Nuvo Group Ltd. (NUVO) has filed to raise $10 million from the sale of its common stock in an IPO, according to an amended registration statement.
The company is developing a fetal and maternal heart rate monitoring system for single babies in the womb.
NUVO has just begun commercialization of the U.S. FDA-approved system but has significant efforts ahead of it to switch obstetricians away from in-facility monitoring systems.
I'll watch the IPO from the sidelines.
Tel Aviv, Israel-based Nuvo was founded to develop a data-driven hardware and software system to provide physicians with additional information about the health of a fetus from the 32nd week onward.
Management is headed by Chief Executive Officer Kelly Londy, who has been with the firm since August 2021 and was previously CEO of Innoblative Designs and has extensive senior-level experience in the medical products industry.
The firm's system, called INVU, has achieved 510[k] US FDA marketing approval for conducting a five-minute long trace of maternal heart rate and fetal heart rate for single pregnancies from the 32nd week or later until the beginning of labor.
Investors in the firm have invested at least $90.8 million in equity investment and include Oren Oz, CTK Holdings, Nuvo Investors, Dennis Berman Revocable Trust, Axxion SA and others.
According to a 2020 market research report by Allied Market Research, the global market for fetal monitoring was an estimated $2.93 billion in 2019 and is forecast to reach $4.25 billion by 2027.
This represents a forecast CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of CAGR of 5.3% from 2020 to 2027.
Key elements driving this expected growth are increased government support for fetal health initiatives, a growth in premature delivery rates and improving technologies.
Also, the chart below shows the report's view on the growth of the fetal monitoring market by technology type:
(Source)
The firm faces competition from other monitoring solutions approved for use in healthcare facilities, unlike its system which is approved for outside healthcare environments.
Major providers include:
GE Healthcare
Nemo Healthcare
Philips Avalon CL
Sense4Baby
Heramed
Bloom
The firm’s recent financial results are typical of a late development stage medical technology firm in that they feature no revenue and significant R&D and G&A costs associated with its device development efforts.
Below are the company’s financial results for the past two and 3/4 years:
(Source)
As of September 30, 2021, the company had $5.6 million in cash and $38.9 million in total liabilities.
NUVO intends to sell 666,667 shares of common stock at a proposed midpoint price of $15.00 per share for gross proceeds of approximately $10.0 million, not including the sale of customary underwriter options.
Existing shareholder Axxion SA has indicated an interest to purchase all of the shares of the IPO, although the indication of interest is non-binding.
Assuming a successful IPO at the midpoint of the proposed price range, the company’s enterprise value at IPO (excluding underwriter options) would approximate $308 million.
The float to outstanding shares ratio (excluding underwriter options) will be approximately 2.79%. A figure under 10% is generally considered a ‘low float’ stock which can be subject to significant price volatility.
Per the firm’s most recent regulatory filing, it plans to use the net proceeds as follows:
We intend to use the net proceeds from this offering and the private placement to fund research and development activities, sales and marketing activities to support commercialization of our INVU platform, general and administrative expenses incurred to expand our organization and transition from a private to a public company, capital expenditures to manufacture products, and for general corporate purposes.
(Source)
Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is available here until the IPO is completed.
Management says the firm ‘is not currently subject to any material legal proceedings.’
The sole listed underwriter of the IPO is Berenberg.
The firm is seeking to go public in the U.S. to further fund its R&D initiatives and to begin commercialization of its fetal and maternal monitoring system.
The firm’s product, the INVU system, has been approved for marketing by the US FDA.
The market opportunity for providing improved fetal and maternal monitoring outside the healthcare environment is significant and is expected to grow at a moderate rate of growth over the coming years.
Management has announced no major medical device firm collaboration agreements.
The company’s investor syndicate does not include any widely known venture capital firms.
It is unusual that existing investor Axxion wants to purchase 100% of the IPO. The highest percentage I’ve seen is around 50%. I imagine that the firm wants to go public to facilitate further equity offerings.
Berenberg is the sole underwriter and the only IPO led by the firm over the last 12-month period has generated a return of negative (4.9%) since its IPO. This is a bottom-tier performance for all major underwriters during the period.
The primary risk to the company’s outlook is the very early stage of its commercialization efforts, which can take significant time due to the need to switch physicians away from legacy, in-facility monitoring approaches to remote monitoring.
As for valuation, management is seeking an enterprise value at IPO of over $300 million, on no revenues.
While the firm may have a fine medical device, the IPO appears spoken for by Axxion and management is asking for a significant valuation despite no revenue.
I'll watch the IPO from the sidelines. It will be interesting to observe the post-IPO stock price action
Expected IPO Pricing Date: December 16, 2021.
Gain Insight and actionable information on U.S. IPOs with IPO Edge research.
Members of IPO Edge get the latest IPO research, news, and industry analysis.
Get started with a free trial!
This article was written by
I'm the founder of IPO Edge on Seeking Alpha, a research service for investors interested in IPOs on US markets. Subscribers receive access to my proprietary research, valuation, data, commentary, opinions, and chat on U.S. IPOs. Join now to get an insider's 'edge' on new issues coming to market, both before and after the IPO. Start with a 14-day Free Trial.
Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Additional disclosure: Investing in IPOs can be a volatile and opaque endeavor. My research is focused on identifying quality IPO companies at a reasonable price, but I’m wrong sometimes. I analyze fundamental company performance and my conclusions may not be relevant for first-day or early IPO trading activity, which can be highly volatile and unrelated to company fundamentals. This report is intended for educational purposes only and is not financial, legal or investment advice.