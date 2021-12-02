PM Images/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Last week the markets rebounded, and it looks like the analysts calling for a year-end Santa rally may be correct despite inflation, tension overseas, and ongoing supply chain issues. Just like the markets, the Dividend Harvesting portfolio rebounded and snapped its 1-week losing streak. A week later, it looks like Keith Banks, Vice Chairman & Head of the Investment Solutions Group at Bank of America (BAC), was correct in his call that the pullback from Omicron would be short-lived. On Thursday, David Kostin from Goldman Sachs (GS) went on CNBC and indicated their target for the S&P 500 index is now 5,100 as equities are providing a hedge against inflation.

Some of the stocks that couldn't miss in 2020 have had a difficult year. Zoom Video Communications (ZM) is down -53.45%, PayPal Holdings (PYPL) is down -12.46% for the year and -30.04% in the past 6 months, Block Inc. (SQ), formally known as Square, is down -16.54% for the year, Peloton Interactive (PTON) is down -67.36% for the year, and Teladoc Health (TDOC) is down -52.76% for the year. I am not saying there isn't a place for growth, but even market darlings' stocks can fall out of favor. I am really happy with how the Dividend Harvesting portfolio has performed over the past 41 weeks as there have been some rough patches, but only one week had finished in the red.

This may be a boring style of investing for some people, and the thought of not chasing capital appreciation may baffle others. The broad diversification from individual equities to funds combined with a constant flow of dividends helps mitigate the downside. From the being, I have indicated that the investment focus was broad diversification into income-producing investments to generate passive income. After allocating $4,100 over the past 41 weeks, the Dividend Harvesting portfolio is in the black, is generating an estimated $271 in annual dividend income, and is yielding 6.68% across 58 positions.

I used week 41 as an opportunity to allocate more capital to current investments. I increased my position in AT&T (T), Broadmark Realty Capital (BRMK), Citigroup (C), and the Tekla World Healthcare Fund (THW). I was in the red on these positions, especially T, and I dollar cost averaged into them. Long-term, I like these positions, and I plan on increasing my position in all of my current holdings over time.

My overall investment strategy outside of retirement accounts includes investing in growth, value, and dividend-producing investments. One of my focuses is increasing the amount of passive income I generate. This specific portfolio and Dividend Harvesting series was created to document creating a dividend portfolio from the beginning. The idea is that when I retire in 30 years, I will have passive income being generated to offset the loss of income from retiring before drawing down on my retirement account. Prior to any compounding or dividend increases, by investing $100 a week for 30 years, you would have $156,000 of capital working to generate income. At a 5% dividend rate, this would generate $7,800 annually. By actively managing this portfolio and reinvesting every dividend, there is no reason that number can't exceed $12,000 in annual income in retirement, in addition to social security, drawing down on retirement accounts through the required minimum distribution, and any other investments someone may have. If you are interested in generating passive income, please continue to read on, but if you are just interested in capital appreciation, one of my other articles about indexing or growth companies may be more appealing.

A look inside the Dividend Harvesting portfolio

After 41 weeks of investing $100 per week, here is an overview of the full portfolio sector allocations.

Industry Investment Portfolio Total % of Portfolio ETFs $641.24 $4,156.58 15.43% REIT $635.55 $4,156.58 15.29% Closed End Funds $529.29 $4,156.58 12.73% Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels $458.96 $4,156.58 11.04% Consumer Staples $427.40 $4,156.58 10.28% Communication Services $337.86 $4,156.58 8.13% Utility $258.94 $4,156.58 6.23% Technology $198.70 $4,156.58 4.78% BDC $186.32 $4,156.58 4.48% Pharmaceuticals $181.83 $4,156.58 4.37% Financials $148.14 $4,156.58 3.56% Independent Power & Renewable Electricity Producers $109.49 $4,156.58 2.63% ETN $39.67 $4,156.58 0.95% Cash $21.46 $4,156.58 0.52%

Since the inception of this portfolio, its positions have generated $102.03 in dividend income from 199 individual dividends. For the remainder of 2021, it looks like 24 additional dividends will flow into the account, providing $9.43 in income. Looking further out into 2022, it looks like I am going to start the year generating 41 dividends in January, 32 in February, and 43 in March. My largest income month will be May, as 43 positions will generate $31.01 in dividend income.

Below is the new dividend table I created to illustrate how the Dividend Harvesting portfolio's annual dividend income has increased week by week. Over the past 40 weeks, my annual dividend income has increased by $263.56 or 3,542.47%. I am in the early stages of growing my annual dividend income from this portfolio. As the years go on, it will be interesting to watch the powers of compounding work their magic as I continue to invest $100 a week into dividend-producing investments, reinvesting all of the collected dividends, and getting rewarded with dividend increases some of the holdings. This statistic will be updated every week as it shows exactly how my annual dividend income is growing and can paint the picture of what will happen as I continue to allocate capital each week to this portfolio.

As each dividend is reinvested, the powers of compounding interest enhance the snowball effect after each dividend is paid. Regardless of how large or small the dividend is, reinvesting the dividends is a powerful tool that can produce astonishing results over time. 41 weeks seems like a long time, but they have gone by quickly. Anyone who decided to follow the premise of saving money each week regardless of how they wanted to invest it would have a nice start to their investing future. I am choosing to invest this capital in dividend investments so I can expand my passive income. After 41 weeks of allocating $100, the Dividend Harvesting portfolio is now generating an estimated $270 in annual dividend income with a monthly average of $22.58.

