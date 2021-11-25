robeo/iStock via Getty Images

The Legend of Ed Thorp

When the definitive financial history of the modern era is written, perhaps Ed Thorp will be given the credit he deserves for moving things along.

Edward Oakley Thorp (born August 14, 1932) is an American mathematics professor, author, hedge fund manager, and blackjack researcher. He pioneered the modern applications of probability theory, including the harnessing of very small correlations for reliable financial gain.

He wrote two revolutionary books that are required reading at the academy:

Beat the Dealer: A Winning Strategy for the Game of Twenty-One, and

Beat the Market: A Scientific Stock Market System.

Based on his achievements, Thorp was an inaugural member of the Blackjack Hall of Fame.

Beat the Market introduced the concept of the hedge ratio. Today, the hedge ratio is better known as Delta, the most important option Greek. The Black Scholes equation is basically the hedge ratio in an expensive suit.

Options are illiquid and time dependent. Returns are not easy to concretely analyze because it is difficult (and expensive) to work with option price history. There may be some technical way to eke out a quasi respectable living by trading them. Personally, that seems like a lot of work to make chump change, and there is still black swan risk.

Spending some serious time studying option theory is an excellent way to improve understanding of market risk. There is a natural human tendency to try to immediately profit off all that time and effort... Silly Rabbit, that's not how the universe works.

Delta Using Leveraged Bulls

Linkage with options makes delta complex and worthless outside of option trading. An accurate measurement of position delta is an essential tool for rational portfolio management. Leveraged Bull ETFs provide a delta analytical framework that is more accurate and useful than an option centric approach in almost any conceivable way.

Deltas are quite easy to calculate for leveraged bulls and they don't change. A 3X bull has a delta of 3, while the delta for a 2X bull is 2. Some analysts might object to these numbers because of the rebalancing inefficiencies inherent in leveraged products, or whatever.

Such criticisms tend to be vague and misleading. Recent technological advances in function and affordability of digital computers allow concrete examination of these issues. Yes, the investor has to indirectly cover things like the cost of pizzas and diet cokes for the 2nd shift fund rebalancing team. However, obsessing over costs is not relevant unless they can be shown to be significant.

This article will show that leveraged bulls can produce predictable, manageable and spectacular portfolio returns. It will also strongly suggest, that an investor in major index ETFs with proper delta exposure will outperform any rational strategy based on long term individual stock selection.

SPY/QQQ and Leveraged Derivatives Returns

Six Months

Return/$1 invested is the Excel formula =EXP(Natural Log Return) - 1. In my previous articles, I used the current value of $1 invested, which is the same formula shown above without subtracting 1. Current value is probably the better number, but this article subtracts 1 to better show the 1/2/3 delta relationship.

Delta predicts:

Return/$1 Derivative = Derivative Delta * Return/$1 Underlying

The table shows that for the 6 month sample the prediction was true to a very high degree of accuracy. Win rates of the derivatives are virtually identical with the underlying.

CC = Close to Close. This the Buy and Hold Return.

= Close to Close. This the Buy and Hold Return. CO = Close to Open.

= Close to Open. OC = Open to Close.

Five Years

The five year numbers suggest that probably something related to double compounding causes the derivatives to outperform delta predictions in a long term bull market . For example, TQQQ outperforms QQQ by about 6 instead of 3 times. SPXL is less impressive, but it outperforms SPY by 3.4 instead of the predicted 3 times.

Growth vs Value

The large difference between QQQ and SPY returns is worth mentioning, as it provides insight into the current state of the cosmic battle between growth and value. Value has been doing relatively poorly for many years.

Six Months

MTUM is the only growth ETF to not totally clobber all the value ETFs in the six month sample.

Five Years

MTUM is still the weakling from a 5 year growth perspective, but it does much better than the best value ETF. The median growth ETF returns almost triple your money while the median value doesn't even double your money.

The difference in volatility between growth and value ETFs is something just slightly north of trivial. Return numbers assume reinvestment of dividends.

SPY with a 6 month return of 0.11 and 5 year return of 1.29 does better than all the value funds. QQQ with a 6 month return of 0.16 failed to beat some of the growth funds, but the 5 year return of 2.49 easily was the best number.

This suggests that there has been no advantage for an investor to research other broad based ETFs when allocating capital. However, perhaps this research has spiritual benefits, like those we get from studying the bible for example.

Portfolio Construction With Delta

An investor can tailor market risk with a portfolio constructed from SPY, QQQ and their associated leveraged derivatives. Risk can be dynamically adjusted by reducing or increasing portfolio delta.

The lowest delta a portfolio should have is probably 1. A delta below 1 seems excessively timid. For example, an investor in the covered call derivatives of XYLD and QYLD will almost always earn less than SPY and QQQ in return for insubstantial protection on declines. My theta thwacking article discussed some tactical considerations for playing QYLD and XYLD. There is little to no merit to buy and hold these guys from a making money perspective.

A SPY/QQQ strategy mitigates selection risk. An investor searching for individual stocks has to pick stocks that will perform well in the future compared to other stocks. That is surprisingly difficult to do. The theoretical question is whether selecting individual stocks is to the investor's advantage or not. This can be measured.

Blue Chip Six Month Returns

The top 17 performers, or about 3% of a 560 active blue chip stock universe are listed by 6 month CC return.

SPY/QQQ and Derivatives 6 Month Return Percent Rank

The Excel PercentRank function shows how the ETF returns compare to the stock universe. The higher the ranking the better. 0.50 is the middle. The prCC especially shows that the ETFs all perform better than the median stock.

