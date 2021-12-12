Kwangmoozaa/iStock via Getty Images

I covered Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) in June, and twice earlier. Atara is a developer of T-cell immunotherapies with a late-stage phase 3 program for its lead asset tabelecleucel or tab-cel, targeting the relatively small market of post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder (EBV+PTLD) associated with Epstein-Barr virus. While this is a small market, with some analysts estimating peak market potential of a mere $140 million, tab-cel is a pipeline in a product with potential label expansions in multiple indications once this first hurdle is breached.

Atara has, for a number of months, been on the brink of a breakthrough, yet somehow or the other, they have managed to delay their programs. When I covered it in December, I wrote that they will be submitting a rolling BLA for tab-cel in H2 2020. The rolling BLA was to be completed in Q3 2021, with possible approval in mid-2022. Despite a breakthrough therapy designation which provides for accelerated review and approval, the BLA has been held up by the FDA's inability to quickly reach a decision:

To initiate the BLA, Atara is awaiting a procedural decision from the FDA related to how the historical non-pivotal data should be presented in the BLA submission. Following the FDA agreement in October 2020 that the pivotal 302 ALLELE data will be the primary basis for approval, and that historical non-pivotal clinical data will be supportive, FDA needs to decide whether they view the drug product manufactured by our academic partner used in historical, non-pivotal studies as comparable to the drug product manufactured by Atara used in the pivotal ALLELE study. This decision will then determine if the Company will submit in the clinical module the pivotal and non-pivotal data combined in pooled analyses or separately in parallel analyses. The type of analysis does not change expectations regarding the proposed product indication for previously treated patients with EBV^+ PTLD. The initial module for the rolling BLA for tab-cel^® has been ready for submission since early December, and its content is not impacted by this decision. The Company remains on track to complete the BLA filing in Q3 2021 and is simply awaiting this procedural decision from FDA to initiate the BLA.

Per the latest reports, this BLA will now only be completed by Q1 2022, and not Q3 2021 as expected earlier. Need we look any further for an explanation of the stagnancy of this stock?

The above quote was from January, but in August we had the following:

Atara conducted productive meetings with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), gaining clarity on specific next steps required for submission of the Biologics License Application (BLA) Alignment on key methodologies for evaluating comparability between Atara product used in the pivotal ALLELE study and the intended commercial product. Atara will provide data on substantially all lots made to date through a Type B CMC meeting to enable FDA to make a final determination on the data package to support comparability FDA decided it cannot make a determination of comparability between material used in non-pivotal and pivotal studies because analytical data is not available and cannot be generated for all lots manufactured at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (MSK) and used in non-pivotal studies. Consequently, Atara plans to submit clinical data from the pivotal ALLELE study and the non-pivotal studies as separate, non-pooled analyses in the anticipated BLA submission FDA has not requested additional assays or manufacturing lots



The complete lack of clarity as to timeline, this entire mix-up with the pivotal and non-pivotal study materials used, and the impact this may have on the FDA's final decision, has really hurt the stock.

Europe has been more flexible. The company has been given the green signal to submit an MAA this year, with possible approval in Q2 2022. That should provide some sort of a boost.

The company also presented 8 abstracts at ASH 2021. Details are here. Unfortunately, these ASH presentations were also unable to boost up the stock.

This data, from the pivotal phase 3 ALLELE study, was as follows:

In this ongoing Phase 3 study, 38 evaluable patients as of May 2021 - 24 EBV+PTLD following SOT patients after failure of rituximab ± chemotherapy and 14 EBV+ PTLD following HCT patients after failure of rituximab monotherapy - were treated with tab-cel and had the opportunity for a six-month follow-up after response. An ORR, as measured by independent oncologic response adjudication (IORA) assessment, of 50% (19/38, 95% CI: 33.4, 66.6) was observed, with an ORR of 50.0% (12/24, 95% CI: 29.1, 70.9) in PTLD following SOT and 50.0% (7/14, CI: 23.0, 77.0) in PTLD following HCT, with a best overall response of Complete Response (CR; n=5, SOT; n=5, HCT) or Partial Response (PR; n=7, SOT; n=2, HCT). Overall, the median time to response (TTR) was 1.1 months (0.7-4.7). Of 19 responders, 11 had a duration of response (DOR) lasting more than six months and median DOR has not been reached yet. Those who responded had a longer survival compared to the non-responders, with a median OS not evaluable (NE) (95% CI: 16.4, NE) and a 1-year survival rate of 89.2% (95% CI: 63.1, 97.2).

