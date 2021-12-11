koto_feja/E+ via Getty Images

On December 6th, the Chief Commercial Officer of Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) purchased $97,600 worth of new shares in this small biotech concern. While this is a small buy, it is the first insider purchase in this stock in over four years. The stock has been in rally mode lately after recent trial results. Given that, we will put Xenon in the spotlight. A full analysis follows below.

Company Overview:

Xenon Pharmaceuticals is based just outside of Vancouver, Canada. This clinical-stage biotech company is focused on developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders. The stock currently trades for just under $26.00 a share and sports a market capitalization just shy of $1.4 billion.

Pipeline:

From clicking on the above link, one can see the company has an extensive collection of developmental assets in the pipeline. For the purposes of this analysis, we will only look at the most advanced.

XEN496:

This is a Kv7 potassium channel opener. This product consists of a proprietary pediatric formulation of the active ingredient ezogabine. This compound is targeting the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epileptic encephalopathy. XEN496 has garnered both Fast Track designation and Orphan Drug Designation for the treatment of seizures associated with KCNQ2-DEE.

There is currently an ongoing clinical trial of XEN496 in patients with KCNQ2-DEE with approximately 40 subjects called EPIK. This study should be completed in the first half of 2023.

XEN1101:

This is a differentiated Kv7 potassium channel opener the company is developing. XEN1101 is designed to improve potency, selectivity and pharmacokinetics of ezogabine. It is targeting numerous indications including as a potential treatment of epilepsy, major depressive disorder or MDD, and potentially other neurological disorders.

Source: December Company Presentation

The stock of Xenon rallied sharply on October 4th after the company disclosed some Phase 2b X-TOLE clinical trials. This study is evaluating the efficacy, safety, and tolerability of XEN1101 administered as adjunctive treatment in adult patients with focal epilepsy. Additional positive data from this study was released two months later. This trial has met its primary efficacy endpoint, demonstrating a statistically significant and dose-dependent reduction from baseline in monthly focal seizure frequency when compared to placebo. The company will now meet with the FDA to plan the next stages of this compound's development which should happen in the second quarter of next year. Initiation of Phase clinical program in adult patients with focal epilepsy is projected to commence in the second half of 2022. Additionally, the company is planning a larger clinical study in MDD, which is expected to be initiated in the first half of 2022.

Source: December Company Presentation

XEN901:

The compound is now known as NBI-921352 as it was licensed to Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX) in 2019. This is a selective Nav1.6 sodium channel inhibitor. This compound is being developed to treat pediatric patients with SCN8A developmental and epileptic encephalopathy (SCN8A-DEE) and other potential indications. It is in mid-stage development.

Analyst Commentary & Balance Sheet:

Since October, eight analyst firms including Needham and Wedbush have reissued or initiated Buy ratings on Xenon Pharmaceuticals. Price targets proffered have been in tight range of $44 to $50 a share. Here is the commentary from Stifel Nicolaus which maintained its Buy rating but bumped its price target from $31 all the way up to $44 on October 4th.

We are reiterating our Buy Rating and updating our price target to $44 to reflect the better-than-expected efficacy and safety data from the phase 2b X-TOLE study of XEN1101 in focal epilepsy. As we noted in our initial reaction [LINK], we think these data solidify '1101 as a differentiated agent in focal epilepsy given both the efficacy (in-line with Xcopri, which exceeded our expectations) and safety/tolerability/dosing profile (better than Xcopri). To reflect this we have boosted or PoS as well as increased '1101's share within the last-line focal-seizure population, and we've decreased our discount rate modestly (to 11% from 11.5%) to reflect some derisking as the company likely advances into a pivotal trial(s).

Xenon ended the third quarter of this year with approximately $250 million in cash and marketable securities on the balance sheet. After the quarter ended, the company raised almost $325 million in additional funds via a secondary offering. Leadership has stated this will fully fund all planned activities until at least into 2024.

Verdict:

Xenon has several shots on goal, and XEN1101 seems very promising after recent trial results. Sanguine analyst commentary and some small insider buying are also encouraging. The company's recent secondary offering takes funding concerns off the table for the moment as well.

That said, Xenon is years away from possible commercialization and sentiment on the biotech sector has been pretty dismal since early this year. Given that, XENE seems to merit only a small 'watch item' position for the moment. This is what I have done within my own portfolio via some covered call orders this morning.

