eVTOL startup Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM) has followed the footsteps of a majority of de-SPACs, falling ~25% below the $10 SPAC price in an underwhelming start to its public journey. Lilium is expecting itself to be a leader in regional air travel via a 7-seat and 16-seat eVTOL jet, positioned in an industry with substantial potential for growth in regional mobility. Even with that long-term potential, the lengthy >8 quarter gap between now and expected commencement of commercial operations opens up a high degree of risk, including those possibly overlooked in the merger.

Lilium's Potential

Lilium sees significant potential in its ability to "revolutionize urban, suburban & regional mobility," reducing time to connect urban-suburban areas via air as opposed to car. It's planning its launch in Florida and Germany, transforming the area into a network of quick, short and medium distance flights. Florida, seen below, connects much of the southern half of the state and major urban areas.

Graphic from Lilium

Aside from these two regions, Lilium is targeting a much broader expansion plan following the commencement of commercial operations. With its FAA and EASA certfications, end markets across North America (US&CAN) and much of Europe are opened up, while other operations are targeted for Brazil (via a preliminary binding agreement with Azul (AZUL)), Australia, Saudi Arabia, China, India and other SE Asian regions. There's no timeline for launch or possibility of launch for the other regions yet.

The two initial launch plans project about $1.5 billion in revenue per year once scaled, with 225 jets in operation across both. Expansion to the rest of the United States, such as the northeast (tri-state area) or the southwest, could unlock significant revenue and passenger traffic potential, while Europe and future nations also provide that. Overall, once at scale, a region's revenues look quite capped with limited growth unless ticket prices are raised, but geographic expansion provides substantial room for Lilium's growth trajectory to continue.

In terms of growth potential, Lilium sees its first revenues in FY24, with commercialization of passenger networks generating revenue in FY25. So it's quite a while before revenues commence and before commercial networks arise. But the overall scale of growth is impressive, based on management's projections - growth at an ~210% CAGR in its initial launch phase from FY24 to FY27.

Graphic from Lilium

Commercialization and expansion of the network is expected to drive meaningful growth, at triple digit or so rates through FY27, while enterprise solutions is expected to mediate to ~50% growth in this initial phase. Strong unit economics can support such a forecast, with Lilium seeing each jet generating $4 million upfront and $6 million recurring in the enterprise segment, and ~$15,000 per day (~$5 million per year) in commercial operations.

Lilium could find an advantage from an auto-styled manufacturing process, with 'standardized' components - one motor type, one battery module type, etc. - that allows easily scalable, and more rapid, manufacturing processes. The quicker that Lilium gets its jets built and ready for commercial operations, the quicker it can scale revenues and reach new regions (pending on certifications, and assuming no major risks or safety issues).

Following the initial launch phase, Lilium's 16-seat jet, planned for launch in 2028, opens up larger geographic networks and more revenue expansion ability - expansion within existing commercial networks and side-by-side operations with smaller jets at those vertiports. Revenue per jet will be higher from accommodation of more passengers.

Major Risks Involved

Again, Lilium has dropped about a quarter of its value since the combination - and it is not expecting to generate a dime of revenue until FY24, with full commercialization expected in FY25. It does have those longer-term opportunities stemming from outright geographic expansion and the addition of its larger jet to its network. However, given the length of time until revenues begin, it's inherently risky, and investors should be aware of those risks.

At current levels, it's valued at ~10x FY24 revenues, and 0.6x FY26 revenues. That implies successful rapid scaling of the Lilium network, as well as no delays to the launch timeline. Lilium is still some distance from its launch, working on the detailed design test currently, and still multiple steps from the final flight and certifications prior to launch. And those timelines are "necessarily inherently uncertain and are subject to a wide variety of significant business, economic, competitive and other risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially." For example, there has been "a negative safety incident involving one of the Lilium Group’s competitors that results in decreased demand for the Lilium Group’s jets or services," and more possible events in the future in the competitive landscape of for Lilium could impact demand and timelines. It's not so evident, but it's very important, as SPACs are sold on these prospective financials and attractive valuations to investors.

Also, like many other SPACs, Qell and its sponsors did not obtain any third party valuation when considering the merger, raising risk that the company was wrongly valued - Lilium's equity valuation was raised from $1.0 billion in March 2020 to $2.7 billion for its merger agreement not even a year later in January 2021 (before revising it twice to a final $2.4 billion). Some of the risks stemming from potential overvaluation include that of dilution and influence from rising rates discounting future growth.

Within disclaimers, it's evident that those key risks pertain directly to Lilium, and cannot be ignored. Lilium "will need to raise additional capital to execute its business plan," as the $780 million funding simply won't be enough, with only $100 million going to planned launch with the remainder going to engineering, infrastructure, and talent. Even though revenue growth rates are projected to be strong, Lilium could see difficulties becoming cash flow positive and will need one or two injections of capital to scale beyond Florida and Germany as well as build out its jet network to the thousands with both sizes. Developing infrastructure is costly, and Lilium is building out its own 'vertiport' network, not utilizing existing infrastructure - even though the company partners with leading infrastructure providers, this type of construction takes time, of which Lilium has. It does increase risk to a degree, with design changes, unknown costs, site conditions and material costs changes possible.

As a growth stock with revenues far in the future, Lilium faces interest rate risk, especially with a more hawkish turn in the Fed and rate hikes very likely next year. With inflation still above expectations, and a much higher likelihood for those rate hikes, growth stocks inevitably can suffer from discounting future earnings - for Lilium, the next two years of zero revenues means that discounting that future growth could hit harder. It also could make Lilium's cost to borrow more expensive, should it need multiple cash infusions in a higher-rate environment.

Overall

From the longer-term point of view, Lilium could be poised to disrupt, or create, a new industry in eVTOL with its plan to revolutionize urban-suburban travel. That industry commands a massive multi-billion TAM, and Lilium's unit economics and planned revenue per jet finds substantial revenue upside from network and geographic expansion. Yet the company has over 8 quarters of no revenue, and is still years away from scaling of commercial operations. The company has already stated in disclosures that it will need more financing to scale and execute its plan, but not what amount, while safety risks, and interest rate risks are two others to watch. Given the time to potential commercialization, Lilium remains just on watch for now.