Blue Chip Five Year Returns

RIOT just made the list, but its rCO number of 1285 is notable. The dominance of the finite CO state over OC has been shown to be more or less a permanent market feature, cf. 50 Shades of Deviation.

SPY/QQQ and Derivatives 5 Year Return Percent Rank

The long term 5 year percent ranks are slightly better than the excellent short term 6 month numbers.

TQQQ and QLD had returns that would easily make the longer term list. TQQQ made more than AMD or NVDA. QLD played well enough to beat GME.

Volatility

Volatility of leveraged bull derivatives can be accurately measured allowing an investor to adjust a portfolio to any desired risk level. As market risk goes up, delta should be reduced. When risk goes down, delta should be increased.

The derivatives are almost perfectly correlated with underlying volatility. Volatility can be validly measured several different ways, including:

Standard deviation of natural log returns, and

Standard deviation of range.

Delta Statistics - Correlation and Beta

Ideally, correlation should be 1.00, while beta should be 3.0 for a 3X and 2,0 for a 2X. The five year numbers haven't degenerated in any meaningful way from the more recent six month sample.

This suggests the relationship:

Delta = Correlation * Beta

Squaring correlation gives a clearer picture of probability. It's really useful to have a correlation of 1 because 1 x 1 = 1. "Noise" quickly becomes a serious factor at lower correlation values.

Standard Deviation

The almost perfect 1/2/3 patterns (or 3/2/1 depending on how you look at it) are pretty. The previous 6 month sdCC of QQQ is only 0.001 higher than SPY. The 5 year numbers are only 0.002 higher.

Volatility delta could be expressed by:

Delta = Standard Deviation Selected Stock / Standard Deviation Underlying * Correlation

Volatility in the latest 6 month sample is lower than usual, but not ridiculously so. Lower volatility suggests leveraged bets are less risky. For example, QLD is not much more volatile over the past 6 months (0.018), than QQQ has been for 5 years (0.014).

Range Analysis and Simplified Standard Deviation

sdDR = Standard deviation of the daily range

ssdDR = Simplified standard deviation of the daily range

sdTR = Standard deviation of the true range

ssdTR = Simplified standard deviation of the true range

Range analysis is fascinating because it examines what many investors call "noise". It is possible to measure volatility without considering closing price. The late Welles Wilder did important theoretical work on range analysis. A notable accomplishment was his work on Average True Range ((ATR),

The indicator does not provide an indication of price trend, simply the degree of price volatility.[2] The average true range is an N-period smoothed moving average (SMMA)) of the true range values... The range of a day's trading is simply high - low. The true range extends it to yesterday's closing price if it was outside of today's range.

Wilder also did significant work on delta, but I'm not familiar with it.

After considering ATR for about 25 years, there are two obvious areas in Wilder's model that deserve closer examination:

Averaging the sample. General principles - If you find yourself averaging something, you are probably somewhere in the process of making a mistake.

For equities, is the better measurement true range or daily range? The concept of equity true range has a logical flaw in that the high and low of CO are unknown.

My daily calculation of the daily range goes:

(High - Low) / Previous Close

I've been trying to convince myself to use today's close instead of previous but I'm just not there yet.

Standard deviation of the range is definitely an alternative that can't be much worse than averaging. The differences between the sd and ssd numbers illustrate issues with traditional statistical calculations mentioned in Trading Secrets of the Toltecs.

The question of how exactly to adjust data to account for the mean is a critical issue in statistical finance. For example, various flavors of autoregressive conditional heteroskedasticity (ARCH) have their adherents. Most individual investors use a simple average.

My pathetic contribution to the conversation is to set the mean to zero. That makes the algorithm much simpler. In return, the mean adjustment is reflected in the final number. That is the simplified standard deviation.

The daily range numbers seem to give a better practical measurement of volatility while still doing a decent rendition of 1/2/3. sdDR is correlated to sdCO on both time samples which is quite weird because CO is ignored in the calculation. ssdDR has numbers that are closer to sdCC than ssdTR. Most likely that makes ssdDR the better number.

Simplified standard deviation seems to produce a better measurement of range volatility than mean adjusted standard deviation. Range analysis arguably produces a more realistic measurement of volatility than returns.

Leveraged Derivative vs Blue Chip Volatility

Since leveraged derivatives are exactly tied to a major index, the nature of their volatility is substantially different and more manageable than single stock volatility. The different risk characteristics can be concretely analyzed.

Blue Chip Six Month Returns and Volatility

.The study shows that high blue chip returns are associated with higher volatility.

SPY/QQQ and Derivatives 6 Month Return Percent Rank and Volatility

The delta 3 ETFs have the highest volatility by definition. However the 3x volatility numbers are less than the median top performing blue chips.

QLD has almost the same volatility as the median stock in the universe, yet its returns are at the 92nd percentile. SPY is less than half as volatile as the median blue chip from a daily range perspective, yet its returns are at the 69th percentile.

Blue Chip 5 Year Returns and Volatility

SPY/QQQ and Derivatives 5 Year Return Percent Rank and Volatility

The 5 year numbers show that SSO has almost the exact volatility as the median stock in the universe yet it returns/$1 2.78 or over three times the amount of the median stock (0.77).

Conclusions

A properly constructed portfolio with only SPY, QQQ and leveraged bull derivatives will outperform any realistic individual stock picking algorithm. The investor is responsible only for maintaining a reasonable portfolio delta for current market conditions.

A delta oriented portfolio will have less volatility and hence less risk than portfolios based on individual stock selection.