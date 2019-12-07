Elen11/iStock via Getty Images

An Overlooked Asset Class

Fundamental to investing is asset class allocation. First and foremost, we should be diversifying across the asset classes based on our risk profiles.

That means some stocks, cash, fixed income, maybe some real estate, crypto might be in our risk tolerance, perhaps we are gold bugs or commodity types. But what about the most overlooked asset class - art and collectibles?

Art and collectibles is a very interesting asset class. Various collectible assets have done well as investments over a long period. And these likely were not bought as investments, but had a lot of utility along the way as well:

Most collectibles have decent returns but do not look great compared to equities. One type of art and collectibles does, though -- contemporary art.

Contemporary Art

Contemporary art is usually defined as art produced since WWII, and now represents most art in the world by both quantity and value:

The returns of this specific sub-class have been quite aesthetically pleasing, and second to none. Contemporary art has crushed the S&P 500 in the heat of the bull market:

Citi research shows the returns being a little less lusty, with contemporary art prices compounding at 7.5% per year from 1985 - 2018. The total annualized return of the S&P 500 was 7.7% over that time, while the art market as a whole returned 5.3% annually.

So contemporary art has some of the very best returns of any asset class. On top of that, it comes with surprisingly few drawdowns. The high return asset classes are supposed to come with high risk in the shorter term, but contemporary art has not been playing by the rules. During its blistering two and a half decade run, it has recorded a loss over a two year period only twice:

That's pretty unbelievable. This asset class could be better than stocks. And it gets better. Not only does contemporary art have terrific returns and few drawdowns - it is practically uncorrelated with the rest of the investment classes:

Over 40 years, art had almost no correlation with the S&P 500 and had negative correlations with two types of fixed income.

Contemporary art, in particular, is no exception, showing negative correlations over long time periods:

Japanese Contemporary Art

The one type of investment that has beaten contemporary art, at least by some measures, is Chinese art. As the Chinese economy has grown, the art market has taken off:

Chinese art represented about 20% of the world art market by value in 2017. Considering the People's Republic is the world's second-largest economy, that looks about right. But Japan has the third-largest economy in the world, at about 35% of China's GDP ($5.1t vs $14.3t in 2019). With just 3.1% of world share, Japan's art market looks quite undervalued:

As of 2019, Nikkei Asia values the Japanese art market at $64.1b, up to 3.2% of the global share, with 18% for China, 20% for the UK, and 44% for the U.S. The Japanese art market is just too small.

Auctioneer Macey and Sons compares five top Chinese contemporary artists to five top Japanese ones, with stark differences in valuations that may distort the difference in quality and aesthetics. Chinese contemporary art is going for 10-20 times Japanese work:

in terms of the auction market with Japanese painting, it is a bit behind Chinese contemporary art, which has been growing exponentially for 10-15 years. Japanese art in comparison, has only been growing the last five years. In my experience, the top five Chinese artists are Zhang Daqian, Qi Baishi, Wu Guanzhong, Chu Teh-Chun and Zao Wou-Ki. The top five Japanese artists are Yoshitomo Nara, Shozo Shimamoto, Imai Toshimitsu, Kazuo Shiraga and Yayoi Kusama are still selling HK$5-10M, in comparison to Zao Wu Kee for example that is selling over HK$100M.

Japan has a reputation for artistry, and their contemporary artists may be just as good as their celebrated Chinese counterparts. The high quality and low valuations are not going unnoticed by everyone. The Antique Sage writes:

I'm constantly challenging myself to discover new types of investment grade art and antiques. But this search isn't an easy one... What I have noticed time and time again in my endless search for unconventional, investment-worthy art is the amazing artistic talents of the Japanese people. Historically eschewing personal adornment and conspicuous displays of wealth, the Japanese instead turned everyday functional objects into glorious works of art... I don't intentionally target Japanese art when looking for unrecognized, investment grade art. In fact, I go out of my way to try to find unknown art and antiques from a variety of regions and cultures. And yet I continually find myself drawn toward Japanese works again and again. The Japanese people's artistic skill - particularly with highly-detailed, miniature work - is the stuff of legends. Their aesthetic reputation for both graceful simplicity and delicate naturalism is unrivaled. When searching for aesthetically pleasing work that is universally desirable, I believe you must go where the fundamentals lead. All too often, the final destination is Japan - the land of the rising investment grade art.

