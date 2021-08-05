FatManPhotoUK/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Shares of Wind Turbine Installation Vessel ("WTIV") owner Eneti (NYSE:NETI) are down more than 50% since I initiated coverage of the company 12 months ago.

At that time, the company was still operating as "Scorpio Bulkers" and in the process of selling its entire dry bulk carrier fleet right before the Baltic Dry Bulk Index ("BDI") rallied to new multi-year highs after languishing for more than a decade.

This was actually not the first time management exhibited exceptionally bad timing. Back in 2019, the private arm of the Scorpio Group, Scorpio Services Holding acquired ailing offshore service vessel provider Nordic American Offshore which was subsequently renamed Hermitage Offshore Services only to be liquidated in bankruptcy a couple of quarters later.

Twelve months ago, I was hopeful of market participants discovering the company as the next red hot ESG play after the eagerly anticipated announcement of its first newbuild WTIV order but things haven't played out as expected by me.

In early August, the company surprisingly announced the acquisition of Seajacks International Limited ("Seajacks") "to become the world's leading owner and operator of wind turbine installation vessels".

The transaction resulted in the issuance of 7.4 million new Eneti common shares and 0.7 million preferential shares to former Seajacks owners thus leaving existing equityholders with just 58% of the combined company.

Even worse, Eneti was required to repay $267.5 million of legacy Seajacks secured debt upon closing of the transaction using the vast majority of proceeds from the recent sale of its drybulk carrier fleet - funds that had been widely expected to be utilized for the construction of a newbuild, high-specification WTIV.

In addition, Eneti paid $12 million in cash consideration and had to assume $87.7 million in subordinated Seajacks debt due in September 2022.

Moreover, the company was required to issue $73.6 million in new subordinated redeemable notes.

Lastly, the transaction triggered payments in the aggregate amount of $30 million to Eneti senior management due to provisions in their respective employment contracts.

At least, the company's senior executive officers benefiting from these payments have agreed not to receive salaries for a period of three years and bonuses for a period of four years.

According to last month's presentation, the company is pursuing an aggregate $175 million in new credit facilities to refinance 2022 debt maturities.

With most of the company's cash having been spent on the Seajacks acquisition, a number of assumed short- and medium-term debt maturities and management's stated intent to exercise the option for the construction of a second newbuild WTIV at a price of $326 million, Eneti apparently recognized the need of raising additional capital.

The announcement clearly caught market participants flat-footed as it took the underwriters a number of days to line up investors but the transaction with gross proceeds of $175 million still priced deeply in the hole and actually failed to raise the targeted amount of $200 million despite insiders and related parties purchasing more than 20% of the new shares.

Taking a quick look at Seajacks' operations, the company contributed a fleet of five WTIVs but only two units ("Scylla" and "Zaratan") can be considered high-spec:

Source: Company Presentation

Lower-specification units "Kraken", "Leviathan" and "Hydra" aren't suited to install current or future generations of wind turbines and will likely have to compete for O&M work in the North Sea for the remainder of their useful life with the "Kraken" apparently having been stacked for some time already.

While Eneti claims an average broker fleet value of $600 million, next generation wind turbines will require even more capable vessels thus the need for additional newbuilds entering service towards the middle of the decade like the two WTIVs recently ordered by Eneti:

Source: Company Presentation

The company is also exploring the potential construction of a Jones Act-compliant WTIV to service the otherwise closed U.S. market.

Given this issue, the company's current high-spec WTIVs might devalue substantially over the next couple of years while potentially squeezing certain lower-spec vessels out of the market.

Eneti projects a juicy 62.5% EBITDA margin for its WTIV operations this year but the company still needs to secure additional work for its fleet to avoid a sharp drop-off in revenue and profitability next year:

Source: Company Presentation

On the recent Q3 conference call, analysts were almost desperately looking for some color on how FY2022 and FY2023 might be shaping up but were largely rebuffed by CEO Emanuele Lauro who didn't exactly appear well-prepared to answer questions.

With overall WTIV supply expected to outpace demand until FY2024, the company will likely face some near-term challenges contracting its fleet at sufficient terms but management nevertheless remained optimistic.

As of December 3, the company had cash and cash equivalents of $185 million and long-term debt of $158.3 million. Enterprise value calculates to a measly $260 million, an almost 60% discount to Eneti's stated fleet valuation. Using FY2021 EBITDA expectations, the company trades at just 2x EV/EBITDA but investors should be wary of the above-discussed uncertainties regarding the FY2022 outlook.

Eneti's president Robert Bugbee has been an active buyer of the company's shares in recent weeks, picking up an additional 350,000 shares at prices between $7.45 and $9.00.

Bottom Line

Quite frankly, I am not impressed by the recent Seajacks acquisition which resulted in the requirement to dilute existing shareholders substantially while adding only two higher-specification units besides some much-needed management expertise

I believe that replacing CEO Emanuele Lauro would make for a great start given past strategic missteps and lack of expertise in the WTIV space.

For shares to leave the penalty box, Eneti first and foremost needs to stop diluting equityholders at all-time lows and become more transparent on cash flows, contracting activities, charter rates and debt refinancing progress.

Despite my concerns regarding management, financial transparency and near-term business prospects, I re-established a trading position in the shares on Thursday hoping for a number of new contract announcements in early FY2022.

Only the most speculative investors should consider scaling into the shares at current levels as Eneti remains an ultra-high risk/high-reward play.