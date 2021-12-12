memoriesarecaptured/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Few brands are as iconic and well known as Tootsie Roll. Owned by Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR), the product has been a staple of the American candy industry for more than 100 years. But the company is more than just that name brand. The company owns a wide portfolio of different products, some well-known and others less so. And in recent years, the enterprise has exhibited a level of stability and consistency that is rare for investors to enjoy. Having said that, while the company does look like a safe bet for investors who are preparing for times of turbulence, shares are otherwise rather expensive at this moment. Because of this, it seems to make more sense for investors who are building a defensive portfolio rather than those looking for long term capital appreciation.

Taking a bite out of Tootsie Roll Industries

Today, Tootsie Roll Industries owns a large portfolio of products in the food space. In addition to their namesake Tootsie Roll brand, the company owns products such as Tootsie Pops, Child's Play, Charms, Double Bubble, Razzles, Sugar Babies, and so much more. These products are sold through approximately 30 food and grocery brokers as well as by the company itself to its more than 2,000 customers spread throughout the US, Canada, and Mexico.

Although the company is well diversified in terms of its revenue sources, one major player accounts for a sizable chunk of its overall sales. As you might have guessed, this customer is Walmart (WMT), which accounted for 23.5% of the company's revenue in 2020. Its next largest customer was Dollar Tree (DLTR), which represented 11.7% of sales. It is worth noting that some of these sales from both large retailers were ultimately then sold to a large national grocery wholesaler named McLane Company. As a result, that firm accounted for 22.1% of the company's overall revenue, with obvious overlap from Walmart and Dollar Tree.

In order to manufacture the products that it makes, Tootsie Roll Industries has created a small network of properties. In all, it boasts six manufacturing, warehousing, and distribution facilities outside of its principal one, all of which it owns instead of leases. Combined space from these properties is 1.45 million square feet. This is in addition to the company's main asset in Chicago that comes out to 2.35 million square feet. It also leases one property, also located in Chicago, that is 137,000 square feet in size.

*Created by Author

Between 2016 and 2019, revenue was incredibly stable, ranging from a low point of $515.25 million to a high point of $523.62 million. But then, as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, sales dropped in 2020. But the decline was fairly modest compared to what most companies in most industries experienced. For the year, revenue came in at $467.43 million. Fortunately for investors, that decline in revenue appears to be over. In the first nine months of the company's 2021 fiscal year, for instance, sales came in at $402.85 million. That represents an increase of 17.7% compared to the $342.20 million generated the same time one year earlier. In fact, if the fourth quarter this year looks as good as the rest of the quarters have been relative to the 2020 fiscal year, sales might end up this year as high as $550 million or so. But management has not provided any official guidance that I could see.

When it comes to profitability, the picture has been similar. Net income ranged between a low point of $56.89 million and a high point of $80.86 million in the four years ending in 2019. However, if you take out a tax adjustment from 2017, the range would be from $56.89 million to $67.51 million. Even when revenue fell in 2020, net profits remained buoyant, coming in for that year at just under $59 million. For the current fiscal year, the picture looks similar. In the first nine months of the 2021 fiscal year, net income totaled $45.29 million. That is only marginally higher than the $44.04 million generated the same time of 2020.

*Created by Author

There are other important profitability metrics for investors to take into consideration. For instance, we should pay attention to operating cash flow. This figure has been more volatile, ranging from a low of $42.97 million to a high of $100.93 million. In 2020, this figure came in at $74.71 million. So far this year, things are looking good on that front. Operating cash flow so far has totaled $32.15 million. That is 33.5% higher than the $24.09 million achieved one year earlier. The other interesting metric to pay attention to is EBITDA. Management does not provide their own calculation of this, but my calculation shows a steady decline over the years from a high point of $113.69 million in 2016 to a low point of $77.83 million last year. This year, however, the company looks to have gained its footing. I say this because EBITDA so far this year is $62.40 million. That is a slight improvement over the $61.51 million achieved the same time last year.

Shares are expensive

As I mentioned already, management has not provided any significant guidance for the current fiscal year. But if we annualize results seen in the first three quarters of the year, then the company should generate net income of about $60.67 million, operating cash flow of about $99.72 million, and EBITDA of around $78.96 million. Using this data, we can effectively price the business. At present, the company is trading at a forward price to earnings multiple of 38.9. That is awfully high. Its price to operating cash flow multiple is lower at just 23.7, while its EV to EBITDA multiple comes in at 28.5. One thing that can help justify a higher multiple for the company is that it has cash in excess of debt of $107.64 million. That means the probability of an insolvency issue is practically zero.

Company Price / Earnings Price / Operating Cash Flow EV / EBITDA Tootsie Roll Industries 38.9 23.7 28.5 Hostess Brands (TWNK) 24.2 12.8 16.2 Utz Brands (UTZ) 37.3 42.9 27.1 J & J Snack Foods Company (JJSF) 50.2 27.5 20.3 TreeHouse Foods (THS) 44.1 6.4 11.2 B&G Foods (BGS) 23.2 31.7 13.8

As part of my analysis, I decided to compare Tootsie Roll Industries to five peers that I selected from Seeking Alpha's Quant platform. On a price to earnings basis, these companies ranged from a low of 23.2 to a high of 50.2. Three of the five companies were cheaper than our prospect. I then do the same thing using the price to operating cash flow approach. The range here was 6.4 to 42.9. In this scenario, two of the companies were cheaper than our target. And finally, I did this again using the EV to EBITDA approach, resulting in a range of 11.2 to 27.1. In this case, Tootsie Roll Industries was the most expensive of the bunch.

Takeaway

Clearly, Tootsie Roll Industries is an excellent company that deserves to be taken seriously. The stability and consistency of the enterprise it's certainly worth something. The same can be said of the excess cash situation that it has. On top of this, using two of the three measures for pricing, the company is trading in the fair value range relative to its peers. However, on an absolute basis, shares look very pricey. So while I fully suspect the company will continue chugging along as it has been doing over the past several years, ultimately delivering value in the long run, I do not think that shares have any significant upside potential for those looking to buy in. Rather, it could be a sensible prospect for investors who are interested in building a defensive portfolio.