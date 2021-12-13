Eoneren/E+ via Getty Images

The selling that took place in recent weeks was pretty rough for a lot of portfolios, your humble scribe included. Those of us that choose growth stocks over value or income took on a big serving of humble pie with the newest COVID variant coinciding with the latest round of inflationary scares. However, it appears to me that the unpleasantness has been resolved for the time being, and I remain quite bullish not only into year-end, but beyond.

Since I tend to favor growth stocks, the index I like to follow most is the Nasdaq 100 (NASDAQ:QQQ). The QQQ has vastly outperformed the S&P 500 in the past decade, as well as the most recent five years, and indeed most recent three years.

That’s not some sort of fluke that can be dismissed; these stocks have been the place to be over the long-term, and all indications suggest that’s probably still the case now. Given all of this, permit me to explain why I think the QQQ has bottomed, and why I think you should consider owning the index, and/or some of its individual components, depending upon your specific investing style.

The pause that refreshes

Pullbacks are never fun to endure because, particularly with growth stocks, even short pullbacks can cause significant pain to a portfolio. During periods of selling, stocks with the highest valuations – which tend to be growth stocks – are the ones that are sold first and sold hardest. We’ve certainly seen that in recent weeks, but keep in mind that as long as the fundamental picture didn’t change, those stocks tend to rebound the hardest as well.

I don’t see yet another COVID variant – and particularly one that by all indications, doesn’t appear to be more dangerous than the others we’ve had – as a reason to suddenly abandon growth stocks. Given that, the QQQ’s discount, in my view, was and still is a chance to pick up great stocks (or a great index) at a lower price.

If we look at the chart, we can see a lot to be bullish about. The new all-time high was made about $26 above the prior all-time high that was set in the beginning of September, a price level that then became critical support during the December bout of selling. I’ve circled on the chart where the bears tried for two consecutive days to get the QQQ to close below that support level, but the bulls stood strong, and we’ve been rallying ever since. These are the clues to look for when assessing whether to buy or not, and QQQ has given all indications that it is in the firm grip of a new rally, not some sort of dead cat bounce.

Adding to my bullishness, the accumulation/distribution line has never wavered, and continues to move higher with higher prices. That’s extremely bullish as it means that not only is price rallying, but investors are, on average, bidding the stock up towards the end of the day rather than selling into strength. That generally begets more strength, and more higher prices.

The momentum indicators – the PPO and RSI – are both showing good, bullish resets close to their respective centerlines, which is what you want to see when a leading security is pulling back. We didn’t reach bearish territory on either despite the heavy selling, and the bulls should be ready for another push higher now.

We can see in the bottom panel that the QQQ continues to beat the S&P 500 in terms of relative performance, which is what we want to see. If you’re trying to beat the S&P 500, you need instruments that are outperforming, and QQQ is certainly one of those.

The final point I’ll make on the chart is that when the QQQ is rising along with the Nasdaq’s version of the volatility index, VXN, it’s been a clear warning in the past. You can run this analysis with the standard VIX as well, but the VXN is more relevant to the QQQ since it’s Nasdaq-specific.

We can see that when the correlation of the volatility index and the QQQ is positive, it is time to be very cautious. This has happened three times in the past year, and twice it resulted in very sharp, very quick selling. The third time, which was in July, resulted in a very sharp but shallow pullback that quickly resolved higher. The point is to put this tool in your back pocket and keep an eye on this relationship, because it can be a great indicator of impending selling.

Now, let’s take a look at some of the components of the QQQ to see what’s what.

Holding concentration is high, but with the best names

One criticism of perma-bears is that they continue to say the market is being propped up by a few names and therefore, the rally isn’t “real”. That’s absolute nonsense, because first of all, higher prices are higher prices; doesn’t matter how they’re achieved. But secondly, the market is always held up by the biggest names; that’s how market cap-weighted indices work. I just don’t buy that argument, and I’ll note that anyone that did buy that argument has missed out on arguably the greatest rally in the history of the stock market.

We can see below that the QQQ is heavily concentrated in a handful of names, but if you’re going to pick a handful of names, I’m not sure how you’d do much better.

Mothership Apple (AAPL) is the biggest stock that has ever existed, so it’s going to be a lot of any index it’s in. Here, it’s almost 12% of the index. I posted a bullish thesis a couple of weeks ago, and nothing has changed for me fundamentally. The only thing that has changed is the stock is up 12% since then, so that could be worse.

Next up is Microsoft (MSFT), which I haven’t covered for some time, but one that I remain extremely bullish on. The chart actually looks very similar to that of the QQQ, and it has many of the same characteristics, so I won’t go through it again. But fundamentally, it remains absolutely dominant in its core areas, and that’s shown unequivocally in its never-ending upward earnings revisions.

Anyone that has read my work knows I love companies that have higher EPS revisions because it means analysts are constantly raising price targets, and more often than not, the share price follows. MSFT has been a shining example of this for years, and I see no reason for caution at the moment.

Amazon (AMZN) has been – by far – the weakest component in the top handful of the QQQ, as it experienced a gargantuan rally in the early stages of the pandemic, only to have since seen a consolidation that has lasted for a year at this point. I still think Amazon is one of the greatest companies in the world but it also cannot get out of its own way, and continues to chop around. With so many great stocks available in the QQQ, I can’t warrant using capital on Amazon at the moment. Its day will come, but for now, it’s acting as an anchor for the QQQ.

The last name I’ll touch on is EV OG Tesla (TSLA), which makes up 6% of the index, and is a stock that I’m extremely bullish on. I posted a full write-up of Tesla last week and the stock promptly nosedived about 7% after publishing. However, nothing has changed from the bullish thesis I put forward, and I think Tesla has a very real chance of being the leader for the QQQ in the coming months.

Final thoughts

So there you have it; the bullish case for the QQQ looks pretty compelling to me, and while we won’t know if I’m right or wrong for some time, I certainly don’t see any reason to be bearish. We’re in a period of the year that tends to be quite bullish, including the end of the year and January, when we usually get pre-earnings runs in market leading names. The QQQ is full of market leading names, and I don’t see how this time will be any different.

Buying some individual components of the QQQ is a great way to go, and I’ve briefly covered four stocks that collectively make up 36% of the index. I’m very bullish on 29% of the 36% (excluding Amazon’s 7% weighting), so I certainly don’t think we have any reason to worry.

For a more hands-off approach, you can simply by the QQQ and let it ride. You’d certainly have done quite well with that strategy over the past decade, and I currently don’t see any reason that wouldn’t work today.