adrian825/iStock via Getty Images

A Quick Take On Nuvo Group

Nuvo Group Ltd. (NUVO) has filed to raise $10 million from the sale of its common stock in an IPO, according to an amended registration statement.

The company is developing a fetal and maternal heart rate monitoring system for single babies in the womb.

NUVO has just begun commercialization of the U.S. FDA-approved system but has significant efforts ahead of it to switch obstetricians away from in-facility monitoring systems.

I'll watch the IPO from the sidelines.

Company & Technology

Tel Aviv, Israel-based Nuvo was founded to develop a data-driven hardware and software system to provide physicians with additional information about the health of a fetus from the 32nd week onward.

Management is headed by Chief Executive Officer Kelly Londy, who has been with the firm since August 2021 and was previously CEO of Innoblative Designs and has extensive senior-level experience in the medical products industry.

The firm's system, called INVU, has achieved 510[k] US FDA marketing approval for conducting a five-minute long trace of maternal heart rate and fetal heart rate for single pregnancies from the 32nd week or later until the beginning of labor.

Investors in the firm have invested at least $90.8 million in equity investment and include Oren Oz, CTK Holdings, Nuvo Investors, Dennis Berman Revocable Trust, Axxion SA and others.

Nuvo’s Market & Competition

According to a 2020 market research report by Allied Market Research, the global market for fetal monitoring was an estimated $2.93 billion in 2019 and is forecast to reach $4.25 billion by 2027.

This represents a forecast CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of CAGR of 5.3% from 2020 to 2027.

Key elements driving this expected growth are increased government support for fetal health initiatives, a growth in premature delivery rates and improving technologies.

Also, the chart below shows the report's view on the growth of the fetal monitoring market by technology type:

(Source)

The firm faces competition from other monitoring solutions approved for use in healthcare facilities, unlike its system which is approved for outside healthcare environments.

Major providers include:

GE Healthcare

Nemo Healthcare

Philips Avalon CL

Sense4Baby

Heramed

Bloom

Nuvo Group Ltd.'s Financial Status

The firm’s recent financial results are typical of a late development stage medical technology firm in that they feature no revenue and significant R&D and G&A costs associated with its device development efforts.

Below are the company’s financial results for the past two and 3/4 years:

(Source)

As of September 30, 2021, the company had $5.6 million in cash and $38.9 million in total liabilities.

Nuvo’s IPO Details

NUVO intends to sell 666,667 shares of common stock at a proposed midpoint price of $15.00 per share for gross proceeds of approximately $10.0 million, not including the sale of customary underwriter options.

Existing shareholder Axxion SA has indicated an interest to purchase all of the shares of the IPO, although the indication of interest is non-binding.

Assuming a successful IPO at the midpoint of the proposed price range, the company’s enterprise value at IPO (excluding underwriter options) would approximate $308 million.

The float to outstanding shares ratio (excluding underwriter options) will be approximately 2.79%. A figure under 10% is generally considered a ‘low float’ stock which can be subject to significant price volatility.

Per the firm’s most recent regulatory filing, it plans to use the net proceeds as follows:

We intend to use the net proceeds from this offering and the private placement to fund research and development activities, sales and marketing activities to support commercialization of our INVU platform, general and administrative expenses incurred to expand our organization and transition from a private to a public company, capital expenditures to manufacture products, and for general corporate purposes. (Source)

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is available here until the IPO is completed.

Management says the firm ‘is not currently subject to any material legal proceedings.’

The sole listed underwriter of the IPO is Berenberg.

Commentary About Nuvo’s IPO

The firm is seeking to go public in the U.S. to further fund its R&D initiatives and to begin commercialization of its fetal and maternal monitoring system.

The firm’s product, the INVU system, has been approved for marketing by the US FDA.

The market opportunity for providing improved fetal and maternal monitoring outside the healthcare environment is significant and is expected to grow at a moderate rate of growth over the coming years.

Management has announced no major medical device firm collaboration agreements.

The company’s investor syndicate does not include any widely known venture capital firms.

It is unusual that existing investor Axxion wants to purchase 100% of the IPO. The highest percentage I’ve seen is around 50%. I imagine that the firm wants to go public to facilitate further equity offerings.

Berenberg is the sole underwriter and the only IPO led by the firm over the last 12-month period has generated a return of negative (4.9%) since its IPO. This is a bottom-tier performance for all major underwriters during the period.

The primary risk to the company’s outlook is the very early stage of its commercialization efforts, which can take significant time due to the need to switch physicians away from legacy, in-facility monitoring approaches to remote monitoring.

As for valuation, management is seeking an enterprise value at IPO of over $300 million, on no revenues.

While the firm may have a fine medical device, the IPO appears spoken for by Axxion and management is asking for a significant valuation despite no revenue.

I'll watch the IPO from the sidelines. It will be interesting to observe the post-IPO stock price action

Expected IPO Pricing Date: December 16, 2021.