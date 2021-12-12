Fokusiert/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

Whilst there have been many companies increasing their dividends, few stand out like the aptly named bulk carrier shipping company, Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) and their now massive very high 23.71% dividend yield. Given their variable dividend policy and highly volatile industry, this clearly will not last forever but more importantly, it will keep them overleveraged and thus risks leaving a future severe headache when operating conditions normalize.

Executive Summary & Ratings

Since many readers are likely short on time, the table below provides a very brief executive summary and ratings for the primary criteria that were assessed. This Google Document provides a list of all my equivalent ratings as well as more information regarding my rating system. The following section provides a detailed analysis for those readers who are wishing to dig deeper into their situation.

Image Source: Author.

Detailed Analysis

Image Source: Author.

Instead of simply assessing dividend coverage through earnings per share, I prefer to utilize free cash flow since it provides the toughest criteria and best captures the true impact on their financial position. The extent that these two results differ will depend upon the company in question and often comes down to the spread between their depreciation and amortization to capital expenditure.

They have seen their cash flow performance surge thanks to the booming operating conditions of 2021, which has pushed their operating cash flow to $470.7m for the first nine months to sit many magnitudes above their equivalent operating cash flow of $112.5m during 2020. Even after capital expenditure of $122.4m that was almost twice as high as $62.2m during the first nine months of 2020, they have still produced $352.6m of free cash flow during the first nine months of 2021 and thus sent their dividend surging in tandem given their variable dividend policy, as the slide included below displays.

Image Source: Star Bulk Carriers Third Quarter Of 2021 Results Presentation

Despite taking an uncommon approach, this dividend policy ensures that their dividend payments should always be adequately covered by free cash flow since they effectively return any cash that remains above a minimum level. This started 2021 at $1.4m per vessel and following the fourth quarter, they will retain $2.1m per vessel and thus given their current fleet of 128 vessels, it sees them returning any cash that excess a balance of $268.8m at the end of each quarter. Whilst this keeps their shareholders enjoying generous dividends as long as these booming operating conditions continue, which remains unpredictable, it also stands to create future headaches when considering their financial position.

Image Source: Author.

Thanks to their surging free cash flow throughout the first nine months of 2021, their net debt has decreased from $1.377b at the end of 2020 to $1.231b and given their $359.4m cash balance, it clearly exceeds the previously calculated $268.8m minimum level. When looking ahead, their net debt should cease decreasing because it has only occurred due to their dividend policy progressively increasing the minimum cash level during 2021. Now that they have reached the maximum, they will begin returning all of their excess cash balance above $268.8m and thus as a result, their net debt will remain unchanged.

The one way that their net debt might continue decreasing in the future would be if they meet their subsequently discussed future debt maturities with cash repayments versus refinancing. Although based upon the first nine months of 2021, this does not appear likely to occur to any material extent given they repaid $386.8m of debt whilst also issuing a further $311.5m of new debt.

Image Source: Author.

Following their booming financial performance, they have seen their leverage plunge despite their net debt only decreasing by a relatively small extent. This sees their leverage comfortably within the low territory with a net debt-to-EBITDA of 1.71 and a net debt-to-operating cash flow of 1.96. Whilst this clearly poses no risks during these booming operating conditions, it should be remembered that the fortunes of their highly volatile and unpredictable industry change rapidly, as evidenced by their net debt-to-EBITDA of 5.91 at the end of 2020, which was above the 5.01 threshold for the very high territory despite only being less than one year ago.

Considering that their net debt-to-EBITDA was 4.87 and a near off the charts level of 6.96 during 2018 and 2019 respectively, their financial position is obviously overleveraged outside of these booming operating conditions. Since their net debt should cease decreasing going forwards given their previously discussed dividend policy, they risk a severe headache when operating conditions normalize that could endanger their survival with them once again seeing an overleveraged financial position.

Image Source: Author.

Thankfully their liquidity is strong with current and cash ratios of 1.81 and 1.20 respectively and thus provides a financial backstop against their overleveraged financial position. Although this rests upon their relatively large cash balance of $359.3m and thus could change in the future given their highly volatile industry. They will almost certainly one day face a downturn in the future that impacts their free cash flow, which could quickly deplete their cash balance due to their wave of future debt and lease maturities, as the tables included below display. Whilst they could possibly be refinanced, it might not be possible during a future potential downturn if financial institutions become concerned about their overleveraged financial position, thereby making it dangerous to count upon.

Image Source: Star Bulk Carriers 2020 20-F.

Conclusion

Whilst it has been excellent to see management rewarding shareholders with massive dividends during these booming operating conditions, they are not addressing their overleveraged financial position and thus they risk a severe headache once operating conditions normalize, which could endanger their survival. Despite sounding bearish, I still believe that a neutral rating is appropriate given the highly volatile and unpredictable nature of the shipping industry.

Notes: Unless specified otherwise, all figures in this article were taken from Star Bulk Carriers’ SEC filings, all calculated figures were performed by the author.