Blue Planet Studio/iStock via Getty Images

Since peaking at $220 per share last Spring, Global Payments has shed about 43% of its market cap. Interestingly, the payment processing company has posted solid results in recent quarters. In the balance of the article, I will explain why I believe this bearish price action is a bit overdone and the current price presents a buying opportunity.

Batting 1000

Global Payments may not be the household name in payment processing that PayPal (PYPL) is, but it is no small fry either. The company has a $35 billion market cap, handles over 50 billion transactions annually, and boasts big-name customers such as the NFL's Atlanta Falcons. The most recent quarter produced EPS of $2.18 a share, a 27% YOY gain, and analysts expect growth to continue for the foreseeable future.

Further, the growth prospects come in tandem with a history of consistent earnings beats. Seeking Alpha's database shows that the company has beaten analysts' expectations in each of the last four quarters.

GPN Earning History Source: Seeking Alpha

Puzzling Disconnect

At the risk of stating the obvious, year-over-year growth of 27%, four consecutive earnings beats and projections for significant growth are usually not a recipe for a huge price drop. Yet, that is exactly what happened. At the Citi Fintech Conference, COO Cameron Bready actually laughed when asked about the stock price. Bready stated:

I don't know that we can put our finger of sort of what's driving the massive disconnect, I would say, between the fundamental performance of the business and what we see from a market valuation standpoint.

Bready went on to speculate that investors are favoring new tech players over legacy tech players. I am not really buying that. In general, the market has been harsh on highly valued growth stocks such as Zoom (ZM) and has been kinder to more traditionally valued stocks. Among tech stocks, Global Payments is more the exception than the norm.

Overreaction

If anything, I would tend to speculate that investors were disappointed in guidance. The company guided for full-year revenue of $7.71 billion to $7.73 billion, which is less than the $7.74 billion that Wall Street had expected. Granted $7.72 billion is a tad lower but my goodness, the difference is minuscule. Not only that, the tiny reduction does not seem indicative of trouble ahead. The very same management team who provided "disappointing" guidance is also calling for margin expansion of 50-75 basis points and 17-20 EPS growth over the next five years.

Management Confidence and Catalysts Ahead

As noted, management is predicting 17% to 20% EPS growth over the next 3-5 years. With the company's track record of beating expectations, I think we can reasonably expect Global Payments to at least hit the bottom end of that range. If the company simply hits the bottom of that range. Putting numbers on it would look like this:

Year Earnings 2021 $8.16 2022 $9.54 2023 $11.17 2024 $13.06

Source: Seeking Alpha Calculations by Author

Management feels there is very good visibility for 2022 and actually expects to hit the high end of guidance, which would be 20% growth. The first catalyst mentioned at a recent conference was simple business momentum carrying over from the last three quarters. Other catalysts were simple and seem reasonable as long as the company maintains its current market share. CEO Jeffrey Steven Sloan recently commented that the pandemic probably moved the global adoption of digital payments forward about 3-5 years. Secondly, the product mix is shifting. The highest margin portions of the business now account for 60% of revenue but will soon account for up to 75%. Finally, entry into BNB is a catalyst likely to bear at least some fruit down the road.

The biggest reason for optimism is still simple. Digital payments are expanding globally and will continue to expand going forward. Digital payments are expected to more than double from 2019 to 2025. As long as the company is able to execute and maintain market share, growth should be a built-in part of the equation.

Source: Statista

The Value Proposition

Finally, let's look at the value proposition. Really, that is the only proposition that really matters. Right now we have a company with great visibility into 2022 trading at a forward PE of 15 and a 2 year forward PE of 11. Further, the company has a fiscally conservative structure, is not highly leveraged, and sports an EV/EBITDA ratio of 15.





Global Payments: Price and Valuation Metrics

How big is the disconnect? Well, that is for you to decide. Historical data seems very clear. The company sports a 5-year median PE of 55. If Global Payments is able to meet estimates for the next two years and we applied the historical PE of 55, we would be looking at a gain of 390%. I'm not going to get crazy and expect that but if we simply apply a PE of 20 a couple of years from now, we are still looking at a 78% gain. Heck, if we applied a bargain-basement PE of 15, we would be looking at a stock price of $165 and a 35% gain.

Symbol Price EPS EST 2YRS *20 Diff % Gain 3 beats 5 YR Med PE Med PE * 2yr EPS Diff %Gain GPN 125.5 11.2 224 98.5 78.49% 4 55 616 490.5 390.84%

Data Source: Y Charts Chart by Author

Conclusion

In the end, I do believe there is a disconnect between Global Payments' stock price and its true value. For what it is worth, billionaire investor Ray Dalio and respected analyst Quinn Bolton agree. Personally, I have little doubt, Global Payments will meet or at least come close to meeting expectations over the next couple of years. While Global Payments is not the "sexy" pick investors seem to favor these days, it is a solid company in a growing market. The margin of safety is built-in. As long as Global Payments can maintain a PE of at least 15, a very low bar, this stock is an excellent 2-4 year play.