Estimated Annual Dividend Income $7.44 to $270, an increase of $262.56 or 3,529.03%



Estimated Monthly Dividend Income $0.62 to $22.58, an increase of $21.96 or 3,541.94%



Annual Dividends Generated 12 to 440, an increase of 428 dividends or 3,567%



Weekly Dividends 9 weeks to 50



In week 41, my annual and weekly dividends didn't change. I am still generating 440 dividends across 50 weeks throughout the year. I am not expecting to fill the last two weeks in 2021. As 2021 comes to a close, I think we will see 450 annual dividends, and I will make some predictions about what 2022 will look like over the next several weeks. I am looking forward to the progression in weekly dividends, and dividend income as this portfolio is generating a never-ending stream of them. At this point, I plan on continuing this until I retire. This will become one stream of income in addition to my other passive income investments, and I am looking forward to it.

Industry and account composition changes

Traditional and renewable electricity producers got the biggest bump in week 41, while REITs took back the largest portfolio allocation by a slim margin. I am quite happy with how the sectors are starting to even out, and while I don't want more than a 20% allocation to a specific sector, I will aim for more balance over the years.

Industry Week 40 Week 41 Change + or - REIT 15.36% 15.43% 0.07% ETFs 15.71% 15.29% -0.42% Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels 11.12% 12.73% 1.61% Closed End Funds 12.63% 11.04% -1.59% Consumer Staples 10.33% 10.28% -0.05% Communication Services 8.11% 8.13% 0.02% Utility 6.27% 6.23% -0.04% Technology 4.87% 4.78% -0.09% Pharmaceuticals 4.40% 4.48% 0.08% BDC 4.60% 4.37% -0.23% Independent Power & Renewable Electricity Producers 2.22% 3.56% 1.34% Financials 2.33% 2.63% 0.30% ETN 1.00% 0.95% -0.05% Cash 0.54% 0.52% -0.02%

T is still exceeding my 5% rule, and in week 41, I added to my position. Eventually, I want to have all my positions under 5% of the total portfolio value. I explained my investment thesis in this article on T, and I really believe shares are very undervalued. I probably won't add to T again in 2021 unless shares fall again.

New shares being generated annually through dividends

T is almost generating an additional share on an annual basis. When looking at this sheet, I am torn as to where I will allocate a portion of new capital as I really want to get more companies generating 1 share per year, but I have a lot of companies generating less than 1/10th of a dividend annually. It's going to take some time, but eventually, adding to these positions and the powers of compounding each position will generate additional shares on an annual basis.

Week 41 allocations

In week 41, I added to my position in T, BRMK, C, and THW. T shouldn't come as a surprise to anyone as I have continuously indicated that even though I have been incorrect, I believe this investment will work out in the end. In 2022, T is going to spin off WarnerMedia and combine it with Discovery (DISCA). Post spinoff legacy T will generate roughly $20 billion in FCF. They have indicated that 40-43% will be allocated to the dividend. At a 40% FCF rate, $8 billion will be allocated to the dividend, which is $1.12 per share. That would be a forward yield of 4.87% at today's prices. When WarnerMedia gets spun off, shares of T will decrease to reflect the share price. I believe it's safe to assume that Legacy T post spinoff shares will generate between 4-6% forward yield, and shareholders will get ownership in what I believe will be a media titan.

With the remaining capital, I added to BRMK, C, and THW. I was in the red on all 3 and decided to cost average into them. BRMK has $0 debt, a strong balance sheet with $1 billion in tangible equity, and attractive yields at 11.1% weighted averaged fixed rate. BRMK funds construction loans, land development loans, bridge loans, and redevelopment loans. As were gearing up for more spending coming out of our government, I think BRMK is an interesting play. I was down about 8% since I added C to the portfolio. C has strong fundamentals and is sliding due to the capital rule triggering a pause on buybacks. This doesn't change the investment thesis, and their CFO said that they are taking action to mitigate the effect of the rule and will restart their buybacks in Q1 2022. The recent sell-off is a gift, in my opinion. Lastly, I added to THW, which is one of two healthcare Closed-End Funds (CEF) I am invested in. THW yields just under 9% and pays a monthly distribution. I like the holdings and believe healthcare will do well in the coming years.

Week 42 game plan

I wrote an article over the weekend about 3M (MMM) that should be released by the time this article is published. MMM is the combination of a great value and dividend stock. I believe shares are very undervalued, and this Dividend King has provided 63 years of consecutive dividend increases and currently yields 3.34%. I am considering adding $200 this week and not allocating more capital in week 43 so I can purchase 1 share of MMM. This is definitely a strong possibility. I am also looking at Dow Inc. (DOW), Kimberly Clark (KMB), the Schwab U.S Dividend Trust (SCHD), and adding to current positions. I really need to think about what I want to do here. Shares of DOW have slid from $71.38 in June to $54,68, and recently DOW indicated that their Q4 EBITA should come in $150-$200 million lower than the consensus estimates due to higher raw material costs and lower polyethylene pricing. DOW's yield now exceeds 5%, and I don't really see it going much lower. There are only 3 weeks left in December, and before the end of the year, I really want to add MMM, DOW, and SCHD.

Conclusion

Thank you to everyone who continues to read this series. Creating a passive income fund isn't an investment approach that everyone believes in, but it is one of my investment cornerstones. I have a comprehensive investment approach where I invest in growth companies, value companies, and dividend companies/funds. I also utilize an indexing approach with funds for my retirement accounts. Income generation is just one aspect that I focus on when planning for the future. The passive income I am generating will act as an additional income in retirement. I look at this as a Barbell approach because I utilize several aspects of investing in my overall approach.