And not only are collectors starting to take note of the too-low valuations, so is the government. Nikkei Asia recently noted steps the government has taken to stimulate the art market and turn Tokyo into an international art hub with Hong Kong now being so much less hospitable as an art center in the region:

steps are being taken to stimulate Japan's art market by encouraging collectors, particularly international ones, to look to Japan as a key art destination and build an industry that can generate new wealth to support an aging society. Regulations were relaxed last year to allow neighborhoods or even individual buildings to be designated bonded areas where art can be sold tax-free at galleries, auctions or art fairs as long as the art is not brought into Japan outside the bonded areas. "We need to encourage the world's galleries, which were hesitant to come to Japan because of strict regulations, to come and do business here," Taro Kono, minister for administrative affairs, who has been urging development of Japan's art market, told the media last year. Haneda Airport recently received government approval to become a bonded area and on Oct. 1, one of its halls will become the site of a major auction of contemporary Japanese art, including works by Yayoi Kusama, Yoshitomo Nara and Takashi Murakami. The idea is that if international galleries and art fairs come to Tokyo, collectors and wealthy travelers would be enticed to visit Japan and "shine a light on new, young artists in Japan," Kono said. In March, the Agency for Cultural Affairs launched Art Platform Japan, an online resource for information on contemporary Japanese art, much of which is being made available for the first time in English. A new citywide initiative, Art Week Tokyo, will be held in early November with 50 galleries and museums participating, including the international galleries of Blum & Poe and Perrotin, to spotlight Tokyo's potential as an art destination... "I think Tokyo definitely has a whole lot of potential," says Adeline Ooi, the Asia Director of Art Basel, the international art fair, which is advising Art Week Tokyo. "The infrastructure is there, Japan has some of the greatest institutions in the world, a huge taste for culture -- and who doesn't want to go to Tokyo?" Despite the challenges posed by the coronavirus pandemic, the timing is right for Tokyo, says Kishi. With the Chinese government's crackdown in Hong Kong, "people will want to keep their art in a safer place, and Tokyo is respected as a safe place," he explains.

The art asset class is a good one. Contemporary art is best of all for its returns, defensiveness, and lack of correlations. And amongst contemporary art, Japan may be the best undiscovered market.

But how do you play it?

Art Vivant is the Rare Securitized Play on Art

There are very few art-linked securities available to us. Sotheby's (BID) was taken private like the best businesses often are. Masterworks also offers securitized fractional shares of famous artworks for hedge fund type 1.5% annual / 20% performance fees.

That is about it as far as securitized investments go...except for a stock we recently discovered, Art Vivant (OTCPK:AVVFF).

Tokyo-based Art Vivant mainly operates art exhibition halls. It sells art and has a large prints business in which it works with artists to create limited edition prints for sale. Art Vivant produces Japanese contemporary art!

(artvivant.co.jp/company/message)

Chairman and president Katsumi Nozawa founded the company in 1984, with the vision:

The philosophy of the entire group is "Light up the heart". It's not about material things, but about the atmosphere that can be felt every day from living with pictures, through yoga, and the health of the body and mind. We want to give as many people as possible "genuine richness". Our mission is to provide as many people as possible with "genuine enrichment".

The art galleries and exhibitions business is an interesting one in general. In the stock market, it is illegal to trade on undisclosed material information, and price fixing is also a no-no. The art market? Not so much.

Putting works on exhibit can drastically influence their prices, and change artists' careers. People in the know can disclose this valuable information ahead of time to whomever they want, rather than disclose it publicly to everyone at the same time. So perhaps a deep-pocketed and speculative collector gets a heads up that a new painter's work will be on display next year, and in exchange, the collector suddenly wants to buy some of your galleries' dearest paintings. There is a reason that picking the next great artist is famously hard to predict - the winners can be a bit fixed. It is good to be on the house's side. It is a bit of an unfair-but-legal sustainable competitive advantage.

And then yes, you read that right, this company also does yoga studios. Many Japanese stocks come with a mostly unrelated business, and this one does not disappoint. But its health segment is relatively small, and was profitable in the last reporting period (although it did have tough COVID write-downs earlier).

Art Vivant also has a pretty sizable credit cards business, financing its own customers as well as those of other merchants. For the six-month reporting period ending September 30 sales for Art / Finance / Health were (found on the top of the IR page and translated with DeepL):

¥3,709 million / ¥721 million / ¥785 million

with operating income:

¥720 million / ¥515 million / ¥5 million

As Overlooked As Japanese Art Itself

The exchange rate is about 113 yen per dollar, so the ¥5+ billion in sales for the last six months comes to about $46 million - Art Vivant is a small company. But even for a small Japanese company, it is completely overlooked. Art Vivant has more than ¥5 billion in finished works on its balance sheet, and more than ¥5 billion in cash on its balance sheet, but has a market cap under ¥8 billion. We get more than our money back in cash and art right from the start. It's actually better than that, as the Price / Book is currently right at .5.