What must be noted is that the phase 3 study which produced the data above consistently supports the data we saw from the open-label phase 2 studies. The FDA's bone of contention seems to be the purported difference in the products used in these different studies, and whether they are comparable; but if their outcomes are comparable, and we have no way of figuring out product specifics from old lots, benefit of the doubt goes to the products being comparable.

On this topic, in their recent earnings call, the CEO gave a somewhat convoluted statement, which I will quote in full:

...we believe and we've shown in our analyzes that these set of data demonstrate comparability between the pivotal study process and the Internet commercial process I should say, keeping in mind of course as you may remember that in reality this process difference is between these manufacturing process there should minimum they are really minimum there. But we analyze all the batches presented all these data an immense amount of data to the FDA. So what the FDA has asked is additional data analyses related to a few attributes there and we will provide them because the data they have the data already, but they ask us to do additional analysis. So we'll do with additional analyses we'll provide the FDA with this analyses for which data I already submitted. And then once the FDA analyses we plan for further discussion. We are not commenting yet on the type of discussion, but Type B would make sense for sure of there. And then once we've got to that level of discussion and alignment with the FDA an agreement on the comparability, that's where, then we will go to a pre-BLA meeting to be able then to present all what we plan to submit including clinical and all the other stuff and then we'll be able to file for BLA. So that's the sequence of events there that we are planning based on this discussion with the FDA.

What I gather from all this is that this is a mess - perhaps an unnecessary one - and only time and a lot of luck will be able to sort it out. Good to see that the company has been able to provide what they think is proper comparability data. Hopefully, they will be able to do the same with the additional data for a "few attributes" that the FDA has now requested as part of a seemingly unending process. Like an analyst from Cowen remarked - "It does seem like the FDA and the CMC division in particular are dealing with cell therapies is kind of evolving its requirements on the fly…"

Other important Atara programs are the MS program with ATA188, which is a potentially multibillion-dollar program, and the Bayer collaborations with ATA2271 and ATA3271. Its program in progressive MS with ATA188 produced strong data last year.

Source

This year, follow up data from this MS trial showed the following:

Of the 18 patients in the OLE, nine achieved sustained disability improvement (SDI) either in the initial 12-month period (n=7) or in the OLE (n=2) and of these, seven patients had sustained Expanded Disability Status Scale (EDSS) improvement.

A relationship between dose-escalation and increasing clinical response was observed, with seven of nine patients that achieved SDI receiving the two highest doses either initially or in the OLE, the company said.

MS caused by EBV is a larger target market than PTLD, and Atara is lining up its game in anticipation of an approval next year.

Financials

ATRA has a market cap of $1.4bn, a cash balance of $357mn and a short interest of 14%. Research and development expenses were $70.3 million for the third quarter of 2021 while SG&E was $19.8mn. "Atara believes that its cash as of September 30, 2021, together with the $45.0M upfront payment received as a result of our entry into the Pierre Fabre Commercialization Agreement, is sufficient to fund planned operations into the second quarter of 2023."

Bottom Line

Despite the FDA's delays having pushed the approval of tab-cel to late 2022 or early 2023 - more than a year's delay on what seems to be a non-major issue - Atara has managed to stay afloat with some regulatory help from Europe. Those of us who invested in this stock, considering its clinical potential, are struggling to stay afloat. However, this now seems like a wait and watch game going into the middle of next year.