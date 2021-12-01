SKrow/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Many regular readers know I am short or have bearish ratings on the vast majority of Big Tech names today. Valuations don't make long-term sense, the Federal Reserve's liquidity machine is moving toward a much less accommodative stance, while rising inflation and interest rates argue far lower multiples on growth companies will appear soon. Basically, the largest technology stocks in America are responsible for 2021's record overvaluation in the S&P 500.

If Big Tech has problems in 2022, which name can survive best for Wall Street pricing? My answer is Alphabet-Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL). Paying around 25x forward EPS, for a business capable of expanding by 15-20% annually, looks like a bargain compared to peers. In fact, Alphabet may be a solid value with its P/E nearly the same as projected for the typical S&P 500 company in 2022, but generated with less leverage, and far higher margins on sales or assets employed.

I mentioned Alphabet in late March 2020 here as a Strong Buy idea, just as the market was bottoming from the pandemic panic sell-off.

And the stock has risen from $1,100 a share to over $3,000 the last 21 months. I wrote another bullish report on the company in October 2020 here, explaining the stock setup as the most reasonable to me on valuations and growth prospects. Overall, in-depth analysis for Alphabet measured against Big Tech peers still argues in favor of ownership, as opposed to an investment in the group taken together.

Believe it or not, year-to-date gains for 2021 have been steady and nearly a leading position for the mega-cap Big Tech names. While the company gets minimal attention in the financial press vs. others, if you like to make money in your portfolio, Alphabet-Google is a quiet winner. Below is a YTD graph for total returns from Alphabet, Apple (AAPL), Microsoft (MSFT), Amazon (AMZN), Tesla (TSLA), Meta-Facebook (FB), and NVIDIA (NVDA). Truth be told, only the bubble/meme move for NVIDIA has created a better 2021 advance than Alphabet.

Bullish Valuation

The first talking point for Alphabet is the stock price of a year ago did not properly discount the rapid earnings growth of 2021. A much better-than-expected growth rate this year factored into one of the lower P/Es to start 2021 is highlighted in the trailing PEG chart below. Alphabet's price to earnings as a function of actual growth rates proved the best investor setup of the year.

Below is the 2021 Q3 recap of the +41% jump in revenue, and huge +71% jump in diluted earnings per share vs. the same period in 2020.

Image Source: 10-Q 2021 September Quarter

Earnings are a super-strong profit margin affair at Alphabet, near the top of the list for Big Tech peers. If you have a choice (and you do) between the sub-10% profit margin for the average S&P 500 company generating low growth rates in underlying sales, or 29% from a leading high-growth operation, please pick the stronger number.

Alphabet-Google's unique digital and online assets, strong management execution, and extremely conservative balance sheet (with more cash and current assets than total liabilities at the end of September) are well situated for continued growth in our pocket-media world (smartphone, notebooks and tablets). The 2021-24 net income growth rate is estimated to be second only to Tesla. Still, Tesla's EPS growth rate is far from certain years down the road.

Despite powerful growth characteristics, the stock valuation remains incredibly low vs. comparable businesses. Below is a chart of forward 1-year P/Es for the peer group. Alphabet is trading around Meta's low earnings valuation in the mid-20s for a multiple, despite all the bad press for Facebook/Instagram and calls for greater regulation of social media. In my view, interactive media businesses like Google search and YouTube videos may be less prone to direct government regulation and intervention.

Only Amazon's low-margin retailing business is selling for a price to sales ratio substantially under Alphabet, using forward estimates.

Lastly, out of all the valuation numbers you can review, the top bullish argument may be found in the basic calculation of enterprise value to earnings before interest, depreciation, and amortization. We add equity capitalization to debt, subtract cash holdings, and divide by generic EBITDA. We get a fair apples-to-apples comparison of what each business is generating in a take-private, pay off all existing debt setup. Essentially, Alphabet is next to the cheapest of the group (outside of a problematic FB earnings future). And its 18.83x "trailing" number is slightly lower than the S&P 500 company average of 20x currently. Shouldn't Alphabet's powerful margin and growth future be priced dramatically above the main U.S. indexed EV to EBITDA return?

Technical Charts

Other good news for investors is the momentum picture of daily price and volume change remains quite positive. I have drawn a chart from the March 2020 bottom, around the time of my first strong buy article. The Accumulation/Distribution Line, looking at daily closes vs. trading ranges, is relatively healthy on a long-term basis. The Negative Volume Index and On Balance Volume readings are exceptionally bullish. In combination, these technical indicators are telegraphing plenty of buy interest on both low and high-volume days.

Another positive on the charts, Alphabet has been consolidating gains since early September. The 14-day Average Directional Index and Money Flow Index measurements are not overbought, if anything oversold right now. Plus, its slight drift higher in price over the past six months has still performed +6% better than the S&P 500 equivalent advance.

Final Thoughts

Seeking Alpha's computer ranking model lists Alphabet as a Top 1% or 2% momentum idea today. Business results have handily beaten Wall Street estimates, and stock price changes have been tremendously positive all year. The SA Quant score below speaks for itself. If you are searching for value and momentum characteristics in one company, Alphabet-Google is a smart choice.

What could go wrong? I think higher tax rates on corporations, minimum taxes paid on reported earnings, and new government regulation of the tech giants are the primary operating risks for 2022-23. In the end, I suspect such outcomes would only prove temporary headwinds for Alphabet. Perhaps the biggest long-term risks on your investment in the stock may be more macroeconomic in nature. Rising inflation and interest rates could keep the stock quote from moving dramatically higher in 2022. Plus, a major bear market on Wall Street generally (which has decent odds in my opinion) could handicap the quote for 6-12 months.

Alphabet is definitely a buy on price weakness idea, if you are waiting for a stock market correction to hit first. A price closer to $2,600 on a 10% decline would be a godsend, while a stock market crash and quote around $2,000 might open a "bet the farm" opportunity.

In terms of risk/reward analysis, I am modeling potential 2022 downside of $2,500 under a number of scenarios for taxes, inflation/interest rates, GDP output expansion, and fluctuations in general U.S. equity pricing. With its market cap already approaching a mind-boggling $2 trillion, upside is not exactly unlimited. However, a $3,500 to $4,000 number in 12-18 months appears to be where we are headed. So, there's slightly more upside than downside under normal economic circumstances. That's significantly better than other mega-cap Big Tech leaders, the largest U.S. companies by total investor value. I am modeling stock declines of 20% to 50% for this group during 2022-23.

I personally do not own shares at this time, but am hoping to reenter a position on a pullback in tandem with an overdue market correction. The math for ownership gets even better when purchasing shares around $2,600, if the stock is headed to $3,500 next year. Holding shares, with a view toward adding is another angle. New owners around $3,000 may want to execute a plan to cost-average purchases over 3-4 months to reduce initial downside risk.

