloomberg and other publications.
I have been an active investor for more than two decades and my background in technology has helped me built tools that inform my investing process, especially as it relates to event-driven strategies that require updated data and processes. The focus on my Inside Arbitrage service is to provide investors with the right combination of tools and analysis to help them take advantage of strategies that can perform well across market cycles.
Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of MX, NUAN, CHNG either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: I have long positions in Magnachip Semiconductor (MX), Nuance Communications (NUAN) and Change Healthcare (CHNG). I also have put options in Change Healthcare. Please do your own due diligence before buying or selling any securities mentioned in this article. We do not warrant the completeness or accuracy of the content or data provided in this article.