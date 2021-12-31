DNY59/E+ via Getty Images

Thesis

BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust (NYSE:BGIO) is a fixed income CEF that seeks to distribute a high level of current income. The fund generally invests in high yield debt and asset backed securities and aims to exceed the yield on the Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 months US Treasury Bill index by 5%. What is particular about this fund is its pre-determined maturity date, with the trust set to terminate on or before February 28, 2022. The fund has had a robust performance with the 1-year and 3-year total returns standing at 8.25% and 9.03% respectively. What is very particular about this fund is the fact that BlackRock Advisors announced on December 3rd additional details regarding the liquidation of the fund, namely the fact that the common shares will continue to trade as normal on the NYSE through December 13, 2021, but will be suspended afterwards. With a slight discount to NAV of -0.8% this term fund presents a very slight relative value opportunity for investors with very short time frames.

Term Fund Structure

Not all funds are created equal and some investors find appeal in investment vehicles that have a specific maturity date when the return of principal is ensured. There are a number of popular funds in this space such as Invesco Bullet-Shares 2022 (BSCM) that seek to match the underlying fixed income securities maturities with the term of the fund (i.e. a maturity match where the maturing bond principal is used to repay shareholders), while BGIO falls in the NAV liquidation category. This means simply that BGIO did not seek assets with a maturity date of Q1 2022 but simply chose a portfolio of lower duration fixed income securities that were expected to maintain or increase in value as the liquidation date approached. This approach is riskier than the term maturity matching of the assets and liabilities of the fund, but a skilled asset manager can successfully navigate this set-up.

Liquidation Announcement

BlackRock Advisors announced on June 30 that the board of trustees of BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust approved a plan of liquidation for the fund. At that time, the board approved the start of the asset liquidation process. The reason cited was a more favorable market environment for asset unwinds. The final liquidating distribution is set to be made on or around December 31, 2021. All distributions paid after the date of the adoption of the plan of liquidation, which was June 30th, are considered return of capital distributions which lower an investor's cost basis in the shares of the fund. Currently the fund has approximately $60 million of assets left and can bank on the current credit market rebound post the recent Covid variant sell-off.

What Is The trade?

An investor looking to take advantage of the approaching maturity date and discount to NAV can purchase the shares expecting a full NAV return on December 31st, 2021. While the current discount to NAV is fairly small at -0.8%, the very short duration of the trade is very appealing and the rebound in the credit markets post the Covid variant induced sell-off can offer further capital appreciation. The risk resides in a renewed market sell-off which would depress the remaining asset prices and push the NAV lower as the fund seeks to fully dispose of the underlying securities.

Conclusion

Buying BGIO is a very short term relative value opportunity and represents the monetization of the discount to NAV that the fund currently exhibits. We would like to see a larger discount to NAV to see a larger annualized return but the stabilization of the credit markets and the current liquidation of the fund's assets provide an adequate cushioning for the remaining risk.