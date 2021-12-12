Xacto/E+ via Getty Images

Thesis

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) is the largest homebuilding company in the United States as measured by the number of homes closed. Consistent income and market share growth, have put the company on many investors' radars. Today, while the stock has recently been widely outperforming the market, valuation multiples and growth catalysts still portray the stock as an attractive investment opportunity for the long term.

Fundamentals

While the real estate market has been expanding aggressively over the past couple of years, D.R. Horton has illustrated strong growth performance since the beginning of the 2000s and is not displaying evidence of a slowdown approaching. Recent highlights for the Fiscal year 2021, which ended on September the 30th for DHI, include: net income attributable to D.R. Horton increased 76% to $4.2 billion, return on equity of 31.6% and homebuilding return on inventory of 37.9%, lots owned and controlled increased 41% to 530,300, while consolidated revenues increase 37% to $27.8 billion. Management also reaffirmed its commitment to distributing income to shareholders, with $3.0 billion delivered through dividend payments and share repurchases. D.R Horton plans to continue carrying out buybacks in 2022, with a plan to reduce outstanding shares by 2% until the end of the year.

Diversification lies at the heart of D.R. Horton's business model and is a primary growth driver. Operating in 44 Real Estate Markets across the United States, the company maintains the largest share in the hottest Real Estate markets. Those include the DFW Metro Area, Atlanta, Austin, Phoenix, and a few more. In addition, DHI is well diversified in terms of product range as well. As shown in the graph below, entry-level, move-up, and luxury homes are offered. US Housing Starts are lingering around 10-year high levels (annualized rate of 1.52 million in October 2021), despite higher costs for building materials -especially lumber and copper, supply constraints, and labor shortages.

With DHI's majority of homes aimed primarily at first-time buyers, the company is in a great position to grow sales. D.R. Horton has for the last 20+ years been increasing Home Closings in a very consistent fashion, as illustrated in the chart provided below. In the last decade, Home Closings have increased more than 475%. During the same period, U.S Home Sales have been growing at slower paces, resulting in D.R. Horton capturing more and more market share.

Recent Stock Performance

Over the last year, D.R. Horton has seen great price appreciation, with Total Returns beating both the S&P 500 and the SPDR Homebuilders ETF (XHB), which is commonly used as a benchmark for industry performance. The current $109.00 share price represents a 56% YoY increase and a 279% 5-year increase. The stock also offers a -below market average- 0.82% dividend yield. DHI's recent stock price history is available in the chart below.

Attractive Valuation Multiples

Still, after a significant run-up in stock price, D.R. Horton trades at attractive valuation multiples. Looking at a group of DHI's peers in the Homebuilder sector, the company appears to be reasonably valued in terms of P/E, Price/Book Value and P/S ratios. DHI's current and forward P/E ratios of 9.59x and 7.67x are both below the historic 5-year average of 10.57x and the 10-year average of 13.27x.

Discounted Free Cash Flow Valuation

Using 5-years of trailing financial data and based on analyst expectations, I forecasted expected Free Cash Flow up until the fiscal year 2026. A terminal value was calculated after that, using the Perpetual Growth Model. Some of the input assumptions and determinations that were made are detailed below:

Required Rate of Return: DHI's Weighted Average Cost of Capital (WACC) was used as the required rate of return. Total Debt/Market Cap was used to determine the weights for debt and equity. The cost of debt was computed by dividing the interest expense by the Total Debt and then adjusting for taxes. For some reason, the company's interest expense was challenging to identify since it did not appear in the D.R. Horton's financial on SA or other major sites. Data were derived from tradingeconomics.com and although the interest expense appears very small, it has little effect on the Weighted Average Cost of Capital since the firm has very little debt overall and heavily favors Equity funding when it comes to its capital structure. When calculating the cost of equity, the US 10-year Treasury yield was used as the Risk-Free Rate. The stock carries a 5-year monthly Beta of 1.65. However, this is mainly a result of elevated volatility after 2020 and does not represent accurately the stock's longer-term risk profile. For that reason the 15-year beta of 1.2 was selected, which is also in line with the re-levered beta calculation for DHI. Using the Capital Asset Pricing Model (CAPM), the cost of equity sits at 8.70%.

Free Cash Flow Forecast: Consensus revenue estimates were used as a baseline for the projection, after being adjusted for the average earnings-beat over the last 3 years. Forecasted Revenue growth falls in line with DHI's guidance. Net income was derived from Revenue using 3-year average trailing Net Margins, and finally, Free Cash Flow was projected up until 2026 with the help of the FCF/Net Income ratio. Analysts estimates, forecasted Top, Bottom-Line and Free Cash Flow are presented below.

Terminal Value: Using the Perpetual Growth Model, I calculated the terminal value of the Free Cash Flow at the end of the year 2026. The perpetual growth rate of 3% that was selected is a realistic estimate in my view.

As shown, a Fair Price for DHI's shares was calculated at $86.63, after adjusting for Net debt, using consensus estimates that match analysts' expectations. Given the current stock price of $109.00, as of the time this article is written, DHI appears to be trading at a premium compared to the fair value calculated.

There are a few things to note however, that could challenge this valuation. The most material observation, in my view, would be that Free Cash Flow Generation fluctuates aggressively and is therefore very hard to project. That is a result of the nature of D.R Horton's business, involving large, fluctuating capital expenditures and substantial changes in inventory that affect FCF as well. DHI's low FCF/Net Income ratio can be attributed to an enormous change in inventory the company experienced in 2021, trying to keep up with raised housing demand in the real estate market. Greater Cash Flow generation which is to be expected in the coming years would imply a higher fair value than the one the model assigns to the company. After all things considered, I would conclude that the stock is currently trading much closer to its fair value than the DCF Model suggests.

Final Thoughts

After considering growth drivers, a well-put-together business model and efficient management, D.R. Horton should appeal to most investors. While the Homebuilding industry generally carries lower valuation multiples, it has a history of solid performance. I believe DHI, is a safe pick side of the industry for the next decade and beyond. For that reason, I rate the stock as a buy.