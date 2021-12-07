AJ_Watt/E+ via Getty Images

Merger activity increased last week with three new deals announced and two deals completed. Two of the three new deals announced last week were potential deals in the works.

Founded in 2015, and headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia, GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) produces and sells concrete and cement additives, building materials and technologies. The company operates through two operating segments: The Specialty Construction Chemicals ("SCC") operating segment, which provides products, services and technologies to the concrete and cement industries and the Specialty Building Materials ("SBM") operating segment, which manufactures and markets sheet and liquid membrane systems that protect structures from water, air and vapor penetration, as well as fireproofing and other products designed to protect the building envelope.

The company was severely impacted by cost inflation, raw material prices and logistics and supply chain disruptions during the pandemic.

We added GCP to our list of potential deals on December 1, 2021, when Bloomberg reported that French building materials maker Cie. de Saint-Gobain was among suitors considering a potential acquisition of GCP Applied Technologies. It also was reported that the company could attract takeover interest from other rivals including RPM International (RPM). On December 6, 2021, GCP entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by Saint-Gobain for $32 per share, representing a premium of 21.12% to GCP's unaffected closing stock price on December 1, 2021. The tiny 0.72% spread on the deal despite this being a cross-border deal with a closing date well into 2022, implies the market might be expecting a competing offer for the company. If the company considers a superior proposal, it will have to pay a termination fee of $71 million according to the merger agreement.

We added Mimecast Limited (MIME) to our list of potential deals on October 27, 2021. The price of MIME following this announcement was $75.16. On December 7, 2021, the company agreed to be acquired by Permira for $80 per share in cash, representing a premium of approximately 16% to Mimecast's unaffected closing stock price on October 27, 2021.

SPAC Arbitrage

There were 19 SPAC IPOs filed and 6 new SPAC business combinations announced last week. You can find the new SPAC IPO announcements in our SPACs tool here.

Weekly Spread Changes:

The table below shows weekly spread changes between December 3 and December 10, 2021.

Symbol Quote Acquiring Company Acquiring Company Quote Current Spread Last Week Spread Spread Change Weekly Deal Type JOBS 49.89 Garnet Faith Limited (N/A) 58.45% 41.16% 17.29% All Cash RRD 11.12 Atlas Holdings LLC (N/A) -6.92% -20.60% 13.68% All Cash AZPN 147 Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) 92.59 8.84% 5.55% 3.29% Special Conditions MX 17.26 South Dearborn Limited (N/A) 68.02% 66.00% 2.02% All Cash PTRS 9.52 OceanFirst Financial Corp. (OCFC) 21.11 9.03% 7.23% 1.80% Special Conditions CHNG 20.6 UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) 478.23 25.00% 26.66% -1.66% All Cash FCCY 24.02 Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (LBAI) 17.81 0.67% 2.38% -1.71% All Stock NFH 11.61 Unicorn II Holdings Limited (N/A) 3.36% 5.26% -1.90% All Cash XLNX 217.18 Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) 138.55 9.94% 14.34% -4.40% All Stock MNTV 21.45 Zendesk (ZEN) 100.57 5.49% 15.27% -9.78% All Stock

Deal Statistics:

Total Number of Deals Closed in 2021 186 Total Number of Deals Not Completed in 2021 14 Total Number of Pending Deals Cash Deals 48 Stock Deals 27 Stock & Cash Deals 6 Special Conditions 4 Total Number of Pending Deals 85 Total Deal Size $1.02 trillion

New Deals:

Deal Updates:

Closed Deals:

The acquisition of PPD, Inc. (PPD) by Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) on December 8, 2021. It took 237 days for this deal to be completed. The acquisition of Columbia Property Trust (CXP) by Pacific Investment Management Company on December 8, 2021. It took 92 days for this deal to be completed.

Top 10 deals with largest spreads:

Symbol Announced Date Acquiring Company Closing Price Last Price Closing Date Profit Annualized Profit MX 03/26/2021 South Dearborn Limited (N/A) $29.00 $17.26 12/31/2021 68.02% 1306.67% JOBS 06/21/2021 Garnet Faith Limited (N/A) $79.05 $49.89 12/31/2021 58.45% 1122.83% CHNG 01/06/2021 UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) $25.75 $20.6 02/28/2022 25.00% 116.99% AJRD 12/20/2020 Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) $51.00 $42.59 03/31/2022 19.75% 66.12% SOLY 05/10/2021 Allergan Aesthetics (N/A) $22.60 $20.13 03/31/2022 12.27% 41.09% PNM 10/21/2020 Avangrid, Inc. (AGR) $50.30 $45.56 12/31/2021 10.40% 199.86% XLNX 10/27/2020 Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) $238.78 $217.18 12/31/2021 9.94% 191.04% SJR 03/15/2021 Rogers Communications Inc. (RCI) $32.40 $29.52 06/30/2022 9.76% 17.80% PTRS 11/04/2021 OceanFirst Financial Corp. (OCFC) $10.38 $9.52 06/30/2022 9.03% 16.49% AZPN 10/11/2021 Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) $160.00 $147 06/30/2022 8.84% 16.14%

Conclusion:

Multiple active deals continued to receive required approvals for the successful completion of their transactions. The bidding war for R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company continued last week with RRD accepting an increased proposal from Atlas Holdings and Chatham further increasing its bid for the company. Little did we expect multiple rounds of bidding for R. R. Donnelley after a merger agreement was inked. In a market starved for good investment opportunities and interest rates still close to all-time lows, we're likely to see more of these bidding wars, providing arbitrageurs with upside that is not the norm in the risk arbitrage world.