And Art Vivant is profitable, even though it operates in the foot traffic business in these COVID times. From the latest report referenced above:

During the first half of the fiscal year under review, the Japanese economy continued to be affected by the spread of the new coronavirus infection and repeated emergency declarations were issued, and although the economy as a whole showed signs of recovery, corporate performance was polarized between favorable and unfavorable. Under these circumstances, as stated in the "Notice Concerning Earnings Forecast" dated June 21, 2021, the Group was able to conduct its business without suffering a significant impact on sales, despite the cancellation of exhibitions and sales of prints in some areas since April 2021 due to the declaration of a state of emergency caused by the new coronavirus infection and other factors. As described in the "Notice of Earnings Forecast" dated June 21, 2021, since April 2021, due to the declaration of a state of emergency caused by the H1N1 coronavirus infection and other factors, some exhibitions and sales of prints have been canceled, and stores in the hot yoga business have been closed or operating hours have been shortened, but sales have not been significantly affected. In our core art-related business, more customers are visiting our exhibition halls than ever before, and we are taking thorough measures to prevent infections and aggressively developing our sales activities so that as many customers as possible can feel dreams and hopes through "a rich lifestyle with pictures. At the same time, we will spread the message of "healing, hope, and vitality" through the power of art to as many people as possible amid the sense of stagnation in Japan as a whole... Operating income increased 86.9%, to ¥1,272 million, and ordinary income increased 85.7%, to ¥1,329 million. Net income attributable to owners of the parent company increased 279.8%, to ¥886 million, due to the absence of impairment losses recorded in the previous fiscal year as a result of the closure of stores in the hot yoga business and losses related to the new coronavirus infection. Segment results by business type are as follows. Art-related business In the Group's mainstay business, the sale of paintings, etc., although some exhibitions and sales of paintings were cancelled due to the declaration of a state of emergency, there was no major impact on the Group's operations. As a result, net sales were 3,709 million yen (up 70.1% year on year) and operating income was 720 million yen (up 148.0% year on year). Financial Services Business In the financial services business, the Group continued to focus on the individual credit card brokerage business (hereinafter referred to as the "credit card business") for the customers of the Company and other general merchants. The declaration of a state of emergency has not had a major impact on the operations of the Company and its general merchants. As a result, net sales were ¥721 million (up 8.1% year on year), and operating income was ¥515 million (up 13.9% year on year). Health industry business In the hot yoga and fitness businesses, a large number of members suspended or withdrew their membership following the closure of stores in April and May 2020 due to the declaration of an emergency situation. Although there has been a gradual recovery since then, the severe situation of a decrease in the number of members continues. As a result, net sales were ¥785 million (up 43.4% year on year), and operating income was ¥5 million (compared with an operating loss of ¥92 million in the same period of the previous fiscal year).

So the company is profitable in a depressed art market during COVID, and things are looking up.

Art Vivant pays a modest dividend, but seeing as it has a PB of .5 and a PE under 6, the stock currently yields more than 4%. We get all of that Japanese contemporary art for free, and then instead of paying to store it, they pay us a high yield!

Was Sotheby's so hated by the market? Not at all. It sported a premium PE, and a PB that was consistently 10X Art Vivant's:

Risks

With a market cap of about $65m, Art Vivant is a small cap and comes with all of the usual caveats. It is also extraordinarily illiquid in the US at this time, as no one has ever heard of it. In addition to its US listing, Art Vivant trades on the Tokyo exchange as 7523.T.

There is also the risk of Japanese demographics. Japan is a very old country, and that is spelling trouble for its economy, even more so than in other advanced countries as Japan has frowned upon immigration. This is roundly bad for economic prospects. One possible morbid buffer, though, is that art tends to appreciate when artists pass away, and Japanese art could be an asset class that benefits from the demographic headwinds.

Conclusion

Art is an interesting asset class. Within art, contemporary art has been the best sub-class for its returns, defensiveness, and lack of correlation with other assets. There are precious few plays in the space, but Art Vivant is the rare securitized play on the art asset class, and the very best sub-class too. Its valuation is remarkably low based on its assets, profits, and yield, and we think represents a terrific investment in a terrific